KSIS Radio 1050 AM

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Jasper County, MO

Situated in Missouri's southwestern corner, Jasper County is one of the state's 114 counties. The county was formed in 1841 and named after William Jasper, a prominent figure in the American Revolution. According to the 2020 census, the county has a population of 122,761. Carthage serves as the county seat,...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1.   The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time.  One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward.  “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield neighborhood disgusted by anti-Semitic letters found in their neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Someone dropped off bags filled with rice and letters. They left them at homes around West Springfield close to Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass. At first, people thought it might be trash until they found anti-Semitic letters inside. It included hate speech letters. One neighbor, Debbie Gratton, said she couldn’t believe it was by her house.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Frightly News Investigates: MSU’s haunted arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University’s McDonald Arena is one of the oldest buildings on campus and one of the most haunted. History of McDonald Hall and Arena According to University Engineer and Director of Facilities Management, Brad Kielhofner, McDonald Hall and Arena was built in 1940. It was the fourth building built on campus. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield school board election gets three candidates so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – So far, three people have expressed their intentions to run for a seat on the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education by picking up a campaign packet from the district offices. A school district spokeswoman said packets were claimed on Tuesday by incumbent board member and Missouri State University professor Sharita Thomas-Tate, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Wilson’s Creek to host 18th annual Memorial Luminary Tour

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The 18th annual Memorial Luminary Tour will be hosted by Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. The public is invited to the free event that will memorialize the Battle of Wilson’s Creek. The site of the first major battle of the Civil War in the West is preserved by the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Catholic completes comeback, beats Rolla

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With their backs against the wall, the Springfield Catholic Irish had the answer. After falling behind early, the Irish raced back to beat Rolla 4-1 on Tuesday night to advance to the class three district five championship game. The Irish will play Glendale for the district title on Thursday night.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a van. 56-year-old James Hickey from Springfield was walking near Scenic and Monroe Wednesday night when he stepped into traffic and was hit. Police say the driver had no signs of impairment. Press Release.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri Amendment 1 Explainer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the midterm election is just eight days away, KOLR10 is explaining both sides of ballot issues. Missouri Amendment One looks at expanding the state treasurer’s investment options. The House and Senate unanimously voted to put Amendment One on the ballot, with only one representative opposing. “Do you want to amend the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

