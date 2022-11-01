Utah doctor barred after accusations of illegally prescribing opioids, controlled substances

Read full article on original website
Cottonwood Heights physician banned from prescribing opioids, controlled substances following violations
A consent order entered by U.S. District Judge David Barlow has permanently banned a medical doctor licensed in Utah from issuing prescriptions for controlled substances including opioids.
kmyu.tv
Lawmakers order audit after emails raise concerns about Utah elected officials
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Top state leaders have launched an audit into whether local officials in two southeastern Utah counties have acted improperly. The audit, which will look at Grand and San Juan counties, is expected to last several months, House Speaker Brad Wilson (R-Kaysville) said Wednesday. In...
eastidahonews.com
Local man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court...
ksl.com
Utah family of bullied Black girl who died by suicide files $14M claim
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death by suicide.
Arizona detectives seize rainbow fentanyl, firearms, other drugs during major bust
Arizona officials seized a large amount of illegal drugs and weapons, including rainbow fentanyl, firearms and a battering ram from a residence.
kslnewsradio.com
Election clerks in Utah say new law is pulling them from counting votes
SALT LAKE CITY — A new Utah law requires that county clerks post online the number of ballots they receive, as well as where those ballots are in the counting process. Some clerks say this new requirement is cumbersome — and taking away from time they could be counting ballots.
KUTV
Woman dies in custody of Salt Lake County Jail staff
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News Investigation that is hard to watch exposes how a woman pulled over for a broken taillight, and outstanding warrants turned into a death sentence. Chief Investigative Reporter, Wendy Halloran spent several months reviewing records and examining videos into how Breanna Jimenez died in the custody of the Salt Lake County Jail, and why it took so long for nurses and deputies to call for help.
ksl.com
Viral video of Utah teens in blackface prompts school, police inquiry
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned a video circulating on social media Tuesday that depicts what appears to be teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates, accompanied by at least one white person wearing a police costume. "We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and...
ktoy1047.com
Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado Announce Agreement After Years of Dispute Over the Lower Rio Grande River
Attorney General Paxton has announced a historic agreement with the states of New Mexico and Colorado that, if accepted by a Special Master and approved by the United States Supreme Court, would guarantee that the resources of the Lower Rio Grande River are justly distributed among the states. Texas, Colorado,...
Woman buying hat reportedly escapes kidnapping in Provo
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.
KOAT 7
Horses are being found dead as feds are rounding them up to control overpopulation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds, if not thousands, of wild horses are roaming the New Mexico desert and are being rounded up and, at times, shot and left for dead. The federal government says New Mexico is overcrowded with them, but advocates say they're wrong and should be left alone.
kuer.org
County clerks in Utah are taking longer to process ballots. Here’s why
A new Utah election law is impacting how quickly county clerks process ballots. During the 2022 session, the Utah Legislature passed HB387, a requirement that county clerks post how many ballots they’ve received daily during the election on their websites. And once Election Day passes, clerks then must update...
kptv.com
Oregon mobile home community owner under investigation for possible voter intimidation
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community owner for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday. In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified Brian Johnson, who owns a mobile home community in Johnson City...
KSLTV
Utah man found dead in Arizona national monument
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A Utah man was found dead by a sheriff’s search team in the area of Flagstaff, Arizona. Conan Stults, 46, was found in the Wupatki National Monument, south of the Lomaki Pueblo area at approximately 11:36 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The office didn’t specify the manner of death but said the incident remains under investigation.
upr.org
Utah coal ash contamination site ranked 9th worst in the nation
Utah is home to the 9th worst coal ash contamination site in the country. That’s according to a new report from Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project. The report claims groundwater around PacifiCorp’s Hunter Power Plant near Castle Dale, Utah, is polluted with unsafe levels of lithium and cobalt. That water pollution, according to Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project, comes from a coal ash landfill and pond that does not comply with the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 Coal Ash Rule.
ksl.com
Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists
WASHINGTON, Washington County — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th District...
10 Colorado communities support lawsuit to block Utah oil trains along Colorado River
Ten Colorado communities along both dormant and active railroad tracks are asking a federal court to include their arguments in an appeal to block plans for increased crude oil train traffic from Utah traversing the state. When the Surface Transportation Board in 2020 approved plans for a new 88-mile stretch...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah is the second-most stressed state according to new study
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday, Nov.2 is National Stress Awareness Day and a new study is calling Utah one of the most stressed states in the nation. An analysis of tweets done by virtual healthcare company PlushCare said Utah is second on the list of most stressed-out states. And we’re only beaten by Hawaii.
Look at what may be the new Utah state flag
A commission tasked with designing a new Utah state flag met on Tuesday, and it appears a design has been advanced for a final vote.
KSLTV
Blackface video leads to hate messages, threats against teens not involved
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A disturbing video on TikTok showing teens dressed up in blackface and jail outfits is not only sending shock waves across the country, but it’s also hitting the small town of Eagle Mountain in Utah County. A concerned citizen at a Walmart in Cedar...
