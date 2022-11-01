Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
New type of antibiotic effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria
Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is a growing threat to human health. In an article published in the scientific journal PNAS, Umeå researcher Fredrik Almqvist and his colleagues present a new type of antibiotic that effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria. This is the start of a new class of antibiotic substances...
scitechdaily.com
New Compound Discovered That Destroys the MRSA Superbug
A compound that both inhibits the MRSA superbug and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics in lab experiments has been discovered by researchers at the University of Bath in the UK. Antibiotic resistance poses a major threat to human health around the world, and Staphylococcus aureus has become one of...
‘Accidental power trip’ leads scientists to discover new way of generating hydrogen
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) stumbled upon a discovery that could forever revolutionize how we acquire hydrogen from water, according to a press release from the institution published on Thursday. Light as a trigger. The team was led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr Wang Xiaopeng...
Phys.org
Clean hydrogen fuel is easier to produce from seawater with stable hierarchical electrocatalysts
Seawater, which comprises more than 95% of the Earth's water, could become a key resource in the sustainable production of clean hydrogen fuel with use of water-splitting catalysts developed by a KAUST-led team. Water splitting could offer an appealing way to carbon neutrality, especially when coupled with renewable energy sources...
Scientists are one step closer to producing synthetic cells that can interact with living matter
For decades, researchers have been fascinated by the process of cell division, a highly intricate process driven by a precise cocktail of components. To better understand this phenomenon, researchers have been trying to create synthetic cells that mimic nature. While it will take some time before we have fully functional...
News-Medical.net
Researchers study the unique adaptability of small intestinal bacteria for the first time
Bacteria in the small intestine adapt dynamically to our nutritional state, with individual species disappearing and reappearing. Researchers at the University of Bern and University Hospital Bern have now been able to comprehensively study the bacteria of the small intestine and their unique adaptability for the first time. The findings contribute to a better understanding of intestinal diseases such as Crohn's disease or celiac disease and to the development of new therapeutic approaches.
Snow can spread and worsen the effects of pollutants in the environment
By October, autumn’s arrival brings with it the promise of winter — and snow. And with it comes a quieter world, thanks to snow’s ability to absorb noise. This is because the spaces between snow crystals limit sound waves from bouncing around, creating a soundproofing effect. Snow also adsorbs other matters it comes into contact with. Adsorption is when substances adhere on surfaces of materials (usually liquids or solids). The adsorptive properties of snow are the reason for some of its unique features, including its loosely bound crystalline porous structure with finely divided individually shaped flakes with large surface areas....
Scientists and the Military Want Us to Eat Food Made From Plastic
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Biologist Stephen Techtmann wants people to eat plastic. He isn’t imagining anybody chowing down on Funko Pops, but rather plastic in a safer, palatable, powdered form you could swig after a grueling iron sesh at the gym. Chugging down a plastic-derived protein powder for gains would come with an unexpected, ecological advantage: fighting the rise tide of plastic waste.
Researchers fed microalgae on leftover coffee grounds to produce high-quality biodiesel
Have you ever guessed that a leftover coffee could turn into biodiesel? Here's a remarkable development for bioscience. Seemingly, Aston University scientists produced high-quality biodiesel microalgae fed on leftover coffee. According to Aston University's release, this development is also a breakthrough in the microalgal cultivation system. Dr. Vesna Najdanovic, senior...
outbreaknewstoday.com
MRSA: University of Bath’s novel compound that both inhibits the superbug in lab experiments and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics
A compound that both inhibits the MRSA superbug and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics has been discovered by scientists at the University of Bath led by Dr Maisem Laabei and Dr Ian Blagbrough. The novel compound – a polyamine – seems to destroy Staphylococcus aureus, the bacterium that causes...
technologynetworks.com
Low Emission Biodiesel Made by Coffee Waste-Fed Microalgae
Two Aston University researchers have produced high-quality biodiesel after ‘feeding’ and growing microalgae on leftover coffee grounds. Dr Vesna Najdanovic, senior lecturer in chemical engineering and Dr Jiawei Wang were part of a team that grew algae which was then processed into fuel. In just the UK, approximately...
Purified Sand Particles Have Anti-Obesity Effects, Scientists Confirm
Porous particles of silica made from purified sand could one day play a role in attempts to lose weight. Past clinical trials have already produced promising results, but the actual weight-lowering mechanism behind the potential treatment has been poorly understood. To sift out the key variables, researchers have now tested...
scitechdaily.com
Shocking 439-Million-Year-Old “Shark” Forces Scientists To Rethink the Timeline of Evolution
The ancient shark was found in China and is humans’ oldest jawed ancestor. The apex predators of the ocean are often shown as living sharks. Paleontologists have been able to locate remains of ancient ancestors that originate from the Palaeozoic era, which dates back hundreds of millions of years ago. These ancient “sharks,” often referred to as acanthodians, were covered with spines. Unlike modern sharks, they evolved bony “armor” around their paired fins.
technologynetworks.com
Metastatic Potential Increases for Cancer Cells in Highly Viscous Environments
The human body is made up of more than a billion cells that join to form the tissues and organs of our bodies. However, cells are dynamic structures that, using different techniques, move through the body to fulfil various functions, such as close wounds or carry nutrients to other tissues.
News-Medical.net
A portable air sampler to quantify and capture SARS-CoV-2 aerosols in laboratories
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers in the United Kingdom evaluated a battery-operated portable air sampler that could recover severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) aerosolized in a laboratory using a plaque assay. Study: An optimised method for recovery and quantification of laboratory generated SARS-CoV-2...
A Shuttered St. Croix Oil Refinery Is Currently at Risk of Exploding
Even after a fuel refinery has been shut down, it can still pose a serious risk to both nearby communities and ecosystems alike. Limetree Bay in St. Croix, for example, once produced more than 600,000 barrels of oil daily. It was put out of business in 2021, due to environmental hazards and financial problems. But a recent inspection deemed it at risk of exploding, leaving those nearby in a frenzy.
technologynetworks.com
Residual Herbicides Detected in Food With Novel Nanoparticle-Based Sensors
Two newly developed, low-cost tests that use nanoparticles to detect chemicals can accurately measure tiny amounts of two potentially harmful herbicides in fruits, vegetables and their products. Reporting in the journal Food Chemistry, a Washington State University research team used two testing methods to measure the levels of two herbicides,...
News-Medical.net
New red blood cell destruction model based on dissipative particle dynamics within a high shear flow
Many medical devices for treating heart failure generate nonphysiological shear flow. This can trigger the destruction of red blood cells after implantation of ventricular assist devices (VADs), artificial heart valves, vascular stents, or interventional thrombectomy devices. The destruction of red blood cells, or mechanical hemolysis, is an inevitable complication of...
Phys.org
Combination effects under low temperature plasma have synergistic fungicide effects
Prof. Huang Qing's group from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has recently proved that the combination of cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) and plasma-activated water (PAW) has synergistic fungicide effects. Related research results were published in the Chemical Engineering Journal. In recent years,...
Phys.org
New technique makes it easier to determine how human ancestors used fire
The use of fire can tell us a lot about human evolution. Archaeologist Femke Reidsma has developed a more accurate technique to identify how our ancestors used fire, implying that existing archaeological studies may need to be revised. Reidsma's study was published in Scientific Reports on November 2. Archaeologists can...
