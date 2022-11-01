Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Indiana Dems renew call for suspension of gas tax as prices rises
(The Center Square) — Indiana’s Gasoline Usage Tax increased to 23.1 cents this week, bringing the total tax per gallon of gas paid by Hoosiers to a record high of 74.5 cents. Of that amount 33 cents is Indiana tax and 18.4 cents is federal tax. Though higher...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments
Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
Indiana realtor says state's mortgage rates on-par with national increases
Long-term mortgage rates are above 7 percent, for the first time since 2002. The pandemic marked record lows for mortgages in 2020 and 2021, and the 30-year mortgage rate a year ago was 3.09 percent. National numbers match what Indiana realtors are seeing, and that affects how quickly houses are...
WISH-TV
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
CEO of AES Indiana talks about retiring coal fired units at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.
thecentersquare.com
Report: Indiana public pension funds sustainable
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s public pensions funds overall are funded at a sustainable level and making progress on debt reduction, positioning them for long-term stability and providing a model for long-term improvement according to a report from Pew Charitable Trusts. “The system is set up to be...
Indiana: What to expect on election night
Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:
Inside Indiana Business
Second phase of massive solar project to start
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday join executives from Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC to launch the second phase of a $1.5 billion solar farm in northern Indiana. Last October, Doral announced plans to establish Mammoth Solar across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties,...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Indiana solar power company announces official launch
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — EightTwenty, a new Indiana-based energy services company, announced its plans to create 40 energy jobs as they expand to serve the Louisville Metro market on both sides of the river. The Charlestown company was first established last year by local business leaders with an aim to...
Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana school districts get $5 million for clean buses, but more polluted areas largely left out
Six school districts in Indiana will get money from the federal government to buy cleaner school buses. The more than $5 million in funding from the infrastructure law will go towards 13 electric buses and six propane buses. With the exception of Michigan City Area Schools, the awards went to...
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
indianapublicradio.org
Holcomb headed to United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt
Gov. Eric Holcomb is headed to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt next week. Holcomb will speak to the conference about Indiana’s efforts to diversify its energy sources and the state’s role in building electric vehicles. The governor said his recent trip to Germany drove home...
warricknews.com
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers
There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
aarp.org
Older Hoosiers May Qualify for Taxpayer Refund
Older Hoosiers could receive financial help after state lawmakers approved a $200 taxpayer refund. Indiana residents who qualified for the $125 taxpayer refund earlier this year will automatically receive the onetime $200 payment. Those who did not qualify for the $125 refund could still be eligible for the $200 payment.
Counties in need of more poll workers ahead of Election Day
The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office says more than 458,000 ballots have been cast so far. That’s just under 10 percent of the total voting population. “If you are concerned at all about what’s happening in your community, your county, your state, get out there and vote and let your voice be heard,” said Beth […]
This is why your electric bill is up
INDIANAPOLIS — An electric bill can be broken down into two parts: base rates and trackers. Base rates don't change often and factor in your usage. Trackers, on the other hand, are additional costs that can change multiple times a year. These, in part, allow utility companies to recover money.
