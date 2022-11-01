Read full article on original website
South Carolina governor seeks disaster declaration for Ian cleanup
SOUTH CAROLINA — Gov. Henry McMaster has asked President Joe Biden to authorize a disaster declaration to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in South Carolina, his office said Tuesday. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency found that 17 homes were destroyed, 232...
Brenda Bethune endorses McMaster at a rally in Murrells Inlet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Governor McMaster was in Conway Thursday, getting ready to watch Coastal take on App State. He made sure to swing by the south strand before hitting the teal turf. He then spoke at a lunch rally down in Murrells Inlet. Many top local leaders...
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As Election Day approaches, WYFF News 4 wants to make sure voters are informed and ready when they get to the polls or if they are voting early. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. This guide...
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challenger Joe Cunningham. Cunningham is set to stop by our area later in the week and Governor McMaster came through today. Governor Henry McMaster’s bus tour around the Palmetto state stopped by our area...
Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
Gov. McMaster requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina following Hurricane Ian
S.C. — Hurricane Ian relief may soon be on the way for South Carolina. Yesterday, Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist in state and local recovery efforts. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 experienced major damage, and...
SC Education Superintendent debate between Ellen Weaver and Lisa Ellis
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- We are less than a week away from election day in South Carolina and Superintendent of Education candidates met Wednesday night to discuss education issues in the state. Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, and Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis squared off on SCETV in an hour long debate. The...
South Carolina ballot amendments explained
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
Shaw Airman among four charged in national Coronavirus fraud ring
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Four people have been charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that involved nearly a hundred individuals from across the country, including Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Here’s an overview of county-specific ballot items in the Midlands
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Across the Midlands, there are plenty of county-specific ballot items voters need to be familiar with. This includes penny taxes, new forms of county government, and school board bond referendums--- all topics voters in the Midlands are deciding on and will be deciding on come Election Day.
4 charged in South Carolina in coronavirus relief fraud ring
Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their roles in a multi-million dollar coronavirus aid fraud scheme involving nearly one hundred people from across the nation, the United States Department of Justice said.
These are the largest Powerball wins in South Carolina history
After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.
Upstate hospitals give update on flu, RSV cases in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials are predicting a potentially severe flu season. SCDHEC announced South Carolina's first pediatric flu-related death was reported Monday. Health officials say it's the state's second flu-related death this season. In mid-October, health officials confirmed the first flu-related death in the state. State...
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
South Carolina pair sentenced to life in prison for crime spree
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least four homicide cases in three states and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Terry was charged in connection with at least four homicides in two states before his arrest...
'It's been tough': SC law enforcement leaders talk recruitment struggles as crime surges
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Filling open jobs continues to be a challenge in several industries across the state. But, that issue is putting safety at risk when it comes to having enough police officers on the job. Some law enforcement agencies are missing almost a quarter of their...
Record for most SC voters casting early ballots in 1 day broken again
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers Wednesday. By the end of the day on Wednesday, a total of more than 383,000 people had voted early, according to the South Carolina State Election Commission.
Need a REAL ID? SC DMV showing up in unusual places
Sign for SCDMV REAL ID event in the South Carolina State Museum (Photos by Paxton Rountree) S.C. DMV’s mobile services is making it easier to get REAL IDs. Columbia residents earlier this week were able to walk into the S.C. State Museum and walk out knowing that a REAL ID — a new driver’s license — was being mailed to them.
4 charged in SC for alleged roles in fraud scheme related to PPP loans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme connected to PPP loans. Nearly a hundred people from across the country were involved including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of South Carolina.
