Florida football visits Texas A&M on Saturday in College Station. Here is your first look at Texas A&M Aggies. 9/10 vs. Appalachian State 3:30 PM ET ESPN2 L 14-17 Wide receiver/ return man Devon Achane is the nation’s No. 5 ranked player in all-purpose yardage. So far this season he has 195 yards receiving, 312 yards on kickoff returns, 765 yards rushing. A&M is having a down season but in Devon Achane the Aggies have one of the best in the nation.

