Browns running back Kareem Hunt uncertain of future after strong Monday night performance against Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns running back Kareem Hunt turned away from his locker to face the surrounding media after Monday night’s Browns win over the Bengals and put on the Joker mask he wore into the stadium. “I’m a Joker, man,” he said, “that’s the type of guy I...
Browns GM Andrew Berry came close to trading for a player; praises Kareem Hunt for his attitude and effort
BEREA, Ohio — Browns GM Andrew Berry revealed Wednesday that he almost bolstered the team’s talent before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. “We came close to one deal in terms of acquiring a player,” he said during his bye week press conference Wednesday. “It didn’t come to fruition from a compensation package. We feel really good about the team we have and feel really good about the guys in the locker room.”
2022 NFL trade deadline: Browns' Kareem Hunt among five players most likely to be dealt on final day
It's deadline day in the NFL. Once the clock strikes 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, no more trades will be permitted until the official start of the 2023 offseason. Already, several teams have swapped big-name players: in the last two weeks alone, the 49ers landed Christian McCaffrey, the Jets got James Robinson, the Eagles added Robert Quinn, and the Ravens acquired Roquan Smith.
Browns GM Andrew Berry doesn't expect Deshaun Watson to 'shoulder everything' in return
Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday there's no expectation for Deshaun Watson to "shoulder everything" when he returns from suspension.
Steelers WR Chase Claypool traded to Chicago Bears at NFL trade deadline
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash up against the NFL trade deadline and traded WR Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Field Yates.In return, the Steelers received a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.The former-2nd round pick made an immediate impact for the black-and-gold upon his debut on 2020, scoring his first touchdown in only his second game in a home tilt against the Denver Broncos. Steelers fans remember his huge game against the state rival Philadelphia Eagles, catching three touchdowns and racking up 110 yards and 11 catches. The dynamic play of Claypool, and fellow WRs Diontae Johnson and Juju Smith-Schuster helped propel the Steelers to a playoff berth in 2020, losing to the Cleveland Browns 48-37.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator Adam Zimmer Dies at 38
Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, the son of the team's former head coach Mike Zimmer, has died at the age of 38, his sister, Corri Zimmer White, announced in a post shared on her Instagram account Tuesday morning.
Broncos Traded Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher Bradley Chubb: Report
The Denver Broncos have reportedly traded star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to this team, sources with knowledge of the move confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero prior to Tuesday's trade deadline.
Jimmy's Take: Jim Donovan recaps the Cleveland Browns big win with Jason Lloyd and Mary Kay Cabot
Cleveland delivered its best performance of the year with a resounding 32-13 win over the defending AFC champions. The Browns are now 3-5 overall.
Browns GM Andrew Berry: Beating Bengals affected trade-deadline philosophy
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry admitted Wednesday his team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday affected his philosophy ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. "I would say that candidly (the victory) probably maybe had a little bit of a mild influence," Berry explained when speaking with reporters, according to...
Bradley Chubb Signed Massive Extension With Dolphins After Trade: Report
The Miami Dolphins and Bradley Chubb on a five-year, $110 million extension days after acquiring the former Pro Bowl outside linebacker in a trade with the Denver Broncos, sources with knowledge of the deal told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Browns Fans Should Celebrate While They Still Can
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, the Browns take care of business against the Bengals on Monday Night Football, but Jonas Knox tells Cleveland fans to enjoy it while they can because they have a long road ahead of them when they return from their bye week.
Colts, Pats both looking for offensive improvement
The New England Patriots will try again to move above
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/3: Berry Speaks, No Controversy, and Total Inertia
It is the Week of Glorious Bengals Victory, Day 3, and Kareem Hunt remains in Cleveland. This is of little surprise, as the trade deadline has passed. Still, the running back continues to impress with Webdorkian levels of inertia and the ability to not relocate in any meaningful way. That changes, of course, when he hits a football field, whereas with a Webdork, the best one can hope for is something that spurs the ingestion of bourbon and Ho-Hos, just not at the same time. Usually. Otherwise, it’s mostly “sit, surf, and type” all day long. Exciting stuff.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has 'always been a fan' of Odell Beckham Jr.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seemingly wouldn't mind adding free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to his offense this fall. "We’re open to discussions with everybody. We look into everything," Shanahan said about possibly pursuing Beckham shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday, as shared by Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "You don’t have to worry about the trade deadline with him, because he’s out there, and he’s available. I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He’s that good of a player. But I’m definitely very happy with our receiver group right now and love the receivers that we have."
What stood out from Browns GM Andrew Berry on Wednesday: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns GM Andrew Berry held his bye-week media availability on Wednesday in Berea. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe were there and they got together after and offered their takeaways from what Berry had to say about the state of his team. From Deshaun Watson to the trade deadline to second-half expectations, they covered it all.
Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 8
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after Week 8.
Bone Collectors: How dog bones became a sought-after prize for the Browns defense
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After Sione Takitaki strip-sacked Joe Burrow on Monday night, he animatedly ran off the field pounding his chest. His excitement only grew after the play as he got hold of a dog bone on the sideline. Yes, you read that right. The plain white dog bones are...
Jack Conklin back in game for Browns for second half
CLEVELAND − Browns right tackle Jack Conklin returned to start the second half after he walked to the locker room alongside trainers during the final drive of the first half. Conklin was seen on the television broadcast pointing to his foot as he walked to the locker room with...
Former Female Employee Sued Spurs, Joshua Primo For 'Abhorrent Conduct'
A former team psychologist has filed a lawsuit against the San Antonio Spurs and recently waived guard Joshua Primo alleging that the NBA franchise had "ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure" committed by Primo during her tenure, San Antonio Express-News first reported on Thursday.
