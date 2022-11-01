SHADOW CREEK — As the 2022 regular football season winds down -- the Shadow Creek Sharks remained perfect with a 9-0 overall record and 6-0 in district while claiming the 23-6A crown for this season after beating the Alief Taylor Lions 45-0. Shadow Creek will close out the season by hosting the Strake Jesuit Crusaders on Friday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Freedom Field.

