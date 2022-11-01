Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Governor Reeves announces license plate redesign contest
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – It worked with a design for a new flag. Now, the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting submissions for the state’s next official car tag. Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement this week. You can submit your ideas as early as today. You must...
wcbi.com
Local and state Leaders held forum to discuss available resources
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi leaders held a community outreach event in West point to discuss available resources and current issues in the area. The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus Regional Forum met at the West Point Civic Center along with local agencies to help find solutions in their communities.
wcbi.com
Mississippi lawmakers expected to approve economic incentive package
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – In less than 24 hours, Mississippi lawmakers are expected to approve an economic incentive package of tax breaks at a special session. This is to support what Governor Tate Reeves said was the largest economic development project in the state’s history. It is coming...
wcbi.com
New Draw Game Pops Into Mississippi Lottery Retailers
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi Lottery players, get ready to pop – as in Cash Pop, the new daily draw game debuting Nov. 20. Cash Pop players can win from five to 250 times their play amount. To win, a player must pick one number – called a “Pop” – from a field from one to 15. Players then choose the cost of each Pop: $1, $2, $5, or $10.
