Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
ksmu.org
Both sides say upcoming Galloway rezoning vote will ‘set a precedent’ for developing Springfield’s neighborhoods
On Tuesday, Springfield voters will decide on Question 1, a ballot initiative that will determine whether a new development can proceed in a neighborhood known for its trails, trees and iconic park. This is a story about power and progress in Springfield. It starts on a warm mid-October afternoon at...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in time
Sign of Boots Court Motel - Carthage, Missouri (cropped).Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, a historic motor hotel on U.S. Route 66 called Boots Court opened in Carthage, Missouri.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Jasper County, MO
Situated in Missouri's southwestern corner, Jasper County is one of the state's 114 counties. The county was formed in 1841 and named after William Jasper, a prominent figure in the American Revolution. According to the 2020 census, the county has a population of 122,761. Carthage serves as the county seat,...
Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1. The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time. One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward. “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
Tensions are high as Springfield voters decide on Galloway Village rezoning issue
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A “yes” or a “no” on question one could be the deciding factor of what you see across Sequiota Park. Now in less than a week, it will all boil down to the voters of Springfield. Whether people vote yes or no will decide if Elevation Enterprise, LLC will be allowed to build an […]
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood disgusted by anti-Semitic letters found in their neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Someone dropped off bags filled with rice and letters. They left them at homes around West Springfield close to Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass. At first, people thought it might be trash until they found anti-Semitic letters inside. It included hate speech letters. One neighbor, Debbie Gratton, said she couldn’t believe it was by her house.
Frightly News Investigates: MSU’s haunted arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University’s McDonald Arena is one of the oldest buildings on campus and one of the most haunted. History of McDonald Hall and Arena According to University Engineer and Director of Facilities Management, Brad Kielhofner, McDonald Hall and Arena was built in 1940. It was the fourth building built on campus. […]
SPD responds to false shooter claims at Hillcrest High School
Hillcrest High School was evacuated as Springfield Police Department officers, ambulances, and fire department vehicles arrived at the school on Thursday.
Springfield school board election gets three candidates so far
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – So far, three people have expressed their intentions to run for a seat on the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education by picking up a campaign packet from the district offices. A school district spokeswoman said packets were claimed on Tuesday by incumbent board member and Missouri State University professor Sharita Thomas-Tate, […]
KYTV
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began demolishing the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort in Stone County. Silver Dollar City recently purchased the 800 acres of land near Table Rock Lake. As locals and visitors drive past the land once known as Indian Ridge, they’ll notice large piles of rubble where...
Wilson’s Creek to host 18th annual Memorial Luminary Tour
SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The 18th annual Memorial Luminary Tour will be hosted by Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. The public is invited to the free event that will memorialize the Battle of Wilson’s Creek. The site of the first major battle of the Civil War in the West is preserved by the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield […]
Catholic completes comeback, beats Rolla
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With their backs against the wall, the Springfield Catholic Irish had the answer. After falling behind early, the Irish raced back to beat Rolla 4-1 on Tuesday night to advance to the class three district five championship game. The Irish will play Glendale for the district title on Thursday night.
Where Taylor Swift’s tour is stopping within driving distance of Springfield
For Swifties in the Springfield area, the show scheduled for July 8, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is the closest date that offers an opportunity to see "The Eras Tour." However, those willing to make a bit of a drive have several more opportunities.
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
KYTV
Study finds teacher shortages due to public perception of career; former Springfield teacher agrees
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Teacher shortages have impacted schools across the country and here in the Ozarks. A study by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) looked to find out why. The GAO did this study after the pandemic escalated the issue of teachers leaving the profession, fewer people being interested...
KTTS
Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a van. 56-year-old James Hickey from Springfield was walking near Scenic and Monroe Wednesday night when he stepped into traffic and was hit. Police say the driver had no signs of impairment. Press Release.
Missouri Amendment 1 Explainer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the midterm election is just eight days away, KOLR10 is explaining both sides of ballot issues. Missouri Amendment One looks at expanding the state treasurer’s investment options. The House and Senate unanimously voted to put Amendment One on the ballot, with only one representative opposing. “Do you want to amend the […]
KYTV
Reasons Rescue Ranch in Sparta, Mo., is accepting unwanted pumpkins to feed animals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the U.S. Department of Energy, out of the 2.2 billion pounds of pumpkins produced through the fall, an estimated 1.3 billion pounds end up in landfills. There are many ways to recycle carved and uncarved pumpkins to put nutrients back into yourself, animals, or...
