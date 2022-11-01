ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

wengradio.com

Two Time Fraudster Under Arrest In Sarasota County

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Sarasota man after he used a false name and identity in an attempt to buy two properties and a luxury car valued at more than $23 million. On Saturday, October 29, deputies received the report of a series of suspicious transactions involving...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three Sarasota polling places changing location for Nov. 8 election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three voting location in Sarasota County are moving for the Nov. 8 election, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said Wednesday. Turner said the polling locations have been temporarily relocated due to effects from Hurricane Ian. The changes are effective for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election only:
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
hernandonewstoday.com

Manhunt Monday Update 11-01-2022

Matthew Helferich was arrested on Tuesday by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County. Thank you for all of the tips. Warrant: Violation of Probation for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Obligations. No bond.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County to Celebrate East Bradenton Park

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 3, 2022) – It’s a whole new ballgame at Manatee County’s East Bradenton Park. The newly updated facility—located at 1119 13th Street East in Bradenton—has undergone some recent renovations designed to create more robust recreational opportunities for guests of all ages.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Prescribed burn set at Old Miakka Preserve

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents near Old Miakka Preserve may see smoke today in the area due to an intentional fire planned Friday. Conditions permitting, the Sarasota County Fire Department and the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct a state-authorized prescribed burn. The burn is scheduled to begin...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County

A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Hurricane Maria survivor facing homelessness again

CLEARWATER, Fla. — "A crisis on top of another crisis" — that’s what the League of United Latin American Citizens says Tampa Bay is up against following two devastating storms. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico without power years ago. Carmen...
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County searching for missing endangered adult

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a missing endangered adult. Jeremy Durmaz, 21, left his Lakewood Ranch residence (6000 Block Yellowtop Dr.) at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was last seen walking away from PJ’s Sandwich Shop at US-301 in Parrish at around 5:20 p.m.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Kristan Honors Her Pinellas County Fire Medic Husband

Kristan honors her Pinellas County Fire Medic husband and talks about her role as a spouse of a First Responder. John is who we are honoring for First Responder Friday this week. John wife Kirstan talks about what makes him great at his job. She says, “He is a very...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Turning Points and partners hosts 24th annual Stand Down event

Palmetto, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, along with 38 vendors and organizations, hosted its 24th annual Stand Down event at the Manatee County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event focused on helping the homeless, or those on the verge of homelessness, veterans, and their families. Hot lunches were given out and showers were available. Hygiene products, clothing, haircuts, and general/mental health screenings were available as well. Turning Points Executive Director Kathleen Cramer said the event focuses on much more than just free services, but connecting veterans with the community.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair begins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18th annual Sarasota Medieval fair has begun. The event will take place at the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City. The medieval fair features local artisans, performers, food, rides, games, and much more. The theme this year is Vikings vs. English, and the Battle of Assandum, 1016 AD.
SARASOTA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Sarasota, FL

Sarasota is an exquisite and picturesque city in the southwestern portion of Florida. Originally placed on a 1873 Spanish sheepskin map next to what is now Bradenton (and initially spelled Zarazote), this quintessential Floridian beach town saw an increase in Scottish residents in 1885 and became officially incorporated in 1902.
SARASOTA, FL

