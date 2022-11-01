Blix Introduces the “Dubbel” Electric Cargo Utility Bike. The Dubbel is the latest offering from Blix Bike and another high-quality player in the rapidly expanding cargo utility bike market. I can’t tell you how often I was tempted to pick up one of the earlier Rad Power Bike options with optional seating for kids. The possibility of cycling up to their school, avoiding the car line, and biking home in a timely fashion greatly appealed to me. Unfortunately, my children are more giant humans now, and the idea of putting both of them on a bike this size doesn’t seem feasible, but I digress.

29 DAYS AGO