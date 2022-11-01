ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Pearland solidifies playoff spot with win over Strake Jesuit

PEARLAND — Pearland got a much-needed win over Strake Jesuit to punch their ticket for the 23rd straight year to the post-season. The Oilers overcame some turnovers to get a 24-14 district win to improve to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in district. The Oilers will host Alief Hastings (1-8,...
District 23-6A Champions

PEARLAND — The Pearland Lady Oilers beat the Alief Hastings Lady Bears to close out the 2022 regular volleyball season with a perfect 12-0 mark and 33-12 overall. The Lady Oilers beat the Lady Bears 25-12, 25-10, 25-15 to capture the 23-6A crown. Pearland will face Clear Falls in...
Dawson slides past Alief Elsik 23-16

DAWSON — The game between Dawson and Alief Elsik was played in constant rain with wind which meant less than ideal conditions. The outcome didn't really matter as far as determining the playoffs as the Eagles have already punched their ticket to the post-season while Elsik will be staying at home once again.
