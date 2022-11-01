Read full article on original website
Related
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
Pinkbike.com
Digit Bikes Displays Prototype 125mm Trail Bike
Digit Bikes had a prototype aluminum frame on display at the Philly Bike Expo, the follow-up to the 140mm, mixed-wheel Datum that recently launched. The new model is called the Ring, and will have between 120 to 130mm of rear travel - the design is still being finalized - with 29" wheels front and rear and a 140mm fork.
Bikerumor
Philly Bike Expo: Rodeo Labs Unveils New Traildonkey 4.0 w/ Downtube storage & Lock-Jaw!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Over the weekend, at Philly Bike Expo, Rodeo Labs released what they’re calling their finest, and most kick-arse (I threw that in myself) adventure bike platform to date with the new Traildonkey 4.0. This iteration...
Bikerumor
2023 Scott Genius gets a hidden shock for a sleek-yet-aggressive trail bike
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. With Scott bumping the travel of their Spark RC XC bikes to 120mm all around, with the non-RC versions getting a 130mm fork, and both versions getting a sleek new frame design courtesy of their Bold acquisition, it was time for the Genius to show it’s learned a thing or two since its last update in 2017.
Bikerumor
All-new YT Szepter gravel bike suggests “grav-grav” also means “gravity”?
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. When a press email for a new gravel bike starts with “As you know, YT Industries has always been a gravity orientated mountain bike brand…” and both trim levels come with a Rockshox Rudy fork, it hints at what’s to come.
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Aleksi Hautamäkia and his partner rent out their island on the edge of the Archipelago National Park through a company called Off Grid Hideways.
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Ford Unveils 10 Aftermarket Concepts For SEMA 2022
Ford is not messing around at the annual SEMA show. It took a total of 10 cars, modified by a wide selection of aftermarket royalty. It's a bit down from the 40 it showcased last year. Essentially, Ford sent out its most popular cars to several modifiers and told them...
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Features a Cozy Spanx Set That’s ‘Light as Air’
Add this to your cart sooner than later.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Delta offers handlebar storage bag and phone mount in one
(BRAIN) — Delta's new addition to its line of bike bags is a storage bag and a phone mount in one. The Stem Phone Bag mounts to the bike's stem, keeping valuables safe from the elements while the phone is positioned at the best viewing angle. It is suitable for a commuter bike with upright bars or a mountain bike. It mounts with three adjustable straps, includes a mesh compartment for personal belongings, aweather-resistant material, and integrated reflective strips. A light can be clipped to the mounting strap.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
The "Dubbel" is the Latest Entry Into the Electric Cargo Utility Bike Segment!
Blix Introduces the “Dubbel” Electric Cargo Utility Bike. The Dubbel is the latest offering from Blix Bike and another high-quality player in the rapidly expanding cargo utility bike market. I can’t tell you how often I was tempted to pick up one of the earlier Rad Power Bike options with optional seating for kids. The possibility of cycling up to their school, avoiding the car line, and biking home in a timely fashion greatly appealed to me. Unfortunately, my children are more giant humans now, and the idea of putting both of them on a bike this size doesn’t seem feasible, but I digress.
World's fastest shoe! Moonwalkers use AI technology to power eight wheels that adapt to your movements and increase walking speed to 7mph
Robotic engineers have unveiled what they claim are the world's fastest shoes - footwear designed with eight wheels that increase walking speeds by 250 percent. Called Moonwalkers, they strap around your shoes and propel you forward using tiny electric motors that power weight wheels, mimicking that of roller skates. The...
electrek.co
Gates Carbon Drive reveals new Moto X5 belts, making electric motorcycles even more silent
Gates Carbon Drive is a global leader in belt drives used to replace chains on two-wheeled vehicles like bikes, scooters, and motorcycles. The company’s new Gates Carbon Drive Moto X5 product line was just introduced this morning, helping make already quiet electric motorcycles even quieter. Gates Moto X5 belt...
Bikerumor
Giro Ethos MIPS Commuter Helmet Adds Insanely Bright Turn Signals, Lighting & Optional Shield
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Want to be more visible while riding your bike? If you’ve spent any time riding on public roads with the hoards of distracted drivers, that answer is almost always an emphatic yes. Lights are a great way to boost visibility, and lights on a helmet further help by placing them closer to eye level for motorists.
Watch: Meet the Model A, the First Flying Car That Actually Drives Like a Car and Flies Like a Helicopter
Alef’s electric Model A, priced at around $300,000, will be the only road-certified flying car that can do vertical takeoff and landings like electric-powered eVTOLs, including the Joby S4, Lilium Jet and Vertical Aerospace VX4. Santa Clara, California-based Alef recently introduced its two-passenger Model A, saying it would be on “pre-sale” for a deposit of $1,500 in the first quarter of next year. The company says the first deliveries will happen in the fourth quarter of 2025. Besides its retro-futuristic look (thanks to Hirash Razaghi who has designed Jaguars and Bugattis) the Model A is different from other flying cars entering...
intheknow.com
This 6-in-1 rechargeable cordless vacuum is on sale on Amazon for just $130 — that’s over $550 off
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Cordless vacuums are still some of the most...
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
Bikerumor
Just a Few Days Left To Donate & Win Custom Purple LoveYourBrain x Revel Rover or Rail29!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Want a chance at winning one of two rad bikes while supporting a great cause? To date, Revel Bikes has raised $169,000 to support the LoveYourBrain Foundation and they’re at it again. But you have to hurry – the fundraiser ends on Nov. 4th!
Comments / 0