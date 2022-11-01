Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Ronald Cybrynski, 78; no service
Ronald W. Cybrynski, 78, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Ron was born on October 28, 1944, in Greensboro, NC. He loved diving and fishing and sharing fish with friends. He was always quick with a joke or two and they will be missed--or maybe not?
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 1, 2 & 3
Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Carteret Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tammy Lee and Rev. Neil Salter officiating. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Linda Corsmeier,72; service held
Linda Ann Corsmeier, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A visitation was held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. A funeral mass was held 11:00 am on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at St. Egbert's Catholic Church. An interment service will be in Raleigh, NC, at 11:00 am on Friday, November 04, 2022, at Saint Luke the Evangelist Church.
carolinacoastonline.com
Huron Jewell sailing schooner to stop in Beaufort, owners to give presentation in Maritime Museum
BEAUFORT — A nine-month goodwill tour sailing from the Great Lakes to the Bahamas — and then back — will include a stop next week along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will sail Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will be offered Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carolyn Rogers, 78; service November 4
Carolyn "Candy" Kimball Rogers, 78 of Beaufort NC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at Crystal Coast Hospice. "Candy" as she was affectionately known by most was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. The first child of four to Gates and Earlene Kimball. Candy was then raised with her siblings Clay, Jan and Holly in Charlotte NC. As a graduate of South Mecklenburg High School, she then attended UNC Woman's College in Greensboro and went on to graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1965. She met and married her first and only husband Willian "Bill" Rogers also from Charlotte while attending UNC.
WITN
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort police say a 62-year-old man drowned accidentally in Town Creek. The body of Paul Pinto, of Beaufort, was found Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. by a boater. Police said an autopsy showed that Pinto died from an accidental drowning and that alcohol use was a contributing...
carolinacoastonline.com
Body found in water near Town Creek Drive in Beaufort
BEAUFORT - A body was found Wednesday near a public boat ramp in Beaufort, according to police. Town officials have identified the man as Paul Anthony Pinto, 62, of Beaufort. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene after reports were received of a body floating in the Town Creek area.
carolinacoastonline.com
School board honors member for years of service
BEAUFORT — Carteret County Board of Education Chairman Clark Jenkins read a quote by the great American military leader Douglas MacArthur on Tuesday to describe the eight years of service by BOE member John “Bubba” McLean of Cape Carteret. “A true leader has the confidence to stand...
wcti12.com
Body found near boat ramp in Carteret County
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Officials with the Beaufort Fire Department confirmed they responded to a call around 4:19 p.m. at 114 Town Creek Drive, where they recovered a body. They said foul play is not suspected and that the Beaufort Police Department is now investigating. Beaufort EMS also responded...
WITN
Craven County Habitat for Humanity among those hosting ‘Women Build Week’
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is inviting women to get involved during “Women Build Week’. More than 18,000 women volunteers are expected to unite nationwide to build up their communities with habitat homeowners, including one in New Bern. A bustling construction site...
Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
Beaufort police say body found in Town Creek
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort police say the identity has been confirmed of a body that was found in Town Creek on Wednesday. Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was found Wednesday afternoon. Police recovered the body and were able to identify who it was. However, they were not releasing […]
carolinacoastonline.com
CRC to discuss shellfish farmers’ floating structures rules
The North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission, when it meets Nov. 17, is expected to discuss proposed amendments to rules on floating structures for shellfish farmers. The quarterly meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. The commission’s advisory committee is to meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 16 in the same location. Agendas for both meetings are on the state Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management website.
carolinacoastonline.com
Public hearing for two marine fisheries proposed rules will be rescheduled
- A public hearing for two marine fisheries proposed rules that was scheduled for last night did not occur due to a technical problem. The hearing will be rescheduled and announced at a later date. In the meantime, members of the public also may submit written comments through an online...
wcti12.com
Man identified after body found near Beaufort boat ramp
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — A body that was recovered around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Beaufort, has now been identified. The body of Paul Anthony Pinto, 62, of Beaufort, was floating in Town Creek. Onslow Pathology performed an autopsy and determined the cause of death was accidental...
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport Christmas parade entries sought
NEWPORT — The 47th annual Newport Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. To receive an application to participate in this year’s parade, contact Kathy Jo Buttery at kbuttery@townofnewport,com or 252-223-4976, ext. 207. The entry deadline is Friday, Nov. 25. The parade will start on...
carolinacoastonline.com
County voters head to the polls Tuesday, with no competition in local races
BEAUFORT — Early voting for the 2022 county and statewide general election is set to end Saturday, and as of Thursday morning, more than 23 percent of Carteret County’s 54,564 registered voters have already cast ballots. As of Wednesday, according to state records, there were 25,019 Republicans, 9,652...
carolinacoastonline.com
Veterans Day Parade canceled; other event slated for Nov. 5
MOREHEAD CITY — Due to a lack of volunteers, the Veterans Day Parade in Morehead City, traditionally held the Saturday before the holiday, is canceled. Instead, the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast will sponsor a Veteran Celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Train Depot in Morehead City. The event will be open to the public, especially to all veterans and their families.
Lottery prize worth $50,000 won in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — While nobody won the Powerball grand prize on Monday, someone in New Bern is set to pick up a nice payday. There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. So the prize will be at least $1.2 […]
Onslow parents concerned with content in school libraries
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are new concerns following a recent Onslow County Board of Education meeting. The board met Tuesday, and one topic brought up was the possibility of reviewing and removing certain graphic books from libraries. During the public comment section, multiple parents spoke out on their thoughts of having access to expressive […]
Comments / 0