South Carolina State

wtoc.com

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challenger Joe Cunningham. Cunningham is set to stop by our area later in the week and Governor McMaster came through today. Governor Henry McMaster’s bus tour around the Palmetto state stopped by our area...
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
WYFF4.com

South Carolina ballot amendments explained

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
Terry Mansfield

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
wach.com

Shaw Airman among four charged in national Coronavirus fraud ring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Four people have been charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that involved nearly a hundred individuals from across the country, including Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
WYFF4.com

Upstate hospitals give update on flu, RSV cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials are predicting a potentially severe flu season. SCDHEC announced South Carolina's first pediatric flu-related death was reported Monday. Health officials say it's the state's second flu-related death this season. In mid-October, health officials confirmed the first flu-related death in the state. State...
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
sc.edu

Need a REAL ID? SC DMV showing up in unusual places

Sign for SCDMV REAL ID event in the South Carolina State Museum (Photos by Paxton Rountree) S.C. DMV’s mobile services is making it easier to get REAL IDs. Columbia residents earlier this week were able to walk into the S.C. State Museum and walk out knowing that a REAL ID — a new driver’s license — was being mailed to them.
wpde.com

4 charged in SC for alleged roles in fraud scheme related to PPP loans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme connected to PPP loans. Nearly a hundred people from across the country were involved including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of South Carolina.
