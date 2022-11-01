ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Is hydrogen really the Holy Grail of green energy?

Driven by severe price shocks in the oil and gas market combined with the urgent need for low-carbon fuels to stave off a climate crisis, hydrogen is being aggressively promoted as a cure for climate and energy security concerns. Producers, investors and policymakers all are rallying around the prospect of an environmentally friendly solution that can be made using renewable energy or natural gas. While hydrogen offers an important opportunity, we must be cautious about its potential downsides.
Freethink

Molten salt reactors could save nuclear power

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. Molten salt reactors, a type of nuclear reactor first explored in the 1950s, could be the future of clean...
UTAH STATE
energyintel.com

Phillips 66 Sees Diesel Supply Relief on Horizon

The diesel market may see a bit of relief in the near future from the supply side, but achieving a balance still depends on demand, according to independent refiner Phillips 66. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin.
maritime-executive.com

New Carbon Capture System Strips Hydrogen out of LNG Before Combustion

Norwegian startup Rotoboost has secured a preliminary qualification from ABS for a unique pre-combustion carbon capture system. The technology is based on thermocatalytic decomposition of methane (TCD), a proven industrial process used for the manufacture of carbon black, carbon nanomaterials and hydrogen. Rotoboost's system takes the technology shipboard to strip out the hydrogen found in (almost) every molecule of LNG marine fuel, leaving behind pure carbon.
globalspec.com

New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators

Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
rigzone.com

Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines

Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

A plan to power a lunar colony solely through solar energy without energy storage

NASA and several other national space agencies have recently revived their lunar colonization programs. One of the key factors that needs to be solved is how to power such a colony. Can uninterrupted solar power feasibly be realized without energy storage? On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is unfeasible.
OHIO STATE
WNCT

Coffee grounds could help make biodiesel, offset fossil fuel

Instead of going in the trash or, perhaps, a compost heap, a new study proposes that used coffee grounds could help feed biodiesel-producing algae. Published in the journal Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, the study was first spotted by New Atlas, which noted that coffee grounds can already be turned into biofuel—no algae necessary. But it’s more complex process than producing fuel from algae, which is also nothing new.
Phys.org

How anthropogenic disturbances drive inland water CO2 emissions

Carbon emissions from rivers, lakes, and reservoirs make up a large proportion of the global carbon cycle. Recent studies on carbon emission from inland waters in China have been focused on single lakes or rivers, and the underlying factors driving CO2 emissions remain unclear. Recently, a research group led by...

