ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Black Man Freed After Spending 38 Years In Jail For Murder He Didn't Commit

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhXqw_0iuWRKgC00
Photo: Getty Images

A 69-year-old Black man walked free on Friday (October 28) after spending nearly four decades behind bars for a murder he didn't commit , CBS Los Angeles reports.

Newly tested DNA evidence cleared Maurice Hastings , who was convicted in 1988 of the kidnapping and murder of Inglewood woman Roberta Wydermyer and the attempted murder of both her husband Billy Ray and friend George Pinson .

After spending 38 years in prison, evidence linked the 1983 crime to a different individual.

"I'm not pointing fingers. I'm not standing up here a bitter man," Hastings said during a Los Angeles news conference. "But I just want to enjoy my life while I have it. And I just want to move forward."

Efforts by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Officer and Los Angeles Innocence Project led to Hastings' conviction for abduction, sexual assault, murder, and attempted murder being vacated.

"We no longer have any confidence in the veracity of the case against Mr. Hastings," said LA DA George Gascón . "You are a free man today because of your perseverance."

Hastings' first trial resulted in a deadlocked jury, but a second found him guilty of the crimes. He received a life sentence in prison without parole.

"The system failed you," he said. "The system failed the victims."

The individual whose DNA linked them to the murder died in 2020.

According to reports, Wydermyer went on a late-night run to an Inglewood market in 1983 and never came home. As they were trying to find her, Wydermer's husband and a friend located her car, following the vehicle as it was being stolen. During the pursuit, the suspect opened fire, wounding Billy Ray Wydermyer.

Police say the suspect robbed the woman, sexually assaulted her, and then shot her in the back of the head before stealing her vehicle.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 7

Vickie Andrus
2d ago

This is the reason I don’t believe in the death penalty!! I am so glad he was found innocent and released. It will take a lot of patience and endurance to get used to this new world around him. If he endured all those years in prison getting used to the outside should be a piece of cake for him. I had he has family to help him adapt to his new life. Prayers that he will have a good life and enjoy his new surroundings 🙏🙏🙏 This state owes him so much for all those years in prison. Hopefully he will get so much money that he can take care of himself and his family for the rest of their lives.. and that still won’t be enough for what he has endured!!! 🙏🙏God Bless you sir…

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Man who spent 35 years in prison walks free after using 'MythBusters' to prove his innocence

Wrongful incarceration poses a number of challenges in the United States. According to statistics, 4% to 6% of people imprisoned are actually innocent and a large proportion of these people belong to marginalized sections of society. Poor police work, abusive interrogations or a lack of technology to adequately examine the evidence frequently result in the conviction of innocent persons. While DNA evidence is normally what's used to prove someone's innocence, it was the TV show "MythBusters" that recently helped reverse the conviction of someone.
The Independent

Maurice Hastings: US man in prison for 38 years freed by new DNA evidence

A US man who spent nearly four decades in prison for murder has been released after new DNA evidence pointed to a different person.Maurice Hastings served more than 38 years in prison for the 1983 murder of Roberta Wydermyer in California.New DNA evidence has instead pointed to another man who died in prison in 2020.LA County District Attorney George Gascón described the now 69-year-old's 1988 conviction as a "terrible injustice"."The justice system is not perfect, and when we learn of new evidence which causes us to lose confidence in a conviction, it is our obligation to act swiftly," he added in a statement.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKWoman smashes windows of California home with pickaxeSnoop Dogg’s professional ‘blunt roller’ reveals how much the rapper smokes each day
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend

A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
FLORIDA STATE
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
BOULDER, CO
buzzfeednews.com

A Cop Was Charged By The Feds For Stomping On A Handcuffed Black Man's Face

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Indiana indicted an Indianapolis police sergeant for violating a man's civil rights by using excessive force during an arrest last year. Body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on the face of Jermaine Vaughn, who had been handcuffed with his hands behind his back, on Sept. 24, 2021. Huxley's colleagues were wrestling Vaughn to the ground in the city's downtown as they attempted to arrest him for disorderly conduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy