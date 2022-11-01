Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
Related
7 of the Best Thanksgiving Caterers in Greater Danbury
Do you really want to spend all day in the kitchen creating that Thanksgiving feast? Do you want to be held hostage in the kitchen while your family is having a good old time pregaming in the living room while you're making that green bean casserole that nobody's going to eat? Of course not!
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
Brand New Fishkill Restaurant Opens in Popular Location
After renovations and a name change, a once beloved Fishkill restaurant has rebranded itself. Over the last year or so we've told you about the plans at the once-popular Hudson's Ribs & Fish located at 1099 Route 9 in Fishkill. Just a few months ago the restaurant announced it would be closing for renovations and was hoping to reopen, under a new name soon.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, New York is the place to be if you want an excellent dining experience. There is something for everyone in the city's broad selection of restaurants. You'll find whatever type of cuisine you're craving in this dynamic city, from Italian to Mexican, Indian, and more. But knowing where to...
greenwichsentinel.com
The Best Sushi in Greenwich Isn’t Where You Think
Tsuki combines high quality ingredients at the peak of freshness with explosive flavors, creating a restaurant that’s not only a meal but an. experience. Earlier this month, I had the wonderful opportunity to try some of their most popular dishes. I walked into Tsuki pretty much knowing what to expect, or so I thought. If there’s one thing Greenwich maybe has too many of, it’s sushi places. We just cannot get enough sushi in this town for some reason, and everyone has their opinions. Well, Greenwich, here’s your new favorite sushi restaurant.
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
darienite.com
Latest Health Reports for Darien Food-Serving Establishments
Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department on Thursday released six reports of inspection visits from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. All six received an “A” rating. Keep in mind that...
darientimes.com
Is that Curley's Diner? Netflix's 'The Good Nurse' features local institutions in Stamford, Norwalk
STAMFORD — Despite its New Jersey setting, Stamford residents will likely spot some familiar locations in Netflix’s latest true-crime film "The Good Nurse," which was released on the streaming platform last week. "The Good Nurse" is based on the real-life murders of serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse...
New York Theme Park Makes Delicious Donation to Goats
You may have heard a lot of conversation this week about how you should donate your Halloween pumpkins instead of throwing them away. It turns out there is something you can do with your unused pumpkins that can make certain animals really happy. Squirrels, deer, woodchucks, and even goats really...
Nyberg – Soul de Cuba Cafe opens second location
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In 1993, in bed with spinal meningitis and given 13 hours to live, Jesus Puerto reached out to Babalú Aye, or Saint Lazarus. “So I made a promise to Saint Lazarus that I would do what I could to be good, do good deeds for you, you know, the rest of […]
Popular Kingston Hair Salon Finally Opens New Location
After months of planning and a few delays, the salon has opened its doors!. Earlier this year we told you that another popular business has decided to pick up shop and move out of the Hudson Valley Mall. The folks at C&C Unisex Hair Design announced in June that they were leaving the once-thriving mall for a brand-new building close by.
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Flavors…The Best Restaurant in Greenwich That You’ve Never Heard of
Now that Halloween is over and the holidays are looming large, now is the time to decide to eat healthy for those all important few weeks in between. There no healthier place to eat than Greenwich Flavors … and the good news is that it is also delicious. Take another look at our review from last fall and make a point of stopping in to see Myrnah!
sheltonherald.com
George Ryan, longtime Shelton auto dealer, 'treated everyone like family'
SHELTON — George Ryan, founder of Curtiss Ryan Honda, is being remembered for his dedication to his family, the region’s business community and the City of Shelton, which he called home for decades. Ryan, who moved to Venice, Fla., after 60 years living in Shelton, died Oct. 2.
Bridgeport officials vote against marijuana dispensary near Fairfield Avenue; approve other location
Bridgeport's Planning and Zoning Commission has denied a proposal to open a controversial marijuana dispensary on the west side of the city, but approved plans for a dispensary across town.
Watch Spectacular Racing the Saturday After Thanksgiving in Accord, NY
Race fans know this but the average public may not. You can still enjoy local racing in the Hudson Valley through the end of November. Orange County Fair Speedway may have wrapped in October with Eastern States Weekend but The Accord Speedway hold races on Thanksgiving weekend. Racing excitement awaits...
westchestermagazine.com
7 Places to Get the Most Delicious Ramen in Westchester
As the weather gets colder, here’s where to grab a warm bowl of ramen full of your favorite toppings in Westchester County. Who doesn’t love a warm and cozy bowl of ramen? Just in time for the arrival of cooler temperatures, Westchester restaurants heat up the dining scene with steamy bowls of slurpable, twirlable noodles topped with all the fixings. Here’s where to go the next time you’re craving an order of the good stuff.
The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend
Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
sheltonherald.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Federal Road in Brookfield, fire chief says
BROOKFIELD — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a serious motor vehicle accident on Federal Road Saturday night, Fire Chief Andrew Ellis said. According to Ellis, the motorcyclist was found unconscious and unresponsive after the crash, which closed a part of Federal Road in Brookfield on Saturday.
105.5 The Wolf
Brookfield, CT
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.https://danburycountry.com/
Comments / 0