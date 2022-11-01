BEAUFORT — A nine-month goodwill tour sailing from the Great Lakes to the Bahamas — and then back — will include a stop next week along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will sail Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will be offered Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO