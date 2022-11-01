Local lawsuit wants Gov. Lee's COVID State of Emergency declared unconstitutional

A lawsuit filed recently in Hawkins County Circuit Court against Gov. Bill Lee seeks the court to declare that the governor’s COVID-related State of Emergency restrictions were unconstitutional.

Brian Dooley of Rogersville, who submitted this new lawsuit on Oct. 17, filed a similar lawsuit last year which was dismissed.

Dooley told the Review he was told there were so many lawsuits of this nature filed last year that they were dismissed and must be re-submitted and reviewed by a three judge panel on the Tennessee Supreme Court.

In the lawsuit Dooley alleges that in declaring a state of emergency and restricting the movements of Tennessee citizens Gov. Lee violated the State Constitution in multiple ways relying on legislation and other laws as his justification to, “keep Petitioner safe” via the executive orders.

The lawsuit alleges, “Petitioner’s place of employment (Coffee on the Kyle) was closed by the state. Petitioner (Dooley) was required to stay home by the state unless involved in state sanctioned activity. The Governor is solely responsible for denying Petitioner the ability to earn money to feed his family. This is not the proper role of government.”

The lawsuit further alleges, “Petitioner has no legal option for justice aside from requesting government to adjudicate whether government is aligned with or against the contract neither party signed. Petitioner consents to the document the Governor took an oath to support. Petitioner is at the mercy of the Court. The people of Tennessee can withstand corrupt behavior in the Legislative and Executive branches for one reason. The Judicial branch. The Petitioner does not seek damages, as Government only has what it takes from others and how is it lawful for Petitioner to take what belongs to others. Petitioner prays that government tells government what is and is not their proper role in Tennessee.”

In his lawsuit Dooley makes three claims: The governor relied on an unconstitutional law to declare an emergency; No emergency existed according to the unconstitutional law; and Executive order #23 is pompously unconstitutional.

Among the other actions sought by Dooley in this lawsuit are: Declare the Constitution does not provide the Governor ‘Executive Order powers’ to make, suspend or alter law; Declare any Executive Order that requires public money expenditures violates Article 2 Section 24 (of the state Constitution); Declare on what occasions government may restrict the peaceful gathering of people. Article 1 Section 23; Declare on what occasions government may restrict Petitioner from employment Article 1 Section 33; and Declare Petitioner is not required to consent to an unconstitutional law.

Dooley further states, “It appears the Governor is telling the people, ‘It was necessary to damage many businesses and livelihoods because it was essential to their health and welfare’. This is nonsensical; how is this consistent with government being instituted for the peoples’ peace, safety and happiness.

“The Governor claims the measures were necessary and invaluable in preserving health and lives, while also claiming, reversing the measures are essential to health and welfare. The Governor is incapable of knowing his measures were necessary and invaluable in preserving health and lives.”

“The Governor is capable of knowing multiple thousands of unemployment claims would be filed. He chose a guaranteed path of destruction rather than the Constitution of the State of Tennessee. The Governor is the employee, not the employer. Employees make suggestions, they can “urge” all they want, but the employers make the final decision. The employers wrote the Constitution. The employees take an oath to uphold it.”

“Is it possible the “people” are capable of navigating a flu-like virus without the heavy hand of government? Why was this path never an option?”

Dooley’s lawsuit can be read in its entirety in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillreview.com

---------

PETITION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF

COMES NOW your Petitioner, Brian Dooley, and pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 29-14-101 et seq., hereby files this Petition for Declaratory Judgment and Injunctive Relief and requests that this Honorable Court declare the constitutional, statutory and legal rights between the parties and, in support thereof, Petitioner would show unto the Court the following:

I. PARTIES

1. Petitioner, Brian Dooley, is a citizen of the State of Tennessee and resides in Hawkins County, Tennessee,

2. Respondent, William B. Lee, is the Governor of the State of Tennessee.

II. JURISDICTION & VENUE

3. This matter is a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 29-14-101 et seq.

4. Pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 29-14-102, this Court has subject matter jurisdiction “to declare rights, status, and other legal relations whether or not further relief is or could be claimed.” Tenn. Code Ann. § 29-14-102 (a) (emphasis added).

5. This Declaratory Judgment action shall not be open to objection: “No action or proceeding shall be open to objection on the ground that a declaratory judgment or decree is prayed for.” Tenn. Code Ann. § 29-14-102(b) (emphasis added).

6. Petitioner respectfully requests that this Honorable Court render a declaration of his rights, status or other legal relations, either in the affirmative or the negative, for every request in every count in this Complaint for Declaratory Judgment, as required by law: “The declaration may be either affirmative or negative in form and effect; and such declaration shall have the force and effect of a final judgment or decree.” Tenn. Code Ann. § 29-14-102(c).

7. Venue is proper pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 20-4-101.

8. Petitioner has standing for a declaration of his legal rights pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 29-14-101 et seq.

9. Pursuant to The Constitution of the State of Tennessee Petitioner has standing to file suit against the Respondent for a redress of grievances: “Section 23. That the citizens have a right, in a peaceable manner, to assemble together for their common good, to instruct their representatives, and to apply to those invested with the powers of government for redress of grievances, or other proper purposes, by address of remonstrance.”

10. Pursuant to The Constitution of the State of Tennessee: “Section 17. That all courts shall be open; and every man, for an injury done him in his lands, goods, person or reputation, shall have remedy by due course of law, and right and justice administered without sale, denial, or delay. Suits may be brought against the state in such manner and in such courts as the Legislature may by law direct.” The Constitution of the State of Tennessee, Article I. Declaration of Rights, § 17.

11. Any Motion to Dismiss filed by Respondent constitutes an unlawful “objection” that is expressly prohibited by Tenn. Code Ann. § 29-14-102(b).

12. Any Motion to Dismiss for mootness should be overruled and dismissed because the Governor, beginning in March 12, 2020, issued an Executive Order asserting “emergency powers” pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. §58-2-107, et seq. and et al. of which said Executive Order, pursuant to statute, either was renewed, newly created, amended or extended every sixty (60) days until the Governor found no emergency exists and may find tomorrow another emergency.

13. The very nature of the limited or perpetually extended duration of Executive Orders, judicial review (or a declaration of rights relating to an Executive Order) is never moot.

14. As such, this Complaint for Declaratory Judgment and request for Injunctive Relief involves legal issues that are capable of repetition by the vagueness of language in T.C.A. 58-2-107 and the Governors willingness to take part. The vagueness of language literally empowers the Governor to “find” an emergency for any reason and declare a “state of emergency.”

15. Petitioners’ complaint results from his own government deliberately usurping the very freedoms they’re obligated to protect. The Constitution of the State of Tennessee is the contract governing the relationship between petitioner and his government even though neither party affixed a signature. Petitioner must honor the contract as he unwittingly assigned to government monopoly power in the use of force to compel compliance of the contract.

16. The Governor and Legislative members are required to take an oath to, “support the Constitution of this state,” Article 10, Section 1.

17. Petitioner is not required to take an oath. Why not? Petitioner requests an answer.

18. The abuses suffered by Petitioner are a direct result of government making laws inconsistent with the Constitution. Petitioner consents to the Constitution. Petitioner does not consent to any abuse of the Constitution.

19. The Governor violated the State Constitution in multiple ways relying on legislation and other laws as his justification to, “keep Petitioner safe.” The Governor and Legislature know there are zero exceptions to the State Constitution yet they required Petitioner comply to unconstitutional laws.

20. This is not the proper role of government according to the Constitution of the State of Tennessee.

21. Any motion to dismiss for any reason is unconstitutional as Article 1 Section 17 is the law of the relationship between Petitioner and his government, the employer and his employee;

22. “That all courts shall be open; and every man, for an injury done him in his lands, goods, person or reputation, shall have remedy by due course of law, and right and justice administered without sale, denial, or delay. Suits may be brought against the state in such manner and in such courts as the Legislature may by law direct.”

23. There is no exception to “all courts shall be open” in the Constitution. The Legislature may choose the court and manner, but a dismissal would be lawless as there is no wiggle room in the language, “all courts shall be open.” Any law, rule, procedure, custom or precedent that nullifies, “all courts shall be open” is, by definition, anarchy.

24. The Courts are necessary to uphold the law, preventing anarchy. The Governor will welcome Judicial branch involvement as this is their role, resolving disputes between parties.

25. Petitioner’s place of employment was closed by the state. Petitioner was required to stay home by the state unless involved in state sanctioned activity. The Governor is solely responsible for denying Petitioner the ability to earn money to feed his family. This is not the proper role of government.

26. Petitioner has no legal option for justice aside from requesting government to adjudicate whether government is aligned with or against the contract neither party signed. Petitioner consents to the document the Governor took an oath to support. Petitioner is at the mercy of the Court.

27. The people of Tennessee can withstand corrupt behavior in the Legislative and Executive branches for one reason. The Judicial branch.

28. The Petitioner does not seek damages, as Government only has what it takes from others and how is it lawful for Petitioner to take what belongs to others. Petitioner prays that government tells government what is and is not their proper role in Tennessee.

29. Petitioner makes three claims;

30. 1) The governor relied on an unconstitutional law to declare an emergency.

31. 2) No emergency existed according to the unconstitutional law.

32. 3) Executive order #23 is pompously unconstitutional.

33. Therefore, this Honorable Court should deny any Motion to Dismiss filed by Respondent because it would violate Petitioner’s Tennessee constitutional rights and Tenn. Code Ann. § 29-14-102(b). As such, this case should be permitted to proceed to this Honorable Court declaring the rights between the parties on the merits as required by Tenn. Code Ann. § 29-14-102.

T.C.A. 58-2-107 IS AN UNCONSTITUTIONAL LAW BECAUSE IT VIOLATES EIGHT SECTIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE

34. T.C.A. 58-2-107(a.1-2) states, “The governor is responsible for addressing the dangers presented to this state and its people by emergencies. In the event of an emergency beyond local control, the governor, or, in the governor's absence, the governor's successor as provided by law, may assume direct operational control over all or any part of the emergency management functions within this state, and such person has the power through proper process of law to carry out this chapter. The governor is authorized to delegate such powers as the governor may deem prudent. Pursuant to the authority vested in the governor under subdivision (a) (1), the governor may issue executive orders, proclamations, and rules and may amend or rescind them. Such executive orders, proclamations, and rules have the force and effect of law.” …

Article 1 Section 1 violation

35. The first sentence of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee, Declaration of Rights, reads: “That all power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their peace, safety, and happiness; for the advancement of those ends they have at all times, an unalienable and indefeasible right to alter, reform, or abolish the government in such manner as they may think proper.”

36. If all power is inherent in the people, how in law and reason do they have at all times, an unalienable and indefeasible right to alter, reform, or abolish the government? In law there must be a mechanism to alter, reform, or abolish government.

37. Definitions by Webster:

a) Inherent - involved in the constitution or essential character of something; belonging by nature or habit.

b) Authority - power to influence or command thought, opinion, or behavior.

c) Unalienable - impossible to take away or give up.

d) Indefeasible - not capable of being annulled or voided or undone.

38. The Legislative branch is the legal mechanism to alter, reform, or abolish government. The Legislature does this by making, altering, reforming or abolishing law. At all times the people have an unalienable and indefeasible right to instruct their political representatives to alter, reform, or abolish government. This right can’t be annulled, given up, voided, undone, or taken away.

39. Why did the authors choose the word Unalienable? A citizen is not free if any percentage of, “all power” to make, alter, reform or abolish law resides somewhere outside the citizens direct control.

40. The Tennessee Legislature assigned a portion of their lawmaking power to the Executive branch, thus transferring a portion of “all power” away from the “people” to the Governor.

41. In law and reason, maintaining this all inherent power in the employer, the Legislative servants can’t assign any portion of its power “to make law” to another branch of government servants. In law and reason the Constitution would require amending.

42. The first sentence would read something along the lines of, “That some power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on a portion of their authority, and instituted for some of their peace, safety, and happiness; for the advancement of those ends they have at sometimes, a partial right to alter, reform, or abolish the government in such manner as the government may think proper.”

43. The power to Legislate is the power to make law. The inherent power to make law according to the Constitution must reside 100% with the people.

44. Anyone that’s played the board game Monopoly understands this concept. The rules are the rules. If one player wants to change the rules midstream – all players must agree on the rule change. If all agree play continues. If not, game over.

45. The Constitution of the State of Tennessee is the rules of the game in Tennessee. If the employers want a change, they instruct their Legislative servants to change it. The Legislative servants, through T.C.A. 58-2-107 changed the rules of the Constitution. The servant’s intent is irrelevant.

46. The Legislature must maintain 100% of its lawmaking power for the first sentence of the Constitution to remain valid. All power, by definition is 100% power; anything less and the relationship between the “people” and its servants is fundamentally changed.

47. The first sentence of the Constitution is the first sentence of the Constitution for a reason. It’s the most important law/principle of the entire document. Were it not so, it would not be first.

48. The second sentence of the Constitution describes the “people” giving away their authority in defiance of the first sentence.

Article 1 Section 2 violation

49. “That government being instituted for the common benefit, the doctrine of nonresistance against arbitrary power and oppression is absurd, slavish, and destructive of the good and happiness of mankind.” Arbitrary power is exactly what the Tennessee Legislature assigned to the Governor in T.C.A. 58-2-107 (a) (1-2), stating in part;

50. “The governor is responsible for addressing the dangers presented to this state and its people by emergencies... Pursuant to the authority vested in the governor under subdivision (a) (1), the governor may issue executive orders, proclamations, and rules and may amend or rescind them. Such executive orders, proclamations, and rules have the force and effect of law.”

51. The Legislature assigned the Governor power to make law. This is arbitrary power.

52. Executive Orders, proclamations and rules having the force and effect of law, is by definition, arbitrary power.

53. Article 3, Executive Department, is about 1,300 words enumerating the specific powers of the Governor. The first sentence, Section 1 states, “The supreme executive power of this state shall be vested in a governor.” Section 10 states, “He (Governor) shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” By definition, the Governor is the supreme law follower of Tennessee.

54. T.C.A. 58-2-107 opens with, “The governor is responsible for addressing the dangers presented to this state and its people by emergencies…”

55. The Legislature invented a responsibility for the Governor from whole cloth, then declares because Governor has said responsibility, he now has the power to;” … issue executive orders, proclamations, and rules and may amend or rescind them. Such executive orders, proclamations, and rules have the force and effect of law.”

56. In other words, the “peoples” Legislative servants, having sole power to make law, decided they didn’t want 100% power and offloaded a portion to the Governor servant. Their reason is not relevant. Should they not also demand a reduction in salary as they abdicated responsibility? The result of 58-2-107 is Arbitrary Power in the hands of the Executive department.

Article 3 violation

57. A Governor executing his office as written in Article 3 of the Constitution would have pointed to Section 1 and Section 10, saying to the Legislature,

58. “I took an oath to the Constitution, I’m the supreme law follower and I do not possess power to make law even though T.C.A. 58-2-107 says I do. ‘Executive Orders’ is an attempt to abdicate your responsibility to the people we serve.”

Article 10 Section 1 and 2 violation

59. The Constitution offers additional clarity on the proper relationship between the “people” and its servants, Article 10 section 1 and 2;

60. “Every person who shall be chosen or appointed to any office of trust or profit under this Constitution, or any law made in pursuance thereof, shall, before entering on the duties thereof, take an oath to support the Constitution of this state, and of the United States, and an oath of office. Each member of the Senate and House of Representatives, shall before they proceed to business take an oath or affirmation to support the Constitution of this state, and of the United States and also the following oath: I______ do solemnly swear (or affirm) that as a member of this General Assembly, I will, in all appointments, vote without favor, affection, partiality, or prejudice; and that I will not propose or assent to any bill, vote or resolution, which shall appear to me injurious to the people, or consent to any act or thing, whatever, that shall have a tendency to lessen or abridge their rights and privileges, as declared by the Constitution of this state.”

61. The Legislature consented to the Governors Covid-19 Executive Orders with full knowledge the peoples’ rights and privileges would be abridged.

62. Are the “people” to believe a Governor requiring people remain home unless engaged in government sanctioned activity does not lessen or abridge the peoples’ rights and privileges? This is not rhetorical. Respondents answer is requested.

63. Every Oath taker in government that did not publicly speak against the Governor’s Convid-19 E.O.’s, is by definition an Oath Breaker. Every. Single. One.

64. This is not the proper role of government.

Article 2 Section 1 and 2 violation

65. Article 2 Section 1 and 2, Distribution of Powers.

66. Section 1. “The powers of the government shall be divided into three distinct departments: legislative, executive, and judicial.”

67. Section 2. “No person or persons belonging to one of these departments shall exercise any of the powers properly belonging to either of the others, except in the cases herein directed or permitted.”

68. Are the “people” to believe the Executive and Legislative branches are not aware of Article 2? This is not rhetorical. Respondents answer is requested.

Article 2 Section 24 violation

69. Article 2 Section 24 Appropriation of public moneys states in part, “No public money shall be expended except pursuant to appropriations made by law. Expenditures for any fiscal year shall not exceed the state's revenues and reserves, including the proceeds of any debt obligation, for that year. No debt obligation, except as shall be repaid within the fiscal year of issuance, shall be authorized for the current operation of any state service or program, nor shall the proceeds of any debt obligation be expended for a purpose other than that for which it was authorized.”

70. Law making power resides in the Legislature. T.C.A. 58-2-107 violates Article 2 Section 24 because if the Governor is passing laws and those laws require public moneys he would need to request an appropriation from the Legislature. The power to appropriate the “peoples” money resides in the Legislature.

71. The Legislature, in assigning law making power to the Governor necessarily assigned the power of appropriating public moneys. The Legislature can’t control the appropriations of public money if the Governor has power to appropriate public money.

72. Executive orders, proclamations and rules requiring public fund outlays violates Article 2 Section 24.

Article 11 Section 16 violation

73. “The declaration of rights hereto prefixed is declared to be a part of the Constitution of the state, and shall never be violated on any pretense whatever. And to guard against transgression of the high powers we have delegated, we declare that everything in the bill of rights contained, is excepted out of the general powers of the government, and shall forever remain inviolate.”

74. Article 11 Section 16 is at the end of the 25 page Constitution. These high powers are the Declaration of rights, numbering about five pages. They address in detail the relationship between the “people” and its servants. The “people” delegated high powers that shall never be violated on any pretense whatever.

75. The general powers are everything else in the Constitution and by extension any statute, law, rule, order, code and anything else the government claims it has the power to do. Just because the servant claims he has the power to boss around the employer doesn’t make it so. Every servant claim must abide with the Constitution.

76. Why spend the first five pages declaring specific rights of the people and then on the last page of the document point out that the first five pages are included and will never be violated on any pretense whatever? Petitioner requests Respondents’ answer.

77. In violating various high powers, T.C.A.58-2-107 violates Article 11 Section 16.

78. Rand Paul, senator of Kentucky once said, “The Founders never intended for Americans to trust their government. Our entire constitution was predicated on the notion that government was a necessary evil, to be restrained and minimized as much as possible.”

79. Rand’s quote applies to state government as well.

In addition to being unconstitutional, T.C.A. 58-2-107 is bad law because it’s ambiguous and subjective. Proper law has clarity.

80. T.C.A. 58-2-101 defines emergency as; “an occurrence, or threat thereof, whether natural, technological, or manmade, in war or in peace, that results or may result in substantial injury or harm to the population, or substantial damage to or loss of property; provided, that natural threats may include disease outbreaks and epidemics.”

81. Black’s Law Dictionary defines emergency; “Situation requiring immediate attention and remedial action. Involves injury, loss of life, damage to the property, or catastrophic interference with the normal activities. A sudden, unexpected, or impending situation.”

82. Blacks definition of emergency describes the result of; forest fires, earthquakes, floods, tornados, and hurricanes. This is not ambiguous.

83. T.C.A.’s definition includes, “provided, that natural threats may include disease outbreaks and epidemics.”

84. Defining disease outbreaks and epidemics is subjective, or peculiar to a particular individual. Defining floods, tornados, fires, earthquakes is objective, or dealing with facts or conditions as perceived without distortion by personal feelings, prejudices, or interpretations.

85. At what point does the seasonal flu become a disease outbreak?

86. Adding the phrase, “provided, that natural threats may include disease outbreaks and epidemics,” changes the definition of emergency. It opens the door to ones’ personal feelings on the matter. Law doesn’t care about feelings. Law deals with facts; how many deaths trigger a pandemic?

87. An additional problem with T.C.A. 58-2-101 definition of “emergency” is the phrase, “or threat thereof.” This is ambiguous, it may or may not happen. Who determines what the threat is and its likeliness of happening?

88. “Or threat thereof” creates a new word. Its definition might be, “an ever present state of fear something bad might happen, or never-ending forever potential of an emergency.

89. The threat of an emergency is ever present. Hurricanes, Tornados, Floods, Manmade, Technological and Natural emergencies will always threaten. Relying on 58-2-101’s definition of “emergency” by definition means Tennessee is always and forever in a potential “State of Emergency,” awaiting the Governor to “find” it.

90. T.C.A. 58-2-107 (b)(2) states, “These two (2) types of threats may be declared by the governor if the governor finds an emergency has occurred or the occurrence of threat thereof is imminent.”

91. One doesn’t find an “emergency” has occurred. An emergency finds the observer.

92. How, exactly, does one find, “the occurrence of threat thereof is imminent?” Is this a scientific measure or an arbitrary guess?

93. Once it’s found, according to 58-2-107 there is adequate time for;

94. the formation of a Task Force, and;

95. the Tennessee Department of Health to activate State Health Operations Center (SHOC), and;

96. the Tennessee Department of Health to designate COVID-19 a reportable disease in Tennessee.

97. A legitimate emergency does not require the formation of a Task Force or any bureaucratic paper pushing.

98. The natural and ordinary response to an emergency is - ALL HANDS ON DECK!

99. When a child is about to place her hand on a hot stove, the parent does not form a Task Force.

100. T.C.A. 1-3-105 (b) states, “As used in this code, undefined words shall be given their natural and ordinary meaning, without forced or subtle construction that would limit or extend the meaning of the language, except when a contrary intention is clearly manifest.”

101. The writers of 58-2-101 created a new word with subtle construction that extended the meaning of the word “emergency” to make the word “emergency” ever present and subjective. The contrary intention is clearly manifest, that of, allowing the Governor to declare an emergency for any and everything he finds.

102. This is not logical; one is not capable of knowing a pandemic is imminent. Floods, tornadoes, pandemics, wildfires, explosions, terrorism, hurricanes, and every conceivable emergency must take place in order to be found, and the response required is immediate.

103. The Governor can’t have two opposing views on the matter and be correct on both counts. Covid-19 was and is present, just like the flu. He can’t declare an emergency because of the possible threat of a virus while also declaring the emergency has ended while the virus remains.

104. This is nonsensical, which is why the writers of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee never provided any branch of Government power to declare emergencies necessitating new laws, suspending existing laws, or nullifying Sections of the Constitution because someone got sick and died.

105. Tennessee made it through the 1912 Flu pandemic, countless natural disasters, and the Civil War without Executive Orders.

106. The term itself gives away the absurdity – Executive Orders…

107. The “people” hired an Executive to Order them around for their safety?

108. Article 3, Executive Department, is 1300 words. The power to issue arbitrary orders does not exist.

109. If T.C.A. 58-2-107 is permitted to stand as written, the governor could declare an emergency for anything imaginable because the threat of something imminently dangerous is ever-present and capable of being “found.”

110. A Governor could find that climate change is an impending threat, declare a “state of emergency,” and require all non-essential businesses closed indefinitely or until the threat has passed.

111. The Governor didn’t declare a “state of emergency” for a locality beyond local control. He declared a “state of emergency” to allow the State of Tennessee to suckle from the teat of Federal Government.

112. This Federal funding comes from who? The taxpayers and their progeny. Follow the money. Government does not make money; it redistributes money taken from taxpayers. The result, every single time, government grows larger which requires more taxpayer dollars to fund the operation.

113. This is not the proper role of government. This is not the relationship between the “people” and its servants laid bare in the Constitution of the State of Tennessee. The Governors behavior is lawless. Lawlessness is anarchy.

THE GOVERNOR RELIED UPON LANGUAGE IN T.C.A. 58-2-107 TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY IN E.O #14. NO EMERGENCY EXISTED BASED ON THE LANGUAGE OF T.C.A. 58-2-107

114. Setting aside the unconstitutionality of T.C.A. 58-2-107, The Governor’s justification for declaring an “emergency” never met the standard of an emergency, “beyond local control,” stated in 58-2-107. If the declaration met this standard the governor would have referenced the location “beyond local control” in Executive Order #14. He would have referenced a location “beyond local control” in at least one of his 60 (sixty) Covid-19 executive orders.

115. He never did.

116. Yet in 15 of 15 non-Covid-19 E.O.’s, “emergency declarations”, the Governor cites the locality “beyond local control.”

117. See E.O.’s #7 (83 of 95 counties), #13 (significant portions of state), #39 and 40 (Nashville), #41 (Murfreesboro), #42 (Nashville, Murfreesboro, Memphis) #43, 44, 45, 46, 47, and 48 (Memphis), #85 (Humphries County School District), #94 (Significant portions of the state) and #96 (Sevier County).

118. The odds of a Governor, the supreme law follower, being 100% in compliance with the law in non-Covid-19 orders while being 100% in non-compliance of the same law in Covid-19 orders is concerning enough for the Court to grant an injunction while this matter finds resolution.

119. The Governor lists 14 WHEREAS’s justifying the emergency declaration. (See Exhibit “14” for Governors justification to declare a state of emergency).

120. The Governor issued a “state of emergency” based on guidance from the CDC, the WHO, various states, and a federal Government agency.

121. The Governor is not paid to serve the CDC, WHO, other states, or Federal government agencies.

122. T.C.A. 58-2-107 states the emergency must be “beyond local control.”

123. The Governor failed to follow the law as written in 60 Covid-19 E.O.’s.

THE GOVERNOR ISSUED E.O. #23, THIS E.O. VIOLATES 12 SECTIONS IN THE CONSTITUTION OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE

124. E.O. #23 Titled, AN ORDER AMENDING EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 22, REQUIRING TENNESSEANS TO STAY HOME UNLESS ENGAGING IN ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY OR ESSENTIAL SERVICES

125. “WHEREAS, on March 30, 2020, I issued Executive Order No. 22; and

126. WHEREAS, it is beneficial to clarify and strengthen Executive Order No. 22 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19;

127. NOW THEREFORE, I, Bill Lee, Governor of the State of Tennessee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Tennessee Constitution and other applicable law in light of the continuing state of emergency to facilitate the response to COVID-19, do hereby amend Executive Order No. 22, dated March 30, 2020, by deleting in its entirety Paragraph No. 1 and substituting the following language instead:

128. Safer at home. Because staying at home as much as possible for a temporary period of time will protect the health and safety of Tennesseans by limiting the spread of COVID-19 and preserving health care resources, all persons in Tennessee are required to stay at home, except for when engaging in Essential Activity or Essential Services as defined in this Order. All remaining provisions of Executive Order No. 22 remain in full force and effect.”

129. In logic, it is irrational to believe a group of people would assign one person in their group the title Governor and freely give him power to order everyone in the group to stay home unless involved in essential activity determined by the Governor. It is absurdly irrational to believe this same group would fund the Governor’s operation and refer to him as “Servant of the People.”

130. One voting to give this power to another is not a slave. The English language requires two words to describe this depravity, voluntary servitude. A slave is forced into servitude, involuntary servitude. A slave still has his pride.

Article 1 Section 2 violation

131. Article 1 Section 2 states, “That government being instituted for the common benefit, the doctrine of nonresistance against arbitrary power and oppression is absurd, slavish, and destructive of the good and happiness of mankind.”

132. … “destructive of the good and happiness of mankind,” describes what the English language does not define with one word, voluntary servitude. To not resist arbitrary power is voluntary servitude.

133. The Governor “required” Petitioner to serve the State with his Executive Order #23.

134. Executive Order #23 is Arbitrary Power.

135. It is arbitrary power because the Constitution does not provide the Governor this power.

136. It is arbitrary on its face because E.O. #23 was written just two days after E.O. #22, which declared,

137. “Safer at home. Because staying at home as much as possible for a temporary period of time will protect the health and safety of Tennesseans by limiting the spread of COVID-19 and preserving health care resources, all persons in Tennessee are urged to stay at home, except for when engaging in Essential Activity or Essential Services as defined in this Order.”

138. What metric changed in the hours between declaring E.O. #22 and 23?

139. The Governor does not point to one statistic justifying, “urged” be upgraded to “required.” Urged is a suggestion; required is an order backed by law and use of force.

140. E.O. #22 states in part;

141. “on March 4, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 in the State of Tennessee was identified, and now there are 1,834 total cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, resulting in 148 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.

142. The number of deaths required to move the needle from “urged” to “required” is how many? Where is the science? Petitioner requests an answer.

143. E.O. #23 provides no data to support the change from a suggestion to a requirement.

144. The Governor required Petitioner “safer at home” unless exercising government approved essential activity. Earning a living was declared, Non-Essential Activity. The Executive servant of the “people” arbitrarily enforced an injunction on Petitioner.

Article 1 section 1 violation

145. E.O. #23 violated the first sentence of the constitution;

146. “That all power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their peace, safety, and happiness; for the advancement of those ends they have at all times, an unalienable and indefeasible right to alter, reform, or abolish the government in such manner as they may think proper.”

147. If a group of people institute government for their peace, safety, and happiness how is it logical or lawful for government to interfere with the peoples’ peace, safety, and happiness?

148. The Constitution does not read, “instituted for their safety at the exclusion of peace and happiness when an agent of government says so.”

149. The Governor finds his definition of safety elevated above the language in the Constitution. How is this lawful or logical? How does a man in Nashville know a man in Rogersville is safer at home? How does a man with a pen and seal know that essential activity is safer than non-essential activity?

Article 1 section 3 violation

150. Article 1 Section 3 states;

151. “That all men have a natural and indefeasible right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own conscience; that no man can of right be compelled to attend, erect, or support any place of worship, or to maintain any minister against his consent; that no human authority can, in any case whatever, control or interfere with the rights of conscience; and that no preference shall ever be given, by law, to any religious establishment or mode of worship.”

152. The Governor is human and Petitioner’s mode of worship is attending Church without, “following the latest health guidelines to the greatest extent possible.” (Note; Todays CDC Covid-19 health guidelines are different from the guidelines of 3/30/2020.)

153. E.O. #23 declared petitioners’ mode of worship illegal.

Article 1 section 8 violation

154. Article 1 Section 8 states,

155. “That no man shall be taken or imprisoned, or disseized of his freehold, liberties or privileges, or outlawed, or exiled, or in any manner destroyed or deprived of his life, liberty or property, but by the judgment of his peers, or the law of the land.”

156. A term in the law of the land is “Injunction”; it refers to an order issued by a Court to stop a person from carrying out an action. In law, a person with the desire to stop another person from carrying out an action must justify his reasons to the Judicial branch of government.

157. The Governor bypassed this lawful step with his pen and seal when he declared Petitioners place of employment closed for business. Adding injury to injury he required Petitioner “safer at home.” The Governor usurped Judicial power with his pen and seal in E.O. #23.

Article 1 section 20 violation

158. Article 1 Section 20 states, “That no retrospective law, or law impairing the obligations of contracts, shall be made.”

159. E.O. #22 impaired the obligations of a contract between Petitioner and his employer by closing the employers’ business.

Article 1 section 21 violation

160. Article 1 Section 21 states, “That no man's particular services shall be demanded, or property taken, or applied to public use, without the consent of his representatives, or without just compensation being made therefore.”

161. Petitioners property was taken when the Governor closed Petitioners place of employment. Money is property. The Governor took Petitioners property in two ways.

162. He prevented Petitioner from earning money through employment. He then obligated Petitioner to pay more in taxes at the federal level by accepting Federal Convid-19 money.

Article 1 section 22 violation

163. Article 1 Section 22 states, “That perpetuities and monopolies are contrary to the genius of a free state, and shall not be allowed.”

164. The governor did not allow a monopoly, he encouraged it. He arbitrarily required small business closed while allowing larger businesses to remain open. Monopolies are contrary to the genius of a free state because competition leads to choice which leads to better products at lower prices. This environment leads to the “peoples” peace, safety, and happiness. If it’s unconstitutional to allow monopolies, it’s contrary to the genius of a free Tennessee to engineer the economy toward monopoly and away from competition, as well as arbitrary.

165. It should be noted, one legal monopoly exists, and it was created by the “people.” Government. It has monopoly power of law enforcement and use of force against the “people.” This is why all government employees should be held to the highest standard of behavior and why oaths of office exist. Article 5 exists as a remedy for servants not meeting a high standard of behavior.

Article 1 section 23 violation

166. Article 1 Section 23, states, “That the citizens have a right, in a peaceable manner, to assemble together for their common good, to instruct their representatives, and to apply to those invested with the powers of government for redress of grievances, or other proper purposes, by address of remonstrance.”

167. E.O. #22 states, “Suspension of law that would limit application of this Order. Any law, order, rule, or regulation that would otherwise limit the enforceability of this Order is hereby suspended, pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 58-2-107.”

168. If a “state of emergency” where the Governor requires people to stay home unless engaged in Essential Activity is lawful then citizens peacefully assembling together for their common good is against the law. Thus, Article 1 Section 23 limits the enforceability of the Governor’s Executive Order.

169. Restated, the Constitution must be suspended, pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 58-2-107.

170. Citizens gathering in a peaceable manner is not Essential Activity, is not safe for ones’ health and is illegal.

Article 1 section 33 violation

171. Article 1, Section 33 states, “That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, are forever prohibited in this state.”

172. The Governor barred Petitioner from going to work, a voluntary action. The Governor required Petitioner to serve the State without his consent, involuntarily servitude. Petitioner did not commit a crime, yet could be charged with a crime for engaging in Non-Essential Activity.

Article 1 section 34 violation

173. Article 1, Section 34 states, “The General Assembly shall make no law recognizing the right of property in man.”

174. The General Assembly assigned lawmaking power to the Governor. He used this power to require Petitioner to stay home unless engaged in activity approved by the Governor.

175. While the General Assembly did not make a law recognizing the right of property in the Petitioner, the Governor did. Petitioner earns money while at work, this is his property. The person wielding power to deprive a man his property has property in man.

176. The Petitioner cares not which government entity violated his rights, only that his rights were violated.

Article 2 section 24 violation

177. Article 2 Section 24 states;

178. “Appropriation of public moneys. No public money shall be expended except pursuant to appropriations made by law. Expenditures for any fiscal year shall not exceed the state's revenues and reserves, including the proceeds of any debt obligation, for that year. No debt obligation, except as shall be repaid within the fiscal year of issuance, shall be authorized for the current operation of any state service or program, nor shall the proceeds of any debt obligation be expended for a purpose other than that for which it was authorized.

179. In no year shall the rate of growth of appropriations from state tax revenues exceed the estimated rate of growth of the state's economy as determined by law. No appropriation in excess of this limitation shall be made unless the General Assembly shall, by law containing no other subject matter, set forth the dollar amount and the rate by which the limit will be exceeded.

180. Any law requiring the expenditure of state funds shall be null and void unless, during the session in which the act receives final passage, an appropriation is made for the estimated first year's funding. No law of general application shall impose increased expenditure requirements on cities or counties unless the General Assembly shall provide that the state share in the cost. An accurate financial statement of the state's fiscal condition shall be published annually.”

181. When the Governor required people to stay home unless engaged in Essential Activity he had to have known state revenue would decrease and expenditures increase. Where exactly is the appropriation made for any Executive Order? If a Governor has the power to make law he has the power to spend money (or decrease projected revenues) required to implement said law. If the Governor has this power, the Legislature is powerless to execute Section 24.

182. This alone highlights the absurdity of Executive Orders involving any power to manipulate existing law. The Legislature requires 100% control of the checkbook because they are responsible for balancing the budget.

183. E.O. #11 is not Covid-19 related but highlights the abuse of Article 2 Section 24 by allowing Executive Orders. It also highlights the arrogance of employees taking advantage of their employers.

184. E.O. #11 titled, “AN ORDER ESTABLISHING PAID FAMILY LEAVE FOR EXECUTIVE BRANCH EMPLOYEES”

185. How can the Legislature be held accountable for Article 2 Section 24 when the Governor is spending money the Legislature did not appropriate? A legitimate budget can’t exist if an entity outside the Legislature has power to make law affecting state expenditures.

186. If PAID FAMILY LEAVE is good for all the reasons cited in E.O. #11, then wouldn’t it also be good for the “people.” The proper relationship between the “people” and its government would have the “people” receive Paid Family Leave before the servants. How is it the servants assigned themselves PFL without a vote in the Legislature, that is, the permission of the people? Who’s the servant class serving? This is not rhetorical. Petitioner requests Respondent answer.

187. Executive Orders appropriating public money violates Article 2 Section 24.

Article 3 Section 10 violation

188. Article 3 Section 10 states;

189. “He (Governor) shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”

190. How does one judge whether a governor “took care to faithfully execute the laws? Is “shall” 92-100% faithful, or is 70% compliance with the Constitution acceptable? How many Sections of the Constitution can the supreme law follower violate and still meet the standard, “shall take care to faithfully execute?” Respondents answer is requested.

191. When the Governor upgrade Executive Order #22 “urged” to Executive Order #23 “required”, was he taking care the laws be faithfully executed? Did he read Title 58, LEGISLATIVE INTENT?

192. “The general assembly finds and declares that the state is vulnerable to a wide range of emergencies, including natural, technological, terrorist acts, and manmade disasters, all of which threaten the life, health, and safety of its people; damage and destroy property; disrupt services and everyday business and recreational activities; and impede economic growth and development.”

193. Is it rational to read the Legislative Intent of T.C.A. Title 58, and then mandate disruption to services and everyday business and recreational activities, impeding economic growth and development?

194. On 4/24/2020 the Governor issued E.O. #29, stating in part;

195. “WHEREAS, though the measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have been and are necessary and invaluable in preserving the health and lives of Tennesseans, they have also damaged many businesses and livelihoods, with over 400,000 unemployment claims filed since March 1, 2020, and it is essential to their health and welfare to allow Tennesseans to return to work so long as progress in slowing COVID-19 makes it safe to do so; and”.

196. It appears the Governor is telling the people, “It was necessary to damage many businesses and livelihoods because it was essential to their health and welfare.” This is nonsensical; how is this consistent with government being instituted for the peoples’ peace, safety and happiness.

197. 400,000 claims in 54 days is an average of 7,407 per day.

198. The Governor claims the measures were necessary and invaluable in preserving health and lives, while also claiming, reversing the measures are essential to health and welfare.

199. The Governor is incapable of knowing his measures were necessary and invaluable in preserving health and lives.

200. The Governor is capable of knowing multiple thousands of unemployment claims would be filed. He chose a guaranteed path of destruction rather than the Constitution of the State of Tennessee. The Governor is the employee, not the employer. Employees make suggestions, they can “urge” all they want, but the employers make the final decision. The employers wrote the Constitution. The employees take an oath to uphold it.

201. Is it possible the “people” are capable of navigating a flu-like virus without the heavy hand of government? Why was this path never an option?

202. This speaks directly to the relationship between the “people” and its servants. This is not government serving the people, this is government overreach on a massive scale.

203. If one googles: “Tennessee State Constitution” the first link will most likely be: https://sos.tn.gov/civics/guides/tennessee-state-constitution. , it will read;

204. “The first constitution of the state of Tennessee was adopted in 1796. The constitution was drafted in Knoxville by a convention consisting of 55 delegates. Once it was completed, the delegates sent the Constitution to Washington City for review by the Congress before it adjourned. President Washington signed the bill giving Tennessee immediate statehood on June 1, 1796. Most of the provisions regarding declarations on rights, taxes, and legislative authority were drawn from the North Carolina and Pennsylvania constitutions. According to historian J. G. M. Ramsey, Thomas Jefferson described the Tennessee constitution as the “least imperfect and most republican of the state constitutions.

205. The constitution was revised in 1834 to update the court system and address some of the problems in the original constitution. By 1834, Tennessee’s population was more than 6 times greater than the population in 1796, reaching almost 700,000. This revision focused mostly on taxation, the courts, and how to govern a state that was becoming less rural and more urban.

206. The constitution was revised again in 1870 after the Civil War. The biggest change in this version of the constitution was the permanent abolition of slavery in Tennessee. Another purpose of the framers of this constitution was a reaction against the overreaching actions of Governor William G. Brownlow. The constitution essentially remained unchanged until it was amended in 1953 making it “the nation’s oldest un-amended state constitution.””

207. It is instructive to look back; an admission by government that government is capable of overreaching. History may not repeat, but it rhymes. The Constitution doesn’t need amending, it needs to be honored by the oath takers.

WHEREFORE, premises considered, Petitioner prays as follows:

208. For proper service of process of this Petition upon Respondents;

209. That this Honorable Court issue an Order granting the following declarations:

210. Declare that the Constitution of the State of Tennessee is the supreme law of Tennessee, and every or any directive flowing from government shall not conflict with the Constitution of the State of Tennessee.

211. Declare the Courts judgement defining the legal relationship between Petitioner and his Government in every Article and Section of the Tennessee State Constitution Petitioner claims was violated, in particular;

212. Declare the proper role of Government in respect to Article 1 Section 2.

213. Declare what is meant in Article 1 Section 1 by, “in such manner as they may think proper.”

214. Declare what “arbitrary power” is. Article 1 Section 2.

215. Declare the Constitution does not provide the Governor ‘Executive Order powers’ to make, suspend or alter law.

216. Declare the meaning of Article 2.

217. Declare any Executive Order that requires public money expenditures violates Article 2 Section 24.

218. Declare the Constitutional penalty for oath breakers, Article 10 Section 1 and 2.

219. Declare the difference between “high powers” and “general power” in Article 11 Section 16.

220. Declare if and where T.C.A. 58-2-107 is ambiguous or subjective.

221. Declare no Covid-19, “emergency” existed according to T.C.A. 58-2-107.

222. Declare the reason or reasons T.C.A. 58-2-107 as written is unconstitutional.

223. Declare that governments proper role in Article 1 Section 3 is to stop any human from interfering with this right.

224. Declare that the Governor shall request injunctive relief through the Courts if he wishes to restrict Petitioners movement. Article 1 Section 8.

225. Declare the Governor shall not impair with Petitioners’ contracts. Article 1 Section 20.

226. Declare the Governor shall not require Petitioner to serve the State of Tennessee. Article 1 Section 21.

227. Declare that there is only one legal monopoly allowed to operate in the State of Tennessee, government. Article 1 Section 22.

228. Declare on what occasions government may restrict the peaceful gathering of people. Article 1 Section 23.

229. Declare on what occasions government may restrict Petitioner from employment Article 1 Section 33.

230. Declare what is meant by Article 1 Section 34.

231. Declare how Executive Order #11 is the proper role of Government and constitutional.

232. Declare the meaning of Article 3 Section 10.

233. Declare what constitutes a violation of Article 3 Section 10.

234. Declare why a government employee should be held personally liable for breaking the law in respect to Article 1 Section 33 and 34 as any citizen violating this law would be personally liable.

235. Declare that Article 5 is a just remedy for government overreach of power.

236. Declare Petitioner is not required to consent to an unconstitutional law.

237. That pursuant to Rule 54 of the Tennessee Supreme Court, for the empaneling of a three-judge panel to hear this matter; and

238. Such other relief to which Petitioner may show himself to be entitled.

239. Pursuant to Rule 65 of the Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure, for the State of Tennessee government to be temporarily and permanently enjoined from committing the following acts;

240. Executive Orders emanating from the Governor until such time as it can be established such authority exists in the Constitution of the State of Tennessee.

241. Executive Orders emanating from the Governor until such time as the Constitution of the State of Tennessee is amended, giving the Governor power to issue Executive Orders.

Respectfully submitted this ____ day of October, 2022.

-_________________________________

BRIAN DOOLEY

VERIFICATION

STATE OF TENNESSEE ]

] ss.

COUNTY OF HAWKINS ]

Personally appeared before me, BRIAN DOOLEY, with whom I am personally acquainted, and who makes oath in due form of the allegations contained in his Petition are true to the best of his knowledge, information and belief.

Exhibits

1) WHEREAS, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory disease caused by

the SARS-Co V-2 virus that can result in mild or severe symptoms, including fever, cough, and

shortness of breath, and can lead to serious illness or death, particularly in the case of older adults

and persons with serious chronic medical conditions; and

2) WHEREAS, COVID-19 is frequently spread through close contact between persons and

respiratory transmission; and

3) WHEREAS, in late 2019, a significant outbreak of COVID-19 was identified in China,

and this disease has since spread to many other countries; and

4) WHEREAS, to date, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

there have been 938 cases of COVID-19 identified in the United States, which have resulted in 29

deaths; and

5) WHEREAS, on January 16, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health activated the

State Health Operations Center (SHOC), and on January 21, 2020, following CDC guidance, the

Department designated COVID-19 as a reportable disease in Tennessee; and

6) WHEREAS, on March 4, 2020, I announced the formation of a Coronavirus Task Force

to enhance Tennessee's coordinated efforts to prevent, identify, and treat potential cases of

COVID-19, and that task force convened its first meeting a few days later; and

7) WHEREAS, on March 4, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 in the State of Tennessee was

identified, and several additional confirmed or presumptively positive cases of COVID-19 have

since been identified in Tennessee; and

8) WHEREAS, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a

global pandemic; and

9) WHEREAS, on January 31, 2020, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services

declared a public health emergency to aid the nation's healthcare community in responding to

COVID-19; and

10) WHEREAS, several states, including Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina, Colorado,

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and others, have declared states of emergency to facilitate

their responses to COVID-19; and

11) WHEREAS, the spread and identification of additional cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

is likely to continue, and therefore, taking proactive steps to prevent a substantial risk to public

health and safety is paramount; and

12) WHEREAS, public and private health care, emergency, and other entities are engaged in

efforts throughout the state to treat and prevent the additional spread of COVID-19, and the

provisions of this Order are necessary to maximize those efforts to protect the health and safety of

Tennesseans; and

13) WHEREAS, Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 58-2-107(e)(l), provides that during a

state of emergency, the Governor is authorized to "[s]uspend any law, order, rule or regulation

prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or the orders or rules or regulations of any

state agency, if strict compliance with any such law, order, rule, or regulation would in any way

prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency;" and

14) WHEREAS, pursuant to this authority and the general emergency management powers of

the Governor under law, the temporary suspension of selected state laws and rules is necessary to

facilitate the response to the current public health situation.