The annual Lone Star Rally returns to the island this week with a line-up of events. The four-day motorcycle rally will take place Thursday to Sunday, November 3-6. The rally is concentrated in historic downtown and Seawall Boulevard, where there are concerts, exhibits and vendors for people to enjoy. This event often attracts more than 500,000 visitors to the island and contributes more than $115 million to the local economy.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO