travelyouman.com

18 Best Clubs in San Juan Puerto Rico (For An Exciting Nightlife)

There are a ton of great and unusual interesting things to do throughout the day in Puerto Rico, which is an undervalued draw. What about the nighttime, though? Where should you be for the finest nightlife in Puerto Rico? Discover all the greatest locations to enjoy Puerto Rico’s fantastic nightlife by reading on.
solarpowerworldonline.com

Sunrun will set up 17-MW VPP on Puerto Rico for PREPA

Puerto Rico’s sole electric utility provider, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), has chosen Sunrun as the installation company and battery provider for the island’s first virtual power plant (VPP). The 17-MW VPP will network together more than 7,000 Sunrun solar + storage systems installed on homes. “Puerto...
KGET

6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
solarindustrymag.com

Sunrun Rebuilding Puerto Rico’s Energy System with 17 MW VPP Development

Sunrun was exclusively selected by Puerto Rico’s electric utility provider to help rebuild and transform the island’s energy system through the development of a 17 MW virtual power plant (VPP), the first distributed large-scale storage program on the island. The VPP will help lower energy costs for all...
The Staten Island Advance

Storm system highly likely to develop in Atlantic: National Hurricane Center

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system in the Caribbean highly likely to become at least a tropical depression in the next couple days. The area of low pressure, which is lashing out winds between 35 mph and 40 mph, is expected to become better organized, with shower and thunderstorm activity that could lead the storm to reach tropical depression or named storm status, according to the agency’s 2 p.m. tropical weather outlook.
tamu.edu

After Hurricane Fiona, Puerto Rico Confronts Lingering Obstacles In Emergency Aid Process

The Federal Emergency Management Agency rejected 60.5% of the 1.1 million applications Puerto Ricans filed for housing assistance after Hurricane Maria devastated the territory in 2017. As I explained in an article published in Housing Policy Debate, an academic journal, FEMA used 41 different reasons when it declined a total...
Phys.org

Deep learning underlies geographic dataset used in hurricane response

As Hurricane Fiona made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, 2022, some areas of the island were inundated with nearly 30 inches of rain, and power to hundreds of thousands of homes was knocked out. Only 10 days later, Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm and one of the strongest and most damaging storms on record, landed in Lee County, Florida, leveling homes and flooding cities before moving up the coast and making landfall again as a Category 1 storm in South Carolina.
FLORIDA STATE
upr.org

Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes

Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
UTAH STATE
lonelyplanet.com

The best time to visit South Carolina

Mild winter temperatures make beach walks a delight even in the low season © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina is famous for the southern-charm-filled cities of Charleston and Beaufort, sparkling sea islands with Gullah heritage, and the up-and-coming capital city of Columbia. When planning a visit, there’s no...
GEORGIA STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
ORLANDO, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.

On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
MAINE STATE

