Jason's World

Man agrees to quit using laundry service to make his partner happy as long as he doesn't have to help

Laundry In A Dryer In Pink And Blue Lightingengin akyurt/Unsplash. A lot of us have chores that we'd rather not do and there are services out there that can help with this kind of thing in some instances. There are people out there that will do all they can to get out of doing certain chores and then there are those that would rather these chores be done quickly since they think they're not that terrible.
Yahoo!

Some parents aren't allowing their kids to have sleepovers. Here's what experts think about slumber parties in this day and age.

For some children, a sleepover at a friend's house is viewed as a right of passage: Not only are they away from their parents for the night, but they're also in a different environment, giggling with friends and staying up past bedtime. But while some kids love sleepovers, others prefer to sleep in their own bed, feeling nervous at the thought of leaving their home for a night.

