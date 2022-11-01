Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
READ: Settlement between Manatee County Commissioner Baugh and Commission on Ethics
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The details of the settlement between embattled Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh and the Commission on Ethics have been revealed. The complaint was made against Baugh in regards to a controversy involving her role in the creation of a COVID-19 pop-up vaccine site in 2021.
Manatee commissioner settles ethics case tied to exclusive vaccine clinic in Lakewood Ranch
The Manatee County Commissioner who helped organize the exclusive vaccine clinic in Lakewood Ranch last year has settled her ethics case. The public hearing relating to the 18 complaints submitted to the state was scheduled for Tuesday morning, but court records show it was canceled due to the settlement agreement.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
wengradio.com
Two Time Fraudster Under Arrest In Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Sarasota man after he used a false name and identity in an attempt to buy two properties and a luxury car valued at more than $23 million. On Saturday, October 29, deputies received the report of a series of suspicious transactions involving...
Mysuncoast.com
Three Sarasota polling places changing location for Nov. 8 election
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three voting location in Sarasota County are moving for the Nov. 8 election, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said Wednesday. Turner said the polling locations have been temporarily relocated due to effects from Hurricane Ian. The changes are effective for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election only:
Mysuncoast.com
Convicted con man accused of trying to swindle realtor in $23 million scam
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A convicted con man is in the Sarasota County Jail after allegedly trying to swindle a local realtor by attempting to buy property worth $23 million with a phony name, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Robert Schnepf is also accused of fraudulently pledging $3...
hernandonewstoday.com
Manhunt Monday Update 11-01-2022
Matthew Helferich was arrested on Tuesday by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County. Thank you for all of the tips. Warrant: Violation of Probation for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Obligations. No bond.
St. Pete Police Officer Suspended After Domestic Battery Allegations
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway convened a Command Review Board on November 2nd to review the Domestic Battery arrest of Lieutenant Robert Turner. The Board sustained the violation of City Rules and Regulations Group III Offense, #26; Unlawful or improper
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County officials break ground on new 17th Street Regional Park in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials breaking ground and making it official on Friday. A new beginning now underway for the 17th Street Park in Sarasota. The first phase of this regional park project will feature 8 youth and women’s softball fields. There will also be 4 artificial turf rectangular fields for soccer, football and lacrosse.
mymanatee.org
Manatee County to Celebrate East Bradenton Park
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 3, 2022) – It’s a whole new ballgame at Manatee County’s East Bradenton Park. The newly updated facility—located at 1119 13th Street East in Bradenton—has undergone some recent renovations designed to create more robust recreational opportunities for guests of all ages.
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burn set at Old Miakka Preserve
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents near Old Miakka Preserve may see smoke today in the area due to an intentional fire planned Friday. Conditions permitting, the Sarasota County Fire Department and the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct a state-authorized prescribed burn. The burn is scheduled to begin...
businessobserverfl.com
Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County
A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
Bay News 9
Hurricane Maria survivor facing homelessness again
CLEARWATER, Fla. — "A crisis on top of another crisis" — that’s what the League of United Latin American Citizens says Tampa Bay is up against following two devastating storms. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico without power years ago. Carmen...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County searching for missing endangered adult
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a missing endangered adult. Jeremy Durmaz, 21, left his Lakewood Ranch residence (6000 Block Yellowtop Dr.) at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was last seen walking away from PJ’s Sandwich Shop at US-301 in Parrish at around 5:20 p.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County hosts community conversation with Myakka City residents regarding storm recovery
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - More than two dozen county and FEMA officials on hand Thursday night in Myakka City for a community conversation at the Myakka City Elementary School. It’s Manatee County’s way of saying these residents will not be forgotten as they recover from Hurricane Ian.
995qyk.com
Kristan Honors Her Pinellas County Fire Medic Husband
Kristan honors her Pinellas County Fire Medic husband and talks about her role as a spouse of a First Responder. John is who we are honoring for First Responder Friday this week. John wife Kirstan talks about what makes him great at his job. She says, “He is a very...
Mysuncoast.com
Turning Points and partners hosts 24th annual Stand Down event
Palmetto, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, along with 38 vendors and organizations, hosted its 24th annual Stand Down event at the Manatee County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event focused on helping the homeless, or those on the verge of homelessness, veterans, and their families. Hot lunches were given out and showers were available. Hygiene products, clothing, haircuts, and general/mental health screenings were available as well. Turning Points Executive Director Kathleen Cramer said the event focuses on much more than just free services, but connecting veterans with the community.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
Mysuncoast.com
18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair begins
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18th annual Sarasota Medieval fair has begun. The event will take place at the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City. The medieval fair features local artisans, performers, food, rides, games, and much more. The theme this year is Vikings vs. English, and the Battle of Assandum, 1016 AD.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Sarasota, FL
Sarasota is an exquisite and picturesque city in the southwestern portion of Florida. Originally placed on a 1873 Spanish sheepskin map next to what is now Bradenton (and initially spelled Zarazote), this quintessential Floridian beach town saw an increase in Scottish residents in 1885 and became officially incorporated in 1902.
