Ronald Cybrynski, 78; no service
Ronald W. Cybrynski, 78, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Ron was born on October 28, 1944, in Greensboro, NC. He loved diving and fishing and sharing fish with friends. He was always quick with a joke or two and they will be missed--or maybe not?
Area Death Notices - Nov. 1, 2 & 3
Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Carteret Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tammy Lee and Rev. Neil Salter officiating. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Linda Corsmeier,72; service held
Linda Ann Corsmeier, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A visitation was held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. A funeral mass was held 11:00 am on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at St. Egbert's Catholic Church. An interment service will be in Raleigh, NC, at 11:00 am on Friday, November 04, 2022, at Saint Luke the Evangelist Church.
Alice Smith, 95; service held
Alice Stricklin Smith, 95, of Henderson and Emerald Isle, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home. She was born in Cheraw, SC, to Frances Dixon Stricklin and Joseph N. Stricklin, Jr. She graduated from Cheraw High School and Columbia College. She was a teacher and taught English and Drama prior to her marriage. After raising her family, she enjoyed a successful career in real estate and was former owner/broker of Sunsurf Realty in Emerald Isle.
Bessie Godette, 74; service November 6
Bessie Hugh Godette, 74, of Beaufort, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, November 6, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Oceanview Cemetery. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life...
Dorothy Karcher, 77; service held
Dorothy "Dot" Karcher, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Munden Funeral Home. Dot was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 24, 1945, to the late Edward and Dorothy Coates. She married...
Huron Jewell sailing schooner to stop in Beaufort, owners to give presentation in Maritime Museum
BEAUFORT — A nine-month goodwill tour sailing from the Great Lakes to the Bahamas — and then back — will include a stop next week along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will sail Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will be offered Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
Body discovered in Carteret County creek
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found floating in a Carteret County creek late this afternoon. Beaufort police say a boater spotted what they believed was a body in Town Creek near Airport Marina. It happened around 4:25 p.m. Police said they went out...
School board honors member for years of service
BEAUFORT — Carteret County Board of Education Chairman Clark Jenkins read a quote by the great American military leader Douglas MacArthur on Tuesday to describe the eight years of service by BOE member John “Bubba” McLean of Cape Carteret. “A true leader has the confidence to stand...
Theresa Speciale, 91; service November 7
Theresa Speciale, 91, of Cape Carteret, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Croatan Village in New Bern. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 6, 2022, 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Lee Allen, 86; service November 5
Lee Kyle Allen, 86, of Havelock, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His memorial service, with military honors and Masonic Rites, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 5th, at First Baptist Church in Havelock. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by...
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
Field of Flags event honors veterans
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A veterans organization in New Bern is giving people an opportunity to honor those who’ve served our nation. The New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 886 is honoring veterans of all eras with the 2022 Field of Flags event. The event is for veterans currently...
Carteret Court Docket - Nov. 4
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 AH SIU,KIVA JOSEPH FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F) CARROLL,TRA 22CR 274549. 2 ALSTON,QUANTAE,LAMAR POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON THOMAS,C 22CR 051650. 3 ALSTON,QUANTAE,LAMAR POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM THOMAS,C 22CR 051651. 4 ARROYO,RAYMOND IDENTITY THEFT COVINGTON,J 22CR 251251. DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV COVINGTON,J 22CR...
Body found in water near Town Creek Drive in Beaufort
BEAUFORT - A body was found Wednesday near a public boat ramp in Beaufort, according to police. Town officials have identified the man as Paul Anthony Pinto, 62, of Beaufort. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene after reports were received of a body floating in the Town Creek area.
Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
Water temps often key for comings and goings of fish we target
Are we in fall fishing mode or not? For the last two weeks, the Emerald Isle surf temperatures have hovered around 68 degrees with less than one degree of variation. In fact, the surf temps have been exactly 68 nearly every day and the sound steadily in the low to mid-60s.
New Bern ends regular season as Touchdown Friday Top 9 champ
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern High School Bears went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Torrey Nowell and company ripped through the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A conference with a 6-0 record, averaging over 47 points a game and giving up an average of just six points a […]
