Engineers developed a breakthrough method to generate hydrogen gas in one-step process
Hydrogen sulfide, infamous for its aroma of rotten eggs, is known to be highly poisonous and corrosive - especially in wastewater applications. Petrochemical plants and other industries make thousands of tons of this gas every year as a byproduct of various processes that separate sulfur from petroleum, natural gas, coal, and other products.
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Scientists Conducting Nuclear Fusion Tests Deep Under a Mountain Discover Secrets of First Stars
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have opened an unprecedented window into the universe’s very first stars by conducting nuclear fusion experiments in a subterranean laboratory located 1.5 miles under China’s Jinping Mountains, reports a new study. The results resolve...
Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy and has recently announced that its first Catalyst project funding will come in the form of a $50 million grant to LanzaJet's Freedom Pines Fuels sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Soperton, Georgia. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a unique program that brings together businesses and...
Is hydrogen really the Holy Grail of green energy?
Driven by severe price shocks in the oil and gas market combined with the urgent need for low-carbon fuels to stave off a climate crisis, hydrogen is being aggressively promoted as a cure for climate and energy security concerns. Producers, investors and policymakers all are rallying around the prospect of an environmentally friendly solution that can be made using renewable energy or natural gas. While hydrogen offers an important opportunity, we must be cautious about its potential downsides.
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
Freethink
Molten salt reactors could save nuclear power
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. Molten salt reactors, a type of nuclear reactor first explored in the 1950s, could be the future of clean...
energyintel.com
Phillips 66 Sees Diesel Supply Relief on Horizon
The diesel market may see a bit of relief in the near future from the supply side, but achieving a balance still depends on demand, according to independent refiner Phillips 66. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin.
maritime-executive.com
New Carbon Capture System Strips Hydrogen out of LNG Before Combustion
Norwegian startup Rotoboost has secured a preliminary qualification from ABS for a unique pre-combustion carbon capture system. The technology is based on thermocatalytic decomposition of methane (TCD), a proven industrial process used for the manufacture of carbon black, carbon nanomaterials and hydrogen. Rotoboost's system takes the technology shipboard to strip out the hydrogen found in (almost) every molecule of LNG marine fuel, leaving behind pure carbon.
globalspec.com
New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators
Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
rigzone.com
Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines
Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
Drillers ask U.S. to exempt smallest wells from looming methane rule
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil and gas companies have asked the Biden administration to exempt hundreds of thousands of the nation's smallest wells from upcoming rules requiring drillers to find and plug leaks of methane, according to industry groups, despite studies showing they emit huge amounts of the powerful greenhouse gas.
Good News Network
Growth in Carbon Capture Projects This Year is Dramatic, Showing Global Determination to Cut Emissions
The number of carbon capture and storage projects in the pipeline is exploding, thanks to worldwide efforts to cut emissions. A new report from the Global CCS Institute, which studies carbon capture and storage-(CCS), shows an impressive growth of 44 percent over the past 12 months. The CEO of the...
Phys.org
A plan to power a lunar colony solely through solar energy without energy storage
NASA and several other national space agencies have recently revived their lunar colonization programs. One of the key factors that needs to be solved is how to power such a colony. Can uninterrupted solar power feasibly be realized without energy storage? On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is unfeasible.
Apartment Therapy
Scientists Are Creating Windows That Double As Energy-Generating Solar Panels
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
A window coating can help reduce power bills and carbon emissions
A collaboration of researchers working across the seas has led to the development of a clear window coating that can cool down buildings without spending any energy, a press release said. The coating will come in handy as the world tries to cope with rising global temperatures and reduce carbon emissions.
natureworldnews.com
By 2030, Superheated Rocks 12 Miles Beneath the Earth’s Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy to the World
The world might have unlimited access to clean energy from rocks heated to 752 degrees just 12 miles underneath the surface of the Earth but getting to them is more than it sounds. Hot rocks 12 miles beneath the surface reach a temperature of 752F. In a report on a...
WNCT
Coffee grounds could help make biodiesel, offset fossil fuel
Instead of going in the trash or, perhaps, a compost heap, a new study proposes that used coffee grounds could help feed biodiesel-producing algae. Published in the journal Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, the study was first spotted by New Atlas, which noted that coffee grounds can already be turned into biofuel—no algae necessary. But it’s more complex process than producing fuel from algae, which is also nothing new.
This simple material could reduce CO2 emissions from power plant smokestacks- here's why
Scientists propose using Aluminum formate (ALF) for removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the smokestacks of coal-fired power plants, and preventing it from reaching the atmosphere, according to a new study published today (Nov. 2) in Science Advances. The study identifies a potential strategy for lowering existing plants' carbon production, which...
Phys.org
How anthropogenic disturbances drive inland water CO2 emissions
Carbon emissions from rivers, lakes, and reservoirs make up a large proportion of the global carbon cycle. Recent studies on carbon emission from inland waters in China have been focused on single lakes or rivers, and the underlying factors driving CO2 emissions remain unclear. Recently, a research group led by...
