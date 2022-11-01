By October, autumn’s arrival brings with it the promise of winter — and snow. And with it comes a quieter world, thanks to snow’s ability to absorb noise. This is because the spaces between snow crystals limit sound waves from bouncing around, creating a soundproofing effect. Snow also adsorbs other matters it comes into contact with. Adsorption is when substances adhere on surfaces of materials (usually liquids or solids). The adsorptive properties of snow are the reason for some of its unique features, including its loosely bound crystalline porous structure with finely divided individually shaped flakes with large surface areas....

17 DAYS AGO