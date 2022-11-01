Read full article on original website
ttusports.com
Weinberg elected Assistant Coaches Representative for AVCA Board of Directors
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Tennessee Tech associate head volleyball coach and head beach volleyball coach Zach Weinberg has been elected to serve on the American Volleyball Coaches Association Board of Directors, as announced by the organization Wednesday morning. Weinberg will serve a three-year team as the Assistant Coaches Representative, joining...
No. 11 Tennessee aims to display depth against Tennessee Tech
No. 11 Tennessee won’t officially open the season until hosting Tennessee Tech on Monday in Knoxville, Tenn., but the Volunteers
ucbjournal.com
Wilson Sporting Goods still thriving
“Our mission is to empower every human to live like an athlete”. Cookeville – As American as an 8-year-old lining a baseball down the line on a Saturday afternoon, Wilson Sporting Goods (WSG) originally opened its doors in 1913 in Chicago. WSG is not only an American staple, but it has been a staple in the Cookeville, Sparta and Upper Cumberland community since the factory opened here in 1946.
WSMV
$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro
The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include:. $150,000...
ucbjournal.com
FASTSIGNS reopens under new ownership
Pictured, from l. to r. – front row: James Grosklaus, Amber Sphan, Terry Schneider, Dave Bowes, Corey Hinton; back row: Mike Hearne, Sean Fletcher, Ronnie Smith, Matt Carr, Stephen Hearne. Cookeville – With new owners, FASTSIGNS of Cookeville recently celebrated a grand reopening. FASTSIGNS has been serving Cookeville for...
wvlt.tv
Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
bbbtv12.com
Morgan County inmates inducted into honor society at Roane State
WARTBURG – Eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) have been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) at Roane State Community College (RSCC). The inmates, who are currently enrolled in an associate’s program at RSCC, were honored during a special ceremony at the facility on Tuesday. They are the first inmates from Tennessee to be inducted into the honor society.
ucbjournal.com
Mayberry Custom Slaughter hosts grand opening
Pictured are: Amanda Mayberry, Rolland Spellman, Michelle Spellman, Nikki Mayberry, Bailey Hardin, Dewey Mayberry, Savanah Smith, Greg Hardin, Amy West, Bradley West and Alex Cronk. Cookeville – Mayberry Customer Slaughter recently hosted their grand opening. They are a custom slaughtering center that processes beef, pork, sheep, goat and deer. Farm-to-table...
thunder1320.com
Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
wvlt.tv
Crews work to contain fire on Rockwood Mountain
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials confirmed crews had responded to a fire on Rockwood Mountain Wednesday. A spokesperson from the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department said that the fire on Rockwood Mountain was not contained but did not pose a threat to any structures. In addition, there were no evacuations in the area as of Wednesday.
ucbjournal.com
Garrott Bros hosts ribbon cutting
Pictured, l. to r. – Nathan Bennett, Ryan Hagens, Orion Fox , Palmer White, Bud Julian, Jeff Carnes, Hunter Birtsch, Bryan Fox, Katie Martinek, CEO Daniel Bugbee. Garrott Bros Ready Mix is located at 4370 Tennessee Ave, Cookeville. For more information, call (931) 260-0970.
Mother speaks after teenage daughter found dead near Cookeville; suspect arrested
What started as the case of a missing Putnam County teen has now evolved into a homicide investigation.
wbtw.com
2 shot at kid’s birthday party in Tennessee
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are investigating a violent and chaotic shooting that rang out during a child’s birthday party. It happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Airport Road. According to police, there were about half a dozen children at a...
The final ‘fall back’? Confusion over daylight saving time
As many prepare to "fall back" this weekend, there's confusion over whether this will be the final year for Daylight Saving Time.
Putnam County man facing additional charges following death of missing girl
A Putnam County man arrested in connection with the death of a missing teenage girl is now facing additional charges.
wjle.com
Father Charged with Contributing to Delinquency of Minor in Shots Fired Episode
A Smithville man has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for providing his teenage son an AR-15 rifle which the boy used to fire rounds from a moving vehicle. 56-year-old Karl Allen Koegler of South Mountain Street, Smithville is under a $3,500 bond and he will...
Government Technology
Tennessee Police Department Cameras ‘Never Worked 10 Minutes’
(TNS) — Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks wants a new body camera and police car camera system for the department after a product approved for purchase in September failed to meet expectations. "It actually never worked 10 minutes," Crossville City Manager Greg Wood told the council during its Oct....
WTVC
Explosions reported at fire in Graysville Thursday morning
GRAYSVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Graysville Volunteer Fire Department battled a fire with explosions Thursday morning. They were dispatched to the 400 block of Pikeville Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a non residential structure fire. On arrival, firefighters say the structure was fully involved and explosions were reported.
Williamson County woman arrested after gas station clerk killed during Smyrna robbery
More than two months after a Smyrna gas station clerk was gunned down, police announced a second person has been arrested in connection with the case.
