Palmetto, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, along with 38 vendors and organizations, hosted its 24th annual Stand Down event at the Manatee County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event focused on helping the homeless, or those on the verge of homelessness, veterans, and their families. Hot lunches were given out and showers were available. Hygiene products, clothing, haircuts, and general/mental health screenings were available as well. Turning Points Executive Director Kathleen Cramer said the event focuses on much more than just free services, but connecting veterans with the community.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO