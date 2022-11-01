Read full article on original website
kvsc.org
City of Sartell Invites Participants in Park Survey
The City of Sartell is looking for input regarding a short survey about the future of the city’s parks system. The city says that input is necessary regarding the parks department and the planning of future parks, trails, and more depends on that input. The survey will help the department prioritize park and trail amenities and then determine budgetary needs.
willmarradio.com
Highway 23 detour between Willmar and St. Cloud to be lifted Thursday
(Richmond MN-) The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday, Nov. 3. Reopening the road completes the first year of the two-year Highway 23 North Gap expansion project. The road is paved, signed, striped, and configured for two-lane head-to-head travel and traffic will use both old and new pavement.
redlakenationnews.com
Six Minnesota Cities Awarded More Than $5 Million in Innovative Business and Infrastructure Grants
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $3,322,579 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota, and $2,035,101 to fund an infrastructure project for innovative business development in the city of Dayton. "Investing in infrastructure is one of the best ways that...
Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker
Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent
A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
Clear Lake Man Sentenced for Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD -- A Clear Lake man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of soliciting a child after he got caught in an online sting by undercover police. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Wilson pleaded guilty on October 26th and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison. Wilson was also sentenced...
Casey’s General Store Fails Check
FOLEY (WJON News) - A local business will face the music at the Foley City Council meeting tonight. Casey’s General Store in Foley failed its second compliance check on October 25th and now may face a $600 fine. Under Minnesota statute, a business that fails a tobacco compliance check...
kvsc.org
Highway 23 to Reopen from Paynesville to Richmond
The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Transportations says that the first year of the two year North Gap Expansion Project will resume once road restrictions are lifted. As part of the project, County Road 12 will also be detoured for two weeks in 2023. Work next year will focus on completing the majority of eastbound alignment.
mprnews.org
Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record
A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record. Eric Bakke’s muskie came in at 58 1/4...
St. Cloud Flooring Manufacturer Moves Headquarters to Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A St. Cloud flooring company is moving their operations later this month. Ultra Durable Technologies closed on their new Waite Park headquarters back in August. The company specializes in producing and selling high-tech floor finishes, guards and sealants. President Travis Negaard says they new they...
Discovery of Rural Minnesota Man’s Body Leads to Murder Arrest
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a young man’s body in northern Minnesota is being treated as a homicide. A news release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office indicates dispatch received a missing person report for 23-year-old Bryce Borgle, who was last seen Wednesday at a storage unit in Central Township, which is about 14 miles northeast of Brainerd. The unit is rented by Michael Laflex.
The Official Sign of Thanksgiving Season Arriving in Central Minnesota
On Halloween I ran to Sam's Club in Sartell to pick up some last-minute candy for Trick-or-Treaters, just to realize that the next holiday was already in full swing. Right when I came through the entrance I saw four massive pallets containing everything a person would need to make the biggest green bean casserole ever.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people are injured in crash near Carlos
(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
kvsc.org
Caution: Severe Drought Conditions In Parts of Central Minnesota
Today’s forecast for winds gusting up to to 35 mph and temps reaching 75 degrees may present increased fire danger due to ongoing drought conditions in Central Minnesota and southwest of the Twin Cities. If you’re planning to burn outside you need to take additional care. Nearby Wright...
lptv.org
Driver Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Staples
A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Staples this past weekend. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, on October 30th at approximately 7:04 p.m., an unnamed driver was traveling south along County Road 21, near the intersection to County Road 24, when a passing vehicle fired one gunshot at the victim’s car. The shot struck the car and the driver’s leg.
Zimmerman Man Killed, Two from Princeton Hurt in Head-On Crash
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- One person was killed and two more seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Princeton Sunday. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 11800 block of County Road 2. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle going west on County Road 2 crossed the center line and crashed into a second vehicle going east.
fox9.com
Suspect arrested for murder after man goes missing near Brainerd
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is facing murder charges in central Minnesota after a missing person report led police to a body. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the investigation started on Wednesday with a missing person report in Center Township, Minnesota – a small city just miles north of Brainerd.
kduz.com
Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash happened just before 4pm on Highway 15 at Division Street, west of Brownton. The Patrol says 18-year-old Alexandra Kretsch of Gibbon was traveling southbound on Highway 15 and rear-ended a vehicle...
knsiradio.com
Becker Police Officer Hurt In Assault
(KNSI) – A Becker police officer suffered a potential broken hand following an altercation with a man at his home Saturday afternoon. In a press release, the department says police responded to a request for a welfare check just after 4:30. When they arrived at the home, they were met by a man who appeared to be under the influence. He became agitated and attacked an officer.
Little Falls Movie Theater Undergoing a Major Remodel
Formerly "Falls Cinema", The Falls Theater in Little Falls is undergoing some major changes. The business shared an update on the changes being made on Facebook:. On September 28, the crane moved into place in front of The Falls Theatre, and the crew from Herzog Roofing replaced our roof and the roofs of two of our neighbors. They were terrific and now the Theatre has a secure roof so that we can start work on the interior.
