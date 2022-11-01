ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Ronald Cybrynski, 78; no service

Ronald W. Cybrynski, 78, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Ron was born on October 28, 1944, in Greensboro, NC. He loved diving and fishing and sharing fish with friends. He was always quick with a joke or two and they will be missed--or maybe not?
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 1, 2 & 3

Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Carteret Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tammy Lee and Rev. Neil Salter officiating. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Linda Corsmeier,72; service held

Linda Ann Corsmeier, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A visitation was held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. A funeral mass was held 11:00 am on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at St. Egbert's Catholic Church. An interment service will be in Raleigh, NC, at 11:00 am on Friday, November 04, 2022, at Saint Luke the Evangelist Church.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Huron Jewell sailing schooner to stop in Beaufort, owners to give presentation in Maritime Museum

BEAUFORT — A nine-month goodwill tour sailing from the Great Lakes to the Bahamas — and then back — will include a stop next week along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will sail Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will be offered Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carolyn Rogers, 78; service November 4

Carolyn "Candy" Kimball Rogers, 78 of Beaufort NC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at Crystal Coast Hospice. "Candy" as she was affectionately known by most was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. The first child of four to Gates and Earlene Kimball. Candy was then raised with her siblings Clay, Jan and Holly in Charlotte NC. As a graduate of South Mecklenburg High School, she then attended UNC Woman's College in Greensboro and went on to graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1965. She met and married her first and only husband Willian "Bill" Rogers also from Charlotte while attending UNC.
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort police say a 62-year-old man drowned accidentally in Town Creek. The body of Paul Pinto, of Beaufort, was found Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. by a boater. Police said an autopsy showed that Pinto died from an accidental drowning and that alcohol use was a contributing...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Body found in water near Town Creek Drive in Beaufort

BEAUFORT - A body was found Wednesday near a public boat ramp in Beaufort, according to police. Town officials have identified the man as Paul Anthony Pinto, 62, of Beaufort. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene after reports were received of a body floating in the Town Creek area.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

School board honors member for years of service

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Board of Education Chairman Clark Jenkins read a quote by the great American military leader Douglas MacArthur on Tuesday to describe the eight years of service by BOE member John “Bubba” McLean of Cape Carteret. “A true leader has the confidence to stand...
BEAUFORT, NC
wcti12.com

Body found near boat ramp in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Officials with the Beaufort Fire Department confirmed they responded to a call around 4:19 p.m. at 114 Town Creek Drive, where they recovered a body. They said foul play is not suspected and that the Beaufort Police Department is now investigating. Beaufort EMS also responded...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Beaufort police say body found in Town Creek

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort police say the identity has been confirmed of a body that was found in Town Creek on Wednesday. Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was found Wednesday afternoon. Police recovered the body and were able to identify who it was. However, they were not releasing […]
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

CRC to discuss shellfish farmers’ floating structures rules

The North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission, when it meets Nov. 17, is expected to discuss proposed amendments to rules on floating structures for shellfish farmers. The quarterly meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. The commission’s advisory committee is to meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 16 in the same location. Agendas for both meetings are on the state Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management website.
BEAUFORT, NC
wcti12.com

Man identified after body found near Beaufort boat ramp

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — A body that was recovered around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Beaufort, has now been identified. The body of Paul Anthony Pinto, 62, of Beaufort, was floating in Town Creek. Onslow Pathology performed an autopsy and determined the cause of death was accidental...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Newport Christmas parade entries sought

NEWPORT — The 47th annual Newport Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. To receive an application to participate in this year’s parade, contact Kathy Jo Buttery at kbuttery@townofnewport,com or 252-223-4976, ext. 207. The entry deadline is Friday, Nov. 25. The parade will start on...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Veterans Day Parade canceled; other event slated for Nov. 5

MOREHEAD CITY — Due to a lack of volunteers, the Veterans Day Parade in Morehead City, traditionally held the Saturday before the holiday, is canceled. Instead, the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast will sponsor a Veteran Celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Train Depot in Morehead City. The event will be open to the public, especially to all veterans and their families.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Lottery prize worth $50,000 won in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — While nobody won the Powerball grand prize on Monday, someone in New Bern is set to pick up a nice payday. There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. So the prize will be at least $1.2 […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Onslow parents concerned with content in school libraries

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are new concerns following a recent Onslow County Board of Education meeting. The board met Tuesday, and one topic brought up was the possibility of reviewing and removing certain graphic books from libraries. During the public comment section, multiple parents spoke out on their thoughts of having access to expressive […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy