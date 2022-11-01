Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Trailer Sees Christian Bale Investigate a Chilly Murder Mystery
Netflix has released its first look at the upcoming Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye. Based on Louis Bayard’s book of the same name, the 1830-set movie sees Bale portray Augustus Landor, a former police detective who’s been called upon to unravel the murder of a cadet at West Point. Things take a darker turn when, after the body is moved to the morgue, it’s uncovered that his heart has been removed. More from The Hollywood ReporterTim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' TrailerPeacock's 'Girls5eva' Renewed for Season 3 -- at NetflixNetflix Shares Jump on Bullish Analyst...
‘Disenchanted’: The New Trailer & Everything We Know About The ‘Enchanted’ Sequel
It’s been 15 years, but Disenchanted will be worth the wait. The long-awaited Enchanted sequel is coming to Disney+ in November 2022. A new trailer dropped on November 1 and revealed Giselle’s getting a bit wicked in the sequel. The first trailer was unveiled at D23 in September 2022.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
EW.com
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
EW.com
Shelley Duvall returns to acting after 20 years with indie horror film The Forest Hills
Welcome back, Shelley Duvall. The award-winning actress known for her roles in The Shining, Annie Hall, Brewster McCloud, Popeye, and many more is returning to the big screen for the first time in 20 years with the horror-thriller The Forest Hills from writer-director Scott Goldberg. Deadline Hollywood was first to report Duvall's casting.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Anna Faris Nearly Quit Acting After Leaving Sitcom Mom: 'Do I Have Enough to Retire?'
When the actress walked away from the CBS comedy in 2020, she tells PEOPLE: "It felt like the first time that I didn't have my foot on the gas" Anna Faris came close to leaving Hollywood in the rearview mirror. In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the star of the new movie The Estate says she contemplated retiring after she left the hit CBS sitcom Mom in 2020. Faris, 45, played recovering alcoholic Christy Plunkett on creator Chuck Lorre's show for seven seasons starting in 2013. Following her departure,...
Drew Barrymore Describes The One Thing She Didn't Know About E.T. During Filming
Barrymore’s remarks come as she’s set to use her talk show to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic '80s movie.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer & Poster: Ralphie Confronts The Holidays As A Dad
HBO Max has dropped the first full-length trailer of Peter Billingsley in his return as Ralphie in the upcoming A Christmas Story Christmas, the sequel to the classic holiday pic A Christmas Story. The film begins streaming on HBO Max on November 17. The poster and photos are below. Christmas TV Episodes Photo Gallery, From ‘Friends’ To ‘Gunsmoke’ The film follows an adult Ralphie (Billingsley) in the 1970s, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends like Flick, Schwartz, encounters childhood bullies like Scut and reconciles the passing of...
BBC
Harry Potter: Dobby's grave on Welsh beach saved for now
A memorial at the "resting place" of the beloved Harry Potter character, Dobby the House Elf, can remain on an environmentally sensitive beach. Dobby's mock grave sits above Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire, where the character's death was filmed. Concerns about high visitor numbers and pollution led to a survey...
Collider
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
'Glee' creator Ryan Murphy says Mr. Schuester was written for Justin Timberlake and was originally a 'crystal meth addict' in early script
"Glee" creator Ryan Murphy said that Mr. Schuester was written for Justin Timberlake. He recalled how the show was created on the "And That's What You REALLY Missed" podcast. Murphy said that in the first script, Mr. Schue. was also a "crystal meth addict."
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson Movie Lucy Getting TV Series Spinoff With Morgan Freeman Returning
Lucy, the 2014 sci-fi film starring Scarlett Johansson is getting a new TV series spinoff, one that will see Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman reprise his role from the original film. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow (both owned by Vine Alternative Investments) have partnered for the Lucy TV series; EuropaCorp partnered with Universal Pictures on the original film. While Lucy writer/director Luc Besson isn't directly mentioned as being involved, EuropaCorp is his production venture so it's reasonable to expect he will be involved in some capacity.
EW.com
Nightmare Before Christmas director criticizes 'unfair' assumption that Tim Burton directed the film
A specific piece of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas' legacy has been anything but dreamy for director Henry Selick. The filmmaker — who helmed Disney's 1993 animated musical about Halloween Town resident Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon) discovering the magic of Christmas — recently told The A.V. Club that he has a bit of resentment over the fact that Tim Burton, who produced the film and conceived its story, tends to get all the credit for making the beloved classic.
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Highly Anticipated Drama
Are you ready to delve into the world of The Last of Us?. The nine-episode first season of the HBO's videogame adaptation debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The Last of Us takes place 20 years...
‘The Strangers’: Rachel Shenton Boards Lionsgate’s Horror Remake
Rachel Shenton (All Creatures Great and Small) is the newest addition to Lionsgate’s remake of the 2008 horror The Strangers. She joins an ensemble led by Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez which also includes Gabriel Basso and Ema Horvath, as previously announced. The original film released in 2008 starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a couple contending with a terrifying home invasion, registering as a sleeper hit upon its release and coming to be appreciated in subsequent years as a cult classic. The new film follows Petsch’s character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin...
Elisabeth Moss Recalls The ‘Mad Men’ Scene Where Jon Hamm Made Her Cry “Real Tears”
Elisabeth Moss is looking back at one of the Mad Men scenes she most remembered. The Emmy-winning star grew close with co-star Jon Hamm over the years and recalled the scene where Peggy tells Don she was leaving the agency. “It all felt very real. I have a very close relationship with Jon,” Moss said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “There was sort of like a mentor-protegé relationship there, very older brother/little sister. And so it meant something to the both of us when we did this scene.” The scene is from Season 5 and it originally aired in 2012 on...
Comments / 0