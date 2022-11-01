Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha police report driver in Minne Lusa Halloween incident in custody
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've booked the suspect involved in the Halloween incident on Minne Lusa Boulevard into Douglas County Corrections. Authorities said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (motor vehicle) to commit a felony.
WOWT
Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
etxview.com
Man was driving over 150 mph on I-29 before crash, Bluffs police say
OMAHA -- A 20-year-old man was driving a Dodge Challenger over 150 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 29 this summer when his car crashed into a pickup truck, Council Bluffs police said Friday. Police had been sent to investigate a crash on southbound I-29 about 12:05 a.m....
WOWT
Omaha L Street ramp to US-75 North to temporarily close
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A highway ramp will be closed for 10 days. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, starting Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m., until Nov. 17, the L Street ramp to Highway 75 northbound will be closed. The closure is for asphalt overlay work.
iheart.com
Rollover Crash Snarls West Omaha Traffic
Rush hour traffic early Thursday morning was slowed by a one vehicle crash in west Omaha. Reports are a vehicle rolled down an embankment in the six a.m. hour causing major delays for traffic through the West Dodge Expressway/Interstate 680 interchange. There are reports one person was taken to a...
WOWT
Semi crash reported at JFK and L Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi crash was reported at JFK southbound and L Street about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. According to OPD, the semi pulling a flatbed trailer hit the L Street overpass, spilling some of its contents. The semi was able to eventually clear the bridge and pulled over...
News Channel Nebraska
Shooting results in code 3 injury, suspects unknown
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a shooting that left one injured on Friday. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday in the 3000 block of N 60th St. around 12:25 p.m. OPD said they were called to the...
WOWT
OPPD to move large turbine to new gas plant in Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large turbine is being moved to a new natural gas plant southwest of Omaha. According to Omaha Public Power District, this Sunday crews will move a large simple-cycle construction turbine from one local rail spur station to Turtle Creek Station. Turtle Creek Station is under...
iheart.com
13 year old arrested in August north Omaha shooting death
(Omaha, NE) -- A second arrest is announced on Friday in connection to an August murder in north Omaha, this time it's a 13 year old boy. Omaha Police say the morning of August 30th, officers were called to a home near 52nd and Curtis for a home invasion shooting. Investigators say once on the scene, officers found 19 year old Alon Reed dead inside the home. On Friday, Omaha Police announced that the 13 year old and a 15 year old boy had both been arrested in connection to Reed's death. Police say the 15 year old was located and taken into custody in Dallas, Texas.
klkntv.com
Explosives found in Lincoln home full of meth, shrooms & more, according to NSP
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a big drug bust this week led investigators to multiple explosives inside a Lincoln home. We’re told this started with a search warrant on Wednesday, near South 30th and F Streets. NSP says the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force...
KETV.com
Car flips, brings down live power lines in Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A car crashed into a pole and flipped early Wednesday morning, bringing live power lines down around it. Police found the crash near 58th and Hamilton streets shortly before 3 a.m. Officers told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the car was stolen and the person who crashed it ran off.
KETV.com
Mayor of Ashland, longtime fire department member dies
ASHLAND, Neb. — Ashland fire and police confirmed the mayor of Ashland, and longtime fire department member, died Saturday. In a social media post, The Ashland fire department said Richard "Rick" Grauerholz has, "answered his last call." "One of the best supervisors I worked with. A very wise man...
WOWT
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following an incident where a man meeting a woman for a date had his wallet stolen, which contained thousands of dollars in cash. Thursday night, around 9 p.m. LPD officers were dispatched to 32nd and O Streets. Police said a...
WOWT
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
iheart.com
Omaha woman killed in Nemaha County crash
(Auburn, NE) -- An Omaha woman is killed in a crash in Nemaha County. The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office says just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon a two-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 75, just north of Auburn. Investigators say a southbound vehicle, driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha, crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle, driven by Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City.
KETV.com
Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December
A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
KETV.com
Semi-truck hits overpass, spills load on Kennedy Freeway
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on the Kennedy Freeway is causing delays Thursday morning. A semi-truck in the southbound lanes hit the L Street overpass around 6:40 a.m. and spilled its load onto the road. Traffic is stop-and-go in that area. Drivers should take an alternate route or expect...
WOWT
Omaha Police: 13 and 15-year-old boys arrested in connection to August homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two teenagers have been arrested after police said they are connected to the shooting death of 19-year-old Alon Reed. According to Omaha Police, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy have been arrested in relation to the Aug. 30 homicide. They’ve both been charged with first-degree...
