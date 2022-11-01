ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Governor Reeves announces license plate redesign contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – It worked with a design for a new flag. Now, the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting submissions for the state’s next official car tag. Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement this week. You can submit your ideas as early as today. You must...
Local and state Leaders held forum to discuss available resources

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi leaders held a community outreach event in West point to discuss available resources and current issues in the area. The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus Regional Forum met at the West Point Civic Center along with local agencies to help find solutions in their communities.
New Draw Game Pops Into Mississippi Lottery Retailers

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi Lottery players, get ready to pop – as in Cash Pop, the new daily draw game debuting Nov. 20. Cash Pop players can win from five to 250 times their play amount. To win, a player must pick one number – called a “Pop” – from a field from one to 15. Players then choose the cost of each Pop: $1, $2, $5, or $10.
