FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
wcsu.edu
WCSU waives enrollment application fee on November 15: Open House on Nov. 6 and Weekend Information Sessions on Nov. 12 & 19
DANBURY, Connecticut — Western Connecticut State University’s Office of Admissions will waive the Common Application fee for Connecticut high school seniors applying to the university on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. This is a one-day event. To apply or for more information, go to www.wcsu.edu/admissions or call WCSU Admissions at (203) 837-9000.
Somers School District superintendent shuts down lesson on racism after parents’ complaints
A teacher at Somers High School was teaching using the book, “Me and White Supremacy,” by Layla Saad.
Norwalk Business Development Center to celebrate grand opening today
The Norwalk Business Development Center will celebrate its grand opening today.
newhavenarts.org
Two Neighborhood Anchors Jump Into The Halloween Spirit
Top: Halloween at Troup School, where Kenia and Michael Massey are working to bring the celebration back to the neighborhood. Bottom: ConnCORP CEO and President Erik Clemons and Stetson Branch Manager Diane Brown. Lucy Gellman Photos. In the parking lot beside Troup School, things were getting spooky. By the sidewalk,...
sheltonherald.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
Safety, Candy Abound At Ashmun Trunk-Or-Treat
Little mermaids, Minions and monsters gathered outside of the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program’s headquarters Monday — to take turns “trunk or treating” within a web of safety-minded community members and their cars. Well over 100 families and friends lined up along Ashmun Street on Halloween...
Norwalk schools appeal ruling for mom who sued after she was told she couldn't breastfeed
The Norwalk Board of Education has appealed a state Superior Court ruling that supports a mother who claims she was discriminated against for breastfeeding her child on school property. Amanda Whitman-Singh is a lawyer in Norwalk who was told to stop breastfeeding her youngest child during a meeting with an...
Connecticut children’s hospitals seeing record number of RSV cases; Yale bringing in extra medical staff
EW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Record numbers of children with RSV have now been seen at both Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and Connecticut Children’s. “We’ve never seen the numbers we’re seeing at this time of the year. Usually, this is a seasonal cold virus that only affects about 1 to 2 out of 100 […]
manestreetmirror.com
Milford Giving Thanks: Thanksgiving Traditions
Thanksgiving is coming up and it’s time to start thinking about how to celebrate. In Milford there’s many different Thanksgiving traditions and annual events that celebrate the holiday in different ways. Every year, Foran High School and Jonathan Law High School have their rival football game the morning...
Stamford officials tightening security at public schools after phony threat last month
Stamford officials say they were already looking into ways to harden school security, but the fraudulent threat called into Stamford High on Oct. 1 provided the catalyst to do it now.
Yale Daily News
Class-action retirement lawsuit against Yale goes to trial
Yale must appear in court to face charges over the mismanagement of employee retirement funds, United States District Court Judge Alvin W. Thompson ruled last Friday. The class action suit, Vellali et al. v. Yale University et al., represents more than 20,000 employees who claim Yale breached its fiduciary duty by failing to adequately oversee its 403(b) retirement plan, costing employees millions. Factual claims about Yale’s record-keeping fees and investment oversight remain unresolved, Thompson’s ruling declares, meaning that the plaintiffs will be seeing Yale in court.
connecticuthistory.org
The Art of Burying the Dead: Exploring Connecticut’s Historic Cemeteries
The Ancient Burying Ground in Hartford is the city’s oldest historic site and was its only cemetery from the 1640s to the early 1800s. Located downtown, the burying ground accepted anyone who died in Hartford, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnic background, economic status, or religious faith. Around 6,000 people have been buried in the site, yet only 415 people are represented with gravestones. Hiring stone-cutters to inscribe gravestones was expensive and the majority of people could not afford it.
Brewster High School teacher placed on paid administrative leave amid investigation
A Brewster High School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a district spokesperson.
Ribbon Cut On New Carnival-Themed Eatery
Neon candied apples, plump corn dogs, flaky fried Oreos, and carousel jingles await customers of a new Whitney Avenue restaurant, where co-owner Victoria Streeto hopes to offer a time-traveling portal to childhood comforts and delights. That restaurant is called Fest Faves, which opened at 15 Whitney Ave. earlier this fall...
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport area's Mexican bakeries come alive on Day of the Dead
BRIDGEPORT — Maria Cordero, 63, pointed towards the bread behind a glass case at the H&H Bakery. She asked for pan de muerto, or literally bread of the dead, which is part of the Day of the Dead or Dia de Muertos celebrations. While racks filled with the bread...
Bridgeport woman turns anguish of her mother's murder into community beautification effort
A Bridgeport woman whose mother was murdered nine years ago says she's turning "the pain of that experience into pure positivity through public service."
ctbites.com
Hachiroku Shokudo & Sake Bar Opens In New Haven-Prepare to be WOW'ed
When your editor says “it’s one of the best Japanese spots I’ve ever been to,” you quickly look at your calendar and figure out how to get there. Folks: You too, have to get there. Most of us can’t claim to be experts in Japanese cuisine...
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year
As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Greenwich woman charged with misusing gift cards donated to family of child who died of cancer
GREENWICH — A 37-year-old Byram woman is facing a larceny charge after police said she mismanaged gift cards that had been donated to support a local family who had lost a child to cancer. When a 9-year-old Greenwich youngster died of cancer this summer, Stephanie Fox began soliciting gift-card...
