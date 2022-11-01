Read full article on original website
San Angelo City Council Will Consider Removing Economic Development Board Vice Chair Tuesday
SAN ANGELO – The agenda for the San Angelo City Council meeting Tuesday includes an item concerning removing the vice chairman of the City of San Angelo Economic Development board after a contentious COSA-DC board meeting recently. According to the agenda, the council will meet with attorneys behind closed doors in executive session to discuss "Personnel matters regarding the evaluation, discipline, or dismissal of John Bariou from the COSADC Board." As we reported earlier, that recent COSA-DC board meeting began with the resignation of Chris Evatt who is the chairman, president and CEO…
A closer look at the proposed ordinance outlawing abortion in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Early voting for the November 8 election is underway in Tom Green County with voters submitting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, county judges and local propositions. In San Angelo, voters will only see one proposition on the ballot this election — whether the City of San Angelo should enact an ordinance […]
kksa-am.com
Red White and You Hiring Event Today
The Concho Valley Workforce Solutions is having a special. job fair hiring event today at the McNease Convention Center. The Red, White, and You hiring event is set for today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open to transitioning service members, reserve,. veterans, military spouses, National Guard...
Is San Angelo’s proposed “sanctuary city of the unborn” ordinance enforceable?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has been deliberating about becoming a “sanctuary city for the unborn” since an initiating committee approached city officials in November 2021. As citizens decided whether to vote for or against the proposition on November 8th, questions have been raised about whether the ordinance would be legally enforceable. Abortions that […]
San Angelo LIVE!
City Backs Down
SAN ANGELO, TX — City Councilman Tommy Heibert singlehandedly called off the public shaming of a longtime City volunteer Tuesday morning. The regularly scheduled meeting of the San Angelo City Council called for the “evaluation, discipline, or dismissal” of City of San Angelo Development Corporation vice chairman John Bariou. The punitive action was to be conducted in executive session behind closed doors but Bariou’s name and range of his pending punishment was prominently printed on the public agenda.
And There Will Be Blood
SAN ANGELO, TX — John Bariou has served the city in economic development for years. Tuesday, the City of San Angelo is going to pay him back in spades. There will be blood! On the agenda for tomorrow’s city council meeting, in secret executive session, the council will consider the “evaluation, discipline, or dismissal of John Bariou from the COSA-DC Board.” Bariou is a volunteer. He serves on the City of San Angelo Development Board at the pleasure of the City Council. He was nominated to the board by former City Councilman Lane Carter. Carter stepped down to successfully run for county…
Lumber prices drop near pre-pandemic levels
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Chop goes the price of lumber in the United States! “Lumber prices are back down to nearly pre-pandemic lows,” said Wesley Doss with the Home Builders Association of San Angelo. Supplying lumber for a new home would run a consumer around $18,000 but in the last 90 days, those prices have dropped […]
kksa-am.com
Police Investigate Social Media Threat to Lakeview High School
San Angelo Police are investigating a social media threat. towards Lakeview High School. Officers received information. about the reported threat last evening. A news release from. the Police Department says that they and the School District. were cooperating to investigate the incident. They say officers will. be present at Lake...
Tom Green County jail logs: November 2, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Searching for Pickup & Driver Involved in Hit-and-run with a Cyclist
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a crash with a bicyclist Wednesday morning on Loop 306 at College Hills Blvd. According to information from the SAPD Wednesday, Officers were dispatched to the intersection of W. Loop 306 Frontage and College Hills for a hit and run accident. Officers arrived on scene and located a male cyclist who had collided with the side of a white pickup truck at this intersection. The cyclist was transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment. This incident is still under investigation by…
SAPD & SAISD to investigate social media threat
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released a statement in the late hours of Tuesday, Nov. 1 regarding a recent social media threat towards Lake View High School. Police state that they are working in conjunction with San Angelo Independent School District to investigate the incident and further state that officers will be […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Here's the New Business Being Built on Southwest Blvd. Near McDonald's
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo will be getting a new donut shop in a high traffic area on Southwest Blvd.. According to the City of San Angelo building permit and inspection reports for the month of September 2022, a $650,000 permit has been approved to build an Awesome Donut shop at 4382 Southwest Blvd.
San Angelo LIVE!
“Hate Crime” Victim Accused of Criminal Mischief at Local Hair Salon
SAN ANGELO, TX — The accuser in the case against Evan Berryhill apparently was involved in an incident at his rented space at a local hair salon. The incident forced the owner of the salon to call police and report damage. According to the San Angelo Police Department, at...
San Angelo LIVE!
Bogus Charges Dismissed Against “Gangsta Grandpa”
SAN ANGELO, TX — Ronnie Wegner was a little concerned because for days he witnessed a beat up black SUV casing his Grape Creek Neighborhood. Then one day, Grape Creek land owner Ronnie Wegner decided to drive up to the black SUV with “F— the Police” emblazoned on the rear in mailbox letters to find out who this stranger was.
San Angelo LIVE!
Car Lands in Loop 306 Median During Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX — Two vehicles appeared to be involved in a crash on Loop 306 in front of Sunset Mall near the Southwest Blvd. Exit. One vehicle was seen in the median of the east and westbound lanes and one lane of two on the eastbound side of Loop 306 was closed while first responders tended to the scene.
San Angelo Police find meth, heroin, cocaine in motel drug bust
On Tuesday, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Street Crimes Division conducted an investigation and determined that Juan Lira, 45, was in possession of narcotics. According to an SAPD press release, a traffic stop was conducted on Lira after he was observed operating a vehicle near the intersection of...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
kksa-am.com
Narcotics Arrest at Traffic Stop, Drugs Seized
A 45-year-old man was arrested on drug charges after a San Angelo. Police traffic stop on Tuesday. Detectives with Street Crimes Division. conducted an investigation and determined that Juan Lira was in. possession of narcotics. The traffic stop was at West 1st and North Bryant. Lira was taken into custody...
A Handmade Texas Legend Can Be Found Right here in San Angelo
There is nothing more vital to the culture of Texans than boots and saddles. One Texas boot shop Is celebrating 100 years this year. Martin Luther Leddy started his boot and saddle-making business in 1922 in Brady. After outgrowing his original space, he moved to San Angelo in 1936. Comfortable custom-made boots were not a fashion statement in 1936. They were essential for cowboys.
kksa-am.com
Ram Jam and Military Appreciation at ASU
Angelo State University is inviting the community to take part in a day of family-friendly. activities on Saturday, including a Ram Jam tailgate party with a free concert, the final. Belles volleyball home match of the season and the annual Military Appreciation Day. football game. Active duty military, their dependents,...
