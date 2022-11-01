Read full article on original website
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee
On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Team Is "In Trouble" After Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
The first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings debuted on Tuesday night and there was a lot of chaos involved in it. Tennessee came in as the top team and was followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson. Some pundits thought that Clemson wouldn't make the original top four because it's looked vulnerable throughout the season.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'
Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
Odds released on who could be next Auburn football coach
Monday, Auburn made the long-awaited decision and fired Bryan Harsin. That means there’s a high-profile job open, and big names could be waiting in the wings. Las Vegas oddsmakers have released the favorites to take the job, and some interesting candidates are on the list. Liberty head coach Hugh...
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'
Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
ESPN Has Named 2 Frontrunners For The Auburn Job
Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, and according to one college football insider, the Tigers have interest in a pair of SEC coaches. On the "ESPN College GameDay Podcast" on Monday, Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed the opening at Auburn. Thamel said that Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Kentucky's Mark Stoops.
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's exhibition win over Truman State
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke to the media following Iowa's 118-72 exhibition victory over Truman State on Monday. Here is everything that McCaffery said. What made you think you might use Tony Perkins at point guard?. “Well, I mean, you watch him, he gets to the rim, he pushes...
SEC commissioner blocking 1 coach from joining conference?
There is one coach who has been mentioned in connection with multiple SEC vacancies over the last few years, but he has not taken any of those jobs. Is that because the conference overloards are making an active effort to keep him out?. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman wrote an article...
College Football World Outraged By One Team's Ranking Tonight
It didn't take long for the college football world to be up in arms as the CFP committee released first rankings of the year. Despite being 8-0, the TCU Horned Frogs found themselves ranked No. 7 behind one-loss Alabama. Here's a sampling of what folks had to say about it...
Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee
October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
Quarterback dominoes beginning to topple in 2024 recruiting class
The quarterback dominoes are beginning to fall in the 2024 class as another blue-chip passer came off the board late Wednesday afternoon in Carlsbad (Calif.) High Top247 passer Julian Sayin. The nation’s No. 3 quarterback per the Top247 and checking in at No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite Player Rankings,...
Kirby Smart made a reporter look silly while discussing Tennessee Vols’ offense
Remember last month when LSU head coach Brian Kelly was blasted for his comments about the Tennessee Vols‘ offense?. Kelly exposed his lack of knowledge concerning Tennessee’s offense when he suggested that the Vols don’t use motion or different formations. That worked out pretty well for the...
Watch: Peyton Manning gives Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love on national television
Tennessee legend Peyton Manning gave UT quarterback Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love during the ManningCast on Monday night. Near the end of the broadcast, Manning said he was going to dress up as Hooker for Halloween, calling the Vols quarterback “my new favorite player”. Manning also...
Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey
Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Wolverines RB Blake Corum questions integrity of Spartans players involved
Michigan running back Blake Corum weighed in on the postgame altercation that overshadowed the Wolverines' 29-7 victory over Michigan State last Saturday night. The incident involved players from both teams scuffling in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Shortly after the game, a video surfaced showing Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player. Another clip emerged Sunday with a different angle of the fight. Corum questioning the integrity of the Spartans players involved when speaking with reporters Monday.
PODCAST: Recruiting horror stories from Bryan Harsin's tenure
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Christian Clemente recount Auburn's downfall in recruiting under Bryan Harsin and why the Tigers can't get much worse there under the next head coach. RUN TIME: 34 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these links. Reminder...
Cali ATH Nicholas Fernandez cuts list to five, closing in on decision
San Pedro (Calif.) athlete Nicholas Fernandez cut his list to five and is closing in on making his decision. Fernandez is arguably the top player in the L.A City section this year. He’s a two-way standout and could end up playing 3-4 different positions at the college level. We...
