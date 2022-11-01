Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Michael Vrontamitis, Finastra & Joshua Kroeker, Countour at Sibos 2022
From Sibos 2022, we sat down with Michael Vrontamitis, the Lead Industry Principal of Lending Business at Finastra, and Joshua Kroeker, the CPO of Contour, to talk about the companies’ recent partnership and the emergence of digital trade finance. “Decentralised networks have allowed us to build a common network...
crowdfundinsider.com
One Inc, Hi Marley to Streamline Payment Processing, Improve Customer Experience
One Inc, the digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced that it has integrated the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud with One Inc’s ClaimsPay platform. This integration “allows carriers to conduct text message conversations with claimants inclusive of digital payment, a unified and modern approach.”. The text-based opt-in...
ffnews.com
New Partnership Between Finaro and EveryPay Boosts in-store SoftPOS Card Acceptance for Greek Merchants
Finaro, the global cross-border payment provider and fully licensed bank, has today announced a new strategic partnership with EveryPay, the Greek payment gateway provider, to boost in-store payment acceptance for Greek merchants. This latest partnership is another example of how Finaro’s pioneering services and flexible technologies are making it the go-to payments partner for PSPs and merchants across Europe, and it also highlights the latest step in the successful execution of Finaro’s ambitious growth plans.
ffnews.com
Paymob announces regional expansion to the UAE
Paymob, the leading omnichannel payments facilitator in MENAP, today embarked on the next phase of its regional expansion in the U.A.E. market. This step marks an important milestone in Paymob’s global growth plans, fueled by recent Series B funding led by PayPal Ventures. Paymob plans to make a sizeable investment in the U.A.E. market over the next three years.
ffnews.com
Money Mule And Crypto Schemes Now Top Money Laundering Threats, According to New Research from Feedzai
Money mule schemes, multi-customer cross-wallet activity and the use of crypto exchanges are the most common money laundering techniques, yet most firms are failing to make use of available technology to mitigate the threat, according to the latest research from Feedzai, the world’s first RiskOps platform for financial risk management.
financefeeds.com
Finalto executives to address major FX industry questions at London Summit 2022
Finalto is sponsoring Finance Magnates London Summit 2022, which will be hosted at Old Billingsgate, London, on November 22-23. The global fintech provider has become a Mega Platinum Sponsor of the event as well as the Speaker Hall, while also hosting a booth at stand #25. The 10-year anniversary of...
ffnews.com
FCCI Insurance Group Partners with Akur8 to Enhance and Streamline their Underwriting Process and Pricing Capabilities
Akur8 and FCCI Insurance Group have announced their partnership to enhance and streamline the commercial insurers’ underwriting process and pricing capabilities across most FCCI lines of business. Through this agreement, Akur8 further expands its presence in the United States within the Commercial Property and Casualty Insurance marketplace. Choosing Akur8’s best-in-class solution will support FCCI’s efforts to be industry leaders in their risk and rate pricing capabilities, as well as to enhance and accelerate the ability of the predictive modeling team to continually deliver highly efficient underwriting models with visual insights that are explainable across a variety of stakeholders.
ffnews.com
Penn Mutual Introduces New Survivorship Indexed Universal Life (SIUL)
The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, announces the introduction of Survivorship Indexed Universal Life (SIUL), a permanent life insurance product for two people in one policy. The product provides protection and cash value accumulation potential backed by more than 175 years of financial strength.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 03/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
FLX Networks Secures $10 Million in Strategic Funding, Led by Barings
FLX Networks, the technology platform modernizing the engagement between asset and wealth management firms, today announced a funding raise of $10 million. The growth equity round, which values the company at approximately $50 million, was led by global investment manager Barings, with participation from industry leaders Allianz Life Ventures and Broadridge Financial Solutions.
ffnews.com
Poll Reveals That Speed of Claims Settlements is Customer Crunch Point
Rising customer expectation and pressure from insurtechs is driving a fresh wave of competition within the insurance sector, with incumbent firms rushing to revamp legacy products and processes. A poll carried out by banking-as-a-service specialist Contis shows 58 per cent of customers wait, on average, between one week and one month for a claim to be paid out, with another 25 per cent waiting longer. Meanwhile, research from YouGov and Shelter has shown around 37 per cent of the UK population live payday-to-payday, making the speed of pay-outs more urgent than ever during a cost-of-living crisis.
ffnews.com
iink Payments Raises $3.0 MM in Seed II to Streamline P&C Claims Payments for the Insurance Restoration Industry
Iink Payments, a digital payments network that expedites the disbursement of funds associated with multi-party property insurance claims, announced it has raised $3.0 MM in seed funding led by Grand Ventures. The round included participation from Springtime Ventures, Simplex Ventures, Motivate Venture Capital, and Green Egg Ventures. The financing will allow iink to invest in strategic integrations with mortgage servicing banks and insurance carriers to digitize lienholder approvals.
fintechfutures.com
Canada’s TouchBistro bags $110m in growth funding
TouchBistro, a Canadian software firm offering a tablet-based point of sale (POS) system and payments solution for restaurants, has bagged CAD 150 million ($110 million) in growth funding from Francisco Partners. Founded in 2011 with its HQ in Toronto, TouchBistro’s platform allows restaurants to manage reservations, online ordering, payment processing,...
ffnews.com
Amit Dua – SunTec – Sibos 2022
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Amit Dua, the President of Suntec Business Solutions, about the effects of banking-as-a-service on financial inclusion and how open banking has opened up a whole new world of fintech through the use of customer data. Dua understands the apprehension banks have with embarking...
ffnews.com
FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses
FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
ffnews.com
What is Payments Orchestration? – Harshna Cayley – Barclaycard
Harshna Cayley, Managing Director of the Payment Products Gateway at Barclaycard chats to Douglas Mackenzie as he asks the question, what is payments orchestration?. Harshna starts by explaining that payments orchestration is a term that’s getting a lot of attention in the payments industry and retailers & businesses of all sizes will start to think about the topic in the future. From her perspective, a payment orchestrator is someone who consolidates and aggregates payments so that a business can root their payment flow to a number of payment service providers.
ffnews.com
QuestDB Selected by Aquis Exchange to Power Its Financial Exchange Infrastructure
QuestDB, a leader in time series and real-time analytics, today announced that Aquis Exchange, a leading European Operator of Pan-European equity trading exchanges, is using the QuestDB open source time series database to monitor its institutional exchange in real time. This partnership enables Aquis Exchange to improve its monitoring and real-time decision-making capabilities with open source software at the core of their infrastructure while reducing costs.
ffnews.com
Andre Casterman – Intix – Sibos 2022
From Sibos 2022, we caught up with Andre Casterman, the CMO of transaction data management company, Intix, to talk about the importance of regulatory compliance and what goes into ensuring real-time payments. Casterman details the need for banks to vigorously track their internal transactions, and how their services, namely xCOMPLY,...
ffnews.com
Marcus Hantla – Formerly of SmartCompliance – ITC Vegas 2022
At ITC Vegas, we caught up with Marcus Hantla, the former Director of Revenue at SmartCompliance, a cloud-driven SaaS platform specialising in compliance and verifying insurance renewals. Hantla describes the complex verification process insurers have historically struggled with when a worker or subcontractor decides to cancel their policy. Using their...
ffnews.com
UnionBank Goes Live on METACO Harmonize to launch Cryptocurrency Services
METACO, the leading provider of digital asset management technology to complex, global financial institutions, today announces that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize, to pilot the launch of cryptocurrency services for its clients.
Comments / 0