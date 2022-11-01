ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsu.edu

WCSU waives enrollment application fee on November 15: Open House on Nov. 6 and Weekend Information Sessions on Nov. 12 & 19

DANBURY, Connecticut — Western Connecticut State University’s Office of Admissions will waive the Common Application fee for Connecticut high school seniors applying to the university on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. This is a one-day event. To apply or for more information, go to www.wcsu.edu/admissions or call WCSU Admissions at (203) 837-9000.
DANBURY, CT
newhavenarts.org

Two Neighborhood Anchors Jump Into The Halloween Spirit

Top: Halloween at Troup School, where Kenia and Michael Massey are working to bring the celebration back to the neighborhood. Bottom: ConnCORP CEO and President Erik Clemons and Stetson Branch Manager Diane Brown. Lucy Gellman Photos. In the parking lot beside Troup School, things were getting spooky. By the sidewalk,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Safety, Candy Abound At Ashmun Trunk-Or-Treat

Little mermaids, Minions and monsters gathered outside of the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program’s headquarters Monday — to take turns ​“trunk or treating” within a web of safety-minded community members and their cars. Well over 100 families and friends lined up along Ashmun Street on Halloween...
NEW HAVEN, CT
manestreetmirror.com

Milford Giving Thanks: Thanksgiving Traditions

Thanksgiving is coming up and it’s time to start thinking about how to celebrate. In Milford there’s many different Thanksgiving traditions and annual events that celebrate the holiday in different ways. Every year, Foran High School and Jonathan Law High School have their rival football game the morning...
MILFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Class-action retirement lawsuit against Yale goes to trial

Yale must appear in court to face charges over the mismanagement of employee retirement funds, United States District Court Judge Alvin W. Thompson ruled last Friday. The class action suit, Vellali et al. v. Yale University et al., represents more than 20,000 employees who claim Yale breached its fiduciary duty by failing to adequately oversee its 403(b) retirement plan, costing employees millions. Factual claims about Yale’s record-keeping fees and investment oversight remain unresolved, Thompson’s ruling declares, meaning that the plaintiffs will be seeing Yale in court.
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Art of Burying the Dead: Exploring Connecticut’s Historic Cemeteries

The Ancient Burying Ground in Hartford is the city’s oldest historic site and was its only cemetery from the 1640s to the early 1800s. Located downtown, the burying ground accepted anyone who died in Hartford, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnic background, economic status, or religious faith. Around 6,000 people have been buried in the site, yet only 415 people are represented with gravestones. Hiring stone-cutters to inscribe gravestones was expensive and the majority of people could not afford it.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Ribbon Cut On New Carnival-Themed Eatery

Neon candied apples, plump corn dogs, flaky fried Oreos, and carousel jingles await customers of a new Whitney Avenue restaurant, where co-owner Victoria Streeto hopes to offer a time-traveling portal to childhood comforts and delights. That restaurant is called Fest Faves, which opened at 15 Whitney Ave. earlier this fall...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year

As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy