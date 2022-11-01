ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns GM Andrew Berry came close to trading for a player; praises Kareem Hunt for his attitude and effort

BEREA, Ohio — Browns GM Andrew Berry revealed Wednesday that he almost bolstered the team’s talent before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. “We came close to one deal in terms of acquiring a player,” he said during his bye week press conference Wednesday. “It didn’t come to fruition from a compensation package. We feel really good about the team we have and feel really good about the guys in the locker room.”
2022 NFL trade deadline: Browns' Kareem Hunt among five players most likely to be dealt on final day

It's deadline day in the NFL. Once the clock strikes 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, no more trades will be permitted until the official start of the 2023 offseason. Already, several teams have swapped big-name players: in the last two weeks alone, the 49ers landed Christian McCaffrey, the Jets got James Robinson, the Eagles added Robert Quinn, and the Ravens acquired Roquan Smith.
Steelers WR Chase Claypool traded to Chicago Bears at NFL trade deadline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash up against the NFL trade deadline and traded WR Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Field Yates.In return, the Steelers received a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.The former-2nd round pick made an immediate impact for the black-and-gold upon his debut on 2020, scoring his first touchdown in only his second game in a home tilt against the Denver Broncos. Steelers fans remember his huge game against the state rival Philadelphia Eagles, catching three touchdowns and racking up 110 yards and 11 catches. The dynamic play of Claypool, and fellow WRs Diontae Johnson and Juju Smith-Schuster helped propel the Steelers to a playoff berth in 2020, losing to the Cleveland Browns 48-37. 
Browns GM Andrew Berry: Beating Bengals affected trade-deadline philosophy

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry admitted Wednesday his team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday affected his philosophy ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. "I would say that candidly (the victory) probably maybe had a little bit of a mild influence," Berry explained when speaking with reporters, according to...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/3: Berry Speaks, No Controversy, and Total Inertia

It is the Week of Glorious Bengals Victory, Day 3, and Kareem Hunt remains in Cleveland. This is of little surprise, as the trade deadline has passed. Still, the running back continues to impress with Webdorkian levels of inertia and the ability to not relocate in any meaningful way. That changes, of course, when he hits a football field, whereas with a Webdork, the best one can hope for is something that spurs the ingestion of bourbon and Ho-Hos, just not at the same time. Usually. Otherwise, it’s mostly “sit, surf, and type” all day long. Exciting stuff.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has 'always been a fan' of Odell Beckham Jr.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seemingly wouldn't mind adding free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to his offense this fall. "We’re open to discussions with everybody. We look into everything," Shanahan said about possibly pursuing Beckham shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday, as shared by Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "You don’t have to worry about the trade deadline with him, because he’s out there, and he’s available. I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He’s that good of a player. But I’m definitely very happy with our receiver group right now and love the receivers that we have."
