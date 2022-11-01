Trunk Or Treat Highlights From Across Northern Michigan

Firearm deer hunting season is less than two weeks away, and the Michigan DNR has released 10 best practices for hunters to remember ahead of the season. Before field-dressing or moving a deer, kill tags should be filled out (including the month and date the deer was taken and the deer’s gender and number of antler points) and properly placed on the deer. Conservation officers often see the wrong kill tag on game, such as fish or turkey licenses on deer. Often, this is a simple mistake made in the dark and can be corrected by re-tagging the deer as soon as you notice the error.
