Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
abc27.com
On this date: The First National Thanksgiving
York (WHTM) — It’s hard to tell where and when our modern Thanksgiving Day got its start. We have the pilgrims and their harvest festival in 1621, and we have Abraham Lincoln designating the Last Friday in November as a National Day of Thanksgiving in 1863. Get daily...
Coatesville Lights Festival fills the night sky with messages of hope, dreams
Lights festival turns the night sky into a dream world filled with light and hopes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Students take part in 1st-ever Youth Mental Health Summit in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Teenagers from across the Lehigh Valley are learning how to help one another deal with depression and anxiety. They gathered at Musikfest Cafe in Bethlehem Wednesday for the first-ever Greater Lehigh Valley Youth Mental Health Summit. It was put on by the United Way of the Greater...
bctv.org
Salvation Army Reading Corps to Host 2022 Advisory Board Annual Breakfast
The Salvation Army Reading Corps will host its 2022 Advisory Board Annual Breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:15 a.m. at The Double Tree by Hilton in Reading. The Salvation Army will honor Redner’s Markets, a supermarket chain headquartered in Reading, with the Spirit of Reading Award and Mary Hart, a lifetime board member of The Salvation Army Reading Corps, with the Others Award. Santander Bank will serve as the event’s breakfast sponsor.
WBOC
DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive
DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
City’s annual holiday parade set for November 19 in downtown Reading
Reading Mayor Eddie Morán says planning is well underway for the City’s Annual Holiday Parade in downtown Reading. The parade, which kicks off the holiday season for many, will be held on Saturday, November 19, at 10am. The parade will travel along Penn St from 11th Street down to 2nd Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
Planners table proposal for church on Reading’s last farm
READING, Pa. — A plan to create a place of worship on the last farm in Reading was tabled at Tuesday night's meeting of the Reading Planning Commission. The commission tabled a final land development plan for the Holy Trinity Church of God, which proposes to locate its campus on 6.4 acres of land at 1541 Montgomery St.
coatesvilletimes.com
Keep Chester County Beautiful newest Keep PA Beautiful affiliate
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced its newest affiliate, Keep Chester County Beautiful. At the request of the Chester County Commissioners, the affiliate will be housed in and become a program of the Chester County Planning Commission. The certification of this new affiliate marked the culmination of a public-private-civic partnership process that began with West Vincent Litter Lifters. The Litter Lifters have been an active force, cleaning up litter and illegal dumping through the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Pick Up Pennsylvania program since 2020.
Bucks County Native — Former Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania — Named President of Rosemont College
The Rosemont College Board of Trustees has named Interim President Jim Cawley as the college’s 15th President. Cawley has served in an interim capacity since June 21, and his contract has been extended to June 30, 2028. “Given his distinguished career and track record of public service and executive...
foxwilmington.com
Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Ranked the Top Place to Retire in America
A new U.S. News and World Report ranking has named Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top place to retire in America, according to CBS News. The city in the Keystone State was voted No.1 by the publication for its quality health care for seniors, retiree tax rates and overall happiness of residents, CBS News reported.
3 Bethlehem Area schools added to program for families facing housing insecurity
An expanded partnership between New Bethany Ministries and Bethlehem Area School District aims to get more students dealing with housing insecurity the support they need. Bethlehem Area School District board members in August voted to increase the number of New Bethany Ministries housing advocate positions to include three more schools.
WBOC
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Dover
DOVER, Del.-The Kent County Department of Public Safety will once again collect food donations at its 11th annual "Thanksgiving for Everyone" Food Drive. The drive is on Wednesday, November 9th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in front of Redner's Warehouse Markets, 25 Greentree Drive in Dover. According to Feeding...
coatesvilletimes.com
So. Chesco Chamber welcomes Cypress Veterinary Clinic
The Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce was proud to partner with Cypress Veterinary Clinic for their Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening on Saturday, October 29th. Chamber members, friends, and clients were on site to welcome the new business and resource to the Southern Chester County community. The Mission of...
Philly high school students make 3-D printed water filters to help Mississippi town
A group of Philly teens hand-delivered 3-D printed water filters to Jackson, Mississippi, where they were used to test contaminated water.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading, Allentown, other areas in Top 10 places to retire
Residents of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County who complain about traffic, development and change may just not appreciate what they have, or maybe they just have to grow a bit older. U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Places to Retire rankings place the Allentown area ninth in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community reacts to 2 shootings half hour apart in Reading
READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday. According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
mainlinetoday.com
8 Holiday Wishlist Gifts Every Main Liner Will Love
Add these to your holiday wishlist. Photo by Adobe Stock / Seventyfour. Get your holiday shopping done with these eight thoughtful and unique purchases from shops throughout the Main Line. We’ve tracked down some of the area’s hottest gifts even the toughest recipients will want to unwrap this holiday season....
West Chester, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Downingtown West High School volleyball team will have a game with West Chester East High School on November 01, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
Dining at Root: An All-Vegan, Delicious Experience [Lancaster, PA]
When you enter, it looks like any other bar. However, when you take a look at the menu, you realize that this place has something unique to it. Root is an all-vegan restaurant and bar, and it offers much more than tofu and beans.
Comments / 0