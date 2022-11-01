ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: First Playoff rankings good to Tide and SEC

Bashing the CFB Playoff Selection Committee has become a mainstay of every season. That will continue after Tuesday night’s first rankings, but Alabama football fans have nothing to complain about. The Crimson Tide is at No. 6, ahead of undefeated TCU. Alabama, already in a ‘win-out’ situation does not...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin responds to questions about Auburn job

Lane Kiffin responded on Wednesday to rumors linking him to the Auburn job. This week, Auburn made the decision to fire Bryan Harsin, who was in his second season as the head coach for the Tigers. Kiffin’s name has surfaced as a possible candidate for the job. On Wednesday,...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

College Football Playoff rankings released, SEC has 3 of top 6 teams

The initial release of the College Football Playoff rankings came Tuesday night live on ESPN. The No. 1 spot went to Tennessee on the strength of its 52-49 win over Alabama with a lot still to be determined. The Vols will face No. 3 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that could determine the SEC East. Ohio State was No. 2.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy