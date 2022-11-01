(Omaha, NE) -- A second arrest is announced on Friday in connection to an August murder in north Omaha, this time it's a 13 year old boy. Omaha Police say the morning of August 30th, officers were called to a home near 52nd and Curtis for a home invasion shooting. Investigators say once on the scene, officers found 19 year old Alon Reed dead inside the home. On Friday, Omaha Police announced that the 13 year old and a 15 year old boy had both been arrested in connection to Reed's death. Police say the 15 year old was located and taken into custody in Dallas, Texas.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO