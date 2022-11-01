It was another productive day for Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Not only did the team win big against the Colorado Buffaloes, 49-10, but Nix was also able to strengthen his Heisman Trophy resume in a major way, adding 5 more touchdowns to his season total, two of which came on the ground, and one of which he got in the receiving game. At this point in the year, Nix’s Heisman case is growing incredibly strong. He’s been playing at a high enough level for long enough that even the biggest doubters are growing unable to ignore the success....

EUGENE, OR ・ 28 MINUTES AGO