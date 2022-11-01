ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

On this date: The First National Thanksgiving

York (WHTM) — It’s hard to tell where and when our modern Thanksgiving Day got its start. We have the pilgrims and their harvest festival in 1621, and we have Abraham Lincoln designating the Last Friday in November as a National Day of Thanksgiving in 1863. Get daily...
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Students take part in 1st-ever Youth Mental Health Summit in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Teenagers from across the Lehigh Valley are learning how to help one another deal with depression and anxiety. They gathered at Musikfest Cafe in Bethlehem Wednesday for the first-ever Greater Lehigh Valley Youth Mental Health Summit. It was put on by the United Way of the Greater...
BETHLEHEM, PA
bctv.org

Salvation Army Reading Corps to Host 2022 Advisory Board Annual Breakfast

The Salvation Army Reading Corps will host its 2022 Advisory Board Annual Breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:15 a.m. at The Double Tree by Hilton in Reading. The Salvation Army will honor Redner’s Markets, a supermarket chain headquartered in Reading, with the Spirit of Reading Award and Mary Hart, a lifetime board member of The Salvation Army Reading Corps, with the Others Award. Santander Bank will serve as the event’s breakfast sponsor.
READING, PA
WBOC

DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive

DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
DELAWARE STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Planners table proposal for church on Reading’s last farm

READING, Pa. — A plan to create a place of worship on the last farm in Reading was tabled at Tuesday night's meeting of the Reading Planning Commission. The commission tabled a final land development plan for the Holy Trinity Church of God, which proposes to locate its campus on 6.4 acres of land at 1541 Montgomery St.
READING, PA
coatesvilletimes.com

Keep Chester County Beautiful newest Keep PA Beautiful affiliate

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced its newest affiliate, Keep Chester County Beautiful. At the request of the Chester County Commissioners, the affiliate will be housed in and become a program of the Chester County Planning Commission. The certification of this new affiliate marked the culmination of a public-private-civic partnership process that began with West Vincent Litter Lifters. The Litter Lifters have been an active force, cleaning up litter and illegal dumping through the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Pick Up Pennsylvania program since 2020.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
foxwilmington.com

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Ranked the Top Place to Retire in America

A new U.S. News and World Report ranking has named Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top place to retire in America, according to CBS News. The city in the Keystone State was voted No.1 by the publication for its quality health care for seniors, retiree tax rates and overall happiness of residents, CBS News reported.
LANCASTER, PA
WBOC

Thanksgiving Food Drive in Dover

DOVER, Del.-The Kent County Department of Public Safety will once again collect food donations at its 11th annual "Thanksgiving for Everyone" Food Drive. The drive is on Wednesday, November 9th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in front of Redner's Warehouse Markets, 25 Greentree Drive in Dover. According to Feeding...
DOVER, DE
coatesvilletimes.com

So. Chesco Chamber welcomes Cypress Veterinary Clinic

The Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce was proud to partner with Cypress Veterinary Clinic for their Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening on Saturday, October 29th. Chamber members, friends, and clients were on site to welcome the new business and resource to the Southern Chester County community. The Mission of...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading, Allentown, other areas in Top 10 places to retire

Residents of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County who complain about traffic, development and change may just not appreciate what they have, or maybe they just have to grow a bit older. U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Places to Retire rankings place the Allentown area ninth in the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Community reacts to 2 shootings half hour apart in Reading

READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday. According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
READING, PA
mainlinetoday.com

8 Holiday Wishlist Gifts Every Main Liner Will Love

Add these to your holiday wishlist. Photo by Adobe Stock / Seventyfour. Get your holiday shopping done with these eight thoughtful and unique purchases from shops throughout the Main Line. We’ve tracked down some of the area’s hottest gifts even the toughest recipients will want to unwrap this holiday season....
WEST CHESTER, PA
High School Volleyball PRO

West Chester, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Downingtown West High School volleyball team will have a game with West Chester East High School on November 01, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WEST CHESTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy