ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Bo Nix’s 5-TD performance compared to other Heisman contenders in Week 10

It was another productive day for Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Not only did the team win big against the Colorado Buffaloes, 49-10, but Nix was also able to strengthen his Heisman Trophy resume in a major way, adding 5 more touchdowns to his season total, two of which came on the ground, and one of which he got in the receiving game. At this point in the year, Nix’s Heisman case is growing incredibly strong. He’s been playing at a high enough level for long enough that even the biggest doubters are growing unable to ignore the success....
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State moves up to No. 14 in updated AP Top 25

Following a wild weekend of college football around the country, especially in the south, the AP Top 25 voters had a tough challenge in sifting through the rubble when casting their ballots this week. Fortunately, the top of the poll was once again pretty easy to figure out with Georgia and Ohio State holding form, but the top 10 and beyond was a different story for voters this week. Penn State took advantage of losses suffered by Kansas State and Illinois to move up two spots in this week’s AP Top 25. Penn State moved up two spots and is No....
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy