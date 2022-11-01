Read full article on original website
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspension
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UF
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to Gators
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County child
Zipperer out, Shorter and Williams questionable against Texas A&M
Florida junior wideout Justin Shorter is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and junior tight end Keon Zipperer listed as out on the team's injury report released Wednesday evening. Linebacker Scooby Williams was also listed as questionable. Shorter has been Florida's most productive receiver this season, catching 21...
Gators Move Up in SI’s November Recruiting Rankings
The Gators inched closer to the top ten after earning three commitments across October.
Florida-Jacksonville "secret scrimmage" reunited former teammates and opponents
Though it may not have counted in the win-loss column, Florida's final "secret scrimmage" of preseason camp, held Saturday afternoon against Jacksonville University, marked the team's first experience playing on the road. It also was a reunion for several players, including Colin Castleton, Jason Jitoboh and Niels Lane, with a...
14powers.com
Florida Football First Look: Texas A&M
Florida football visits Texas A&M on Saturday in College Station. Here is your first look at Texas A&M Aggies. 9/10 vs. Appalachian State 3:30 PM ET ESPN2 L 14-17 Wide receiver/ return man Devon Achane is the nation’s No. 5 ranked player in all-purpose yardage. So far this season he has 195 yards receiving, 312 yards on kickoff returns, 765 yards rushing. A&M is having a down season but in Devon Achane the Aggies have one of the best in the nation.
WCJB
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son. Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley. We had a chance to catch up with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida reporter heard on hot mic: 'I don't give a (bleep). I will be here longer than Billy Napier.'
A Florida beat reporter has drawn the ire of some Gators fans on social media for comments picked up by a hot mic on Monday. Florida live streams Billy Napier’s Monday press conference, allowing fans to listen online. The big story this Monday was the surprising news that defensive starter Brenton Cox is no longer a member of the team.
Reporter Heard Dissing Florida Football Coach Billy Napier on ‘Hot Mic’ [AUDIO]
An AP reporter was overheard on a "hot mic" dissing the new football coach of the Florida Gators, Billy Napier. Mark Long, who is a reporter for the Associated Press, was heard telling another reporter, "I don’t give a f#@k, I’ll be here longer than Billy Napier. I can guarantee that.”
Eustis clinches first district championship since 2005 with win over The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla.- When you’re fighting for a chance at a district championship, you pull off all the stops. Both Eustis and The Villages came into Tuesday night’s contest with implications of trying to take control of their respective playoff aspirations in Class 2S, District 10. The Panthers ...
WCJB
Inmates competed in statewide culinary competition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Corrections hosted its first culinary art training competition, where inmates had chance to show off what they’re whipping up in the kitchen. Men and women from Lowell, Madison, Lancaster, and Quincy Corrections institutes showed off their best tasting dishes in a head-to-head...
WCJB
1.2 Billion’ dollar Powerball numbers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has got a fever... and the only prescription... is more Powerball. Tonight’s jackpot jumped to a massive ‘1.2 billion’ dollars. People flocked to gas stations, groceries stores, and other venues to get their tickets. The huge jackpot would be the...
WCJB
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
wuft.org
43-year-old High Springs cold case reopened after body is identified
Although investigators finally have a name to go with the remains of a man found more than 40 years ago, they have plenty of questions about how Ralph Tufano’s body ended up in the woods near High Springs. In the winter of 1979, James Prince, a Florida Division of...
alachuachronicle.com
District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
click orlando
Country music concert coming to Ocala to benefit ‘recalibrated’ veterans
OCALA, Fla. – An upcoming country music concert is headed to Ocala with the aim of benefitting “recalibrated” military veterans, according to a release. The concert, dubbed “Never Give Up On Country,” is scheduled for December at the World Equestrian Center, the release says. The performance will include artists like Kidd G, Colt Ford and Jimmie Allen.
Missing woman last seen in Green Cove Springs
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help locate a missing woman. Tricia May Payton, 28, was last seen in the area of Sweat Road in Green Cove Springs. Payton is described as being around 5 feet, 4 inches in height, with brown/blonde hair.
WCJB
Gainesville Black Professionals will hold a three-day event next year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Black Professionals have a three-day event next year meant to expand your network. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with GBP’s director about what this new expo has to offer.
floridaing.com
Restaurants In Palatka Florida: 6 Eateries You Won’t want to Miss
If you’re looking for a culinary adventure in Palatka, you won’t be disappointed. With a variety of restaurants in Palatka Florida to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for Seafood, Italian, or American fare, you’ll find it here. And with many restaurants...
WCJB
Ocala duo convicted of killing the wrong man in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two sides of a “love triangle” are convicted of killing an uninvolved man while trying to shoot another person involved in the relationship. On Monday, an Alachua County jury returned a guilty verdict for both Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Johnson was also convicted of accessory after the fact.
WCJB
Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
Police find missing Lake City woman safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police were searching for Rebecca Leann Woods, 39, who was last heard from on October 31 on Wednesday. She was considered missing and endangered.
