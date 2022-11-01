Utah doctor barred after accusations of illegally prescribing opioids, controlled substances

Utah is home to the 9th worst coal ash contamination site in the country. That’s according to a new report from Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project. The report claims groundwater around PacifiCorp’s Hunter Power Plant near Castle Dale, Utah, is polluted with unsafe levels of lithium and cobalt. That water pollution, according to Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project, comes from a coal ash landfill and pond that does not comply with the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 Coal Ash Rule.

UTAH STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO