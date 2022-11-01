Read full article on original website
7 Health Benefits Of Coffee: From Antioxidants To Cognitive Skills
There’s nothing quite like drinking an early morning cup of coffee:. The subtle aroma, the bitter bite that pops sleepy eyelids awake. But there is so much more in coffee than just the ability to turn you into an alert and functioning human. While coffee’s health benefits have been...
cohaitungchi.com
How To Take Turmeric For Diabetes?
There is strong evidence that turmeric effectively reduces symptoms of diabetes and could even prevent prediabetic patients from developing type 2 diabetes. Some of these benefits primarily come from turmeric's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities. Researchers have found that chronic inflammation plays a role in developing several health concerns, including heart disease, certain types of cancers, and Crohn's disease.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Health Benefits of Taking Magnesium Every Day and Are There Side Effects?
Your body needs magnesium to carry out critical physiological processes such as muscle and nerve functions, regulate blood pressure, and manage immune function. Read on to answer the question: what does magnesium do for the body?. Magnesium is a naturally occurring mineral found in several foods and is also available...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Best Foods for the Human Brain?
According to research, the best brain foods are the same ones that protect blood vessels and the heart, such as leafy, green vegetables. Kale, collards, spinach, and broccoli are high in brain-healthy nutrients, such as:. Lutein. Folate. Beta-carotene. Things to know about brain foods. Many nutrients can help your brain...
scitechdaily.com
Eating Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Midlife May Sharpen Thinking Skills and Improve Brain Structure
People who eat more foods with omega-3 fatty acids in midlife may have superior thinking skills and even better brain structure than people who eat few foods containing the fatty acids. This is according to an exploratory study that was recently published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in fish such as salmon, sardines, lake trout, and albacore tuna. They are also found in dietary supplements as well as foods that are fortified with the fatty acids.
CNET
Best 5 Vitamins for Energy
Extreme fatigue can be caused by a multitude of issues. However, if you are constantly fatigued throughout the day or you've noticed a shortness of breath, pale or yellowish skin, mental fog, muscle weakness or personality changes, you may have a vitamin B deficiency. B vitamins are vital for our...
5 Vitamin C-Rich Foods That Boost Collagen And Get Rid Of Wrinkles Fast
This article has been updated since its initial 09/13/22 publish date to include more expert insight. There’s nothing wrong with wrinkles — and aging is an absolutely natural part of life. Your skin will go through a number of changes as you age, an...
technologynetworks.com
Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
scitechdaily.com
Study Finds New Health Benefits of Walnuts
Eating walnuts may reinforce favorable health effects such as improved diet quality and increased probability of physical activity. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts early in life showed a greater likelihood of being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood after reviewing 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements.
Watermelon helps you live healthy
Watermelon is a summer fruit that can be spherical or cylindrical In shape, Although watermelon includes 92 percent water, it has many health benefits, and each bite contains vitamins "A" and "C," antioxidants, and amino acids, The white component of the watermelon rind has more citrulline and amino acid, which enhances blood circulation in the heart.
scitechdaily.com
It’s Simple: Snacking on Almonds Boosts Gut Health
Eating a handful of almonds a day substantially boosts the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health. A team of scientists from King’s College London investigated the impact of consuming whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes. The study was published recently in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. It was funded by the Almond Board of California.
Women's Health
What Does Magnesium Do For The Body? The Benefits And Potential Side Effects, Explained
There are certain nutrients you probably have at least some idea of what they do for you. But, while magnesium is important for your body to operate smoothly, it’s not as well-known as some others, like vitamin C and calcium. But it's a good idea to at least have magnesium and its potential benefits on your radar.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Different Coffee Types Linked to Cardiovascular, Longevity Benefits
Coffee appears to have cardiovascular health benefits regardless of what form it comes in — traditional ground, instant, or decaffeinated — according to a new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Past research has found that coffee may have a range of health benefits, some...
KATU.com
The Power of Pistachios
Antioxidant-rich foods are regularly encouraged as part of a healthy lifestyle, and research suggests that a diet high in antioxidants may even help to reduce the risk of death. While certain fruits and vegetables are often thought of as high-antioxidant foods, a new study conducted by Cornell University and published in the journal, Nutrients, produced surprising results. Nutritionist Mike Rouselle, Ph.D., joined us to share how pistachios can be a powerful weapon against disease.
News-Medical.net
Probiotics and prebiotics can reduce the risk of frailty syndrome among the elderly
A recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging found that the intestinal microbiome plays a critical role in the metabolic processes that affect cognition, body composition, and immune function. Modulating these processes together contributes to healthy aging. Background. Aging is marked by low-grade chronic systemic inflammation...
Medical News Today
Can olive oil lower cholesterol?
Including olive oil in a healthy diet may help lower “bad” cholesterol and increase “good” cholesterol. of adults in the United States have high cholesterol. High cholesterol levels increase the risk of health conditions like heart disease and stroke. High cholesterol has no symptoms, so a...
KRON4
Pistachios packed with antioxidants to help your health
Author, nutritional consultant and nutrition advisor to Men’s Health, Mike Roussell, PhD shared the health benefits to eating pistachios. Watch the clip to hear how they are packed with antioxidants.
technologynetworks.com
Vitamin C Could Enhance Immune System-Based Cancer Treatment
Researchers from the Epigenetics and Immune Disease Lab at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute has recently shown that vitamin C improves the immunogenic properties of dendritic cells, in vitro. Results recently made public show that treating the cells with vitamin C leads to a more consistent activation of genes involved in the immune response, mainly through DNA demethylation, a kind of epigenetic reprogramming. This discovery may be useful to generate more potent dendritic cell-based therapies in the future.
technologynetworks.com
How "Chameleon Cancers" Change To Survive Treatment
Some leukemias evade treatment by changing their appearance and identity through changing the read-out of their DNA, a new study has found. Prof. dr. Olaf Heidenreich, research group leader at the Princess Máxima Center for pediatric oncology and co-lead of the study: "Our new research will help us in the future to pick out those children with leukemia who are at greatest risk of their cancer coming back, so we can adjust and personalize their treatment."
technologynetworks.com
New Images Reveal Structures of Critical Brain Receptors
New images from scientists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) reveal for the first time the three-dimensional structures of a set of molecules critical for healthy brain function. The molecules are members of a family of proteins in the brain known as NMDA receptors, which mediate the passage of essential signals between neurons. The detailed pictures generated by the CSHL team will serve as a valuable blueprint for drug developers working on new treatments for schizophrenia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric conditions.
