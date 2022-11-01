Read full article on original website
Data centers aren’t prepared for the climate crisis
Increasingly extreme weather threatens data centers and one of the things cloud computing customers prioritize most: reliability. Data center operators have long planned for some climate risks, but climate change is increasing the odds of extreme events and throwing new ones into the mix. That’s creating a reckoning for operators, who could have to reevaluate everything from where to site new data centers to physically hardening infrastructure and spreading workloads across multiple regions.
The intersection of tech and diplomacy: Global collaboration on emerging technologies
Emerging technologies are transforming governments, businesses, and citizens into a truly digital society. Critical infrastructure, financial systems, and communication methods are migrating to an increasingly decentralized internet. New tech innovations like Web3, blockchain, and AI have massive potential to strengthen democracies and global economic security while decreasing the digital divide.
Will nationalism end the golden age of global AI collaboration?
When Ben Wu, an engineer in China, wanted to install Facebook’s open-source AI framework PyTorch in 2017, he visited its online community on GitHub and asked for some pointers. Soumith Chintala, a Facebook AI research engineer based in New York, showed him how he could download it quickly. PyTorch...
Tech companies driving CO2 removal are in financial free fall
A handful of major corporations that founded the Frontier climate initiative have been rocked by financial and legal challenges, raising questions about their nearly $1 billion bid to remove carbon from the atmosphere. The valuations of four Frontier founders — Google parent company Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Shopify Inc.,...
Microsoft President Flags Talent Crisis To Resolve Climate Change
Microsoft Corp MSFT President Brad Smith urged companies, schools, and governments to increase training workers for new and redesigned roles tackling the climate crisis. Microsoft, which pledged to remove more carbon than it emits by 2030, says the lack of skills in areas like carbon accounting, green procurement, and supply chain management threatened the progress needed to arrest global warming.
Tech layoffs came fast and furious on Thursday
In the span of a few hours yesterday, these headlines flashed across our screens:. Amazon pauses hiring for its corporate workforce. Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce. Dapper Labs, the NFT company behind NBA Top Shot, is laying off 22% of its workforce. But in this story, we’re going...
The Independent puts 52 staff roles at risk of redundancy as digital ad market declines
The Independent has put more than a fifth of its staff at risk of redundancy as a decline in the digital ad market and wider worsening economic conditions forces the online-only publisher to seek to cut costs. The publisher has put 52 roles at risk of redundancy in the UK...
The battle for AI talent
Good morning! National security hawks and tech investors have been pushing for AI researchers from China to stay in the U.S. But anti-China efforts could counteract the U.S. government's tech talent recruitment goals. The push and pull for AI smarts. The mission to bring more AI researchers from China to...
US senator seeks antitrust review of apartment price-setting software
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The chair of a U.S. Senate committee asked the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday to review whether a Texas-based property tech company’s rent-setting software violates antitrust laws.
Boston-based quantum computer QuEra joins Amazon's cloud for public access
OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 1 (Reuters) - Quantum computer startup QuEra, born from researchers at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said on Tuesday its computer is now accessible to the public through Amazon.com (AMZN.O) cloud's quantum computer service Braket.
In data: Xi’s historic National Congress address reveals key tech priorities
China President Xi Jinping delivered a speech last month for the Communist Party’s National Congress, which convenes every five years. Over the course of two hours, Xi laid out his grand vision for the future of China. Protocol analyzed the text of that speech and compared it against National...
Microsoft helped build AI in China. Chinese AI helped build Microsoft.
Through decades of support, Microsoft was an instrumental force helping China become the AI powerhouse it is today. Now, as the very thought of a U.S. company partnering in tech projects in China draws scrutiny from lawmakers, national security hawks, and human rights advocates, Microsoft could be forced to grapple with tough decisions surrounding the thriving AI ecosystem it fostered there.
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Engineering R&D Center in Toronto, Canada
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced today the unveiling of its Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) Center in Toronto, Ontario (Canada), marking its third nearshore global design center in two quarters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005933/en/ Mark Cohon, Chairman, Toronto Global; Alind Saxena, CSO, LTTS; The Hon. Victor Fedeli, Ontarios’ Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General of India, Toronto; Vincent Bourget - VP Engineering, GTS, Canada; Amit Chadha, CEO & MD, LTTS, Chris Pogue, CEO, Thales Canada (Photo: Business Wire)
U.S. consumer agency to move ahead with 'open banking' rule this week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an “open banking” rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans’ access to financial services.
US policymakers could be alienating the Chinese AI researchers they want to attract
In a keynote speech at an event in September, national security adviser Jake Sullivan portrayed the U.S.’s mission to recruit more tech talent, including researchers from China, as a race the country must win. “China is doubling down on its STEM talent production and its STEM talent attraction, but...
Biden’s push for new quantum controls has one big problem: Nobody knows where to draw the line
The Commerce Department is in the midst of developing new trade restrictions intended to blunt the progress of China’s quantum computing ambitions, Protocol has learned, a move that comes on the heels of new export controls on advanced semiconductor tech. It’s unclear how quickly any such measure could be...
