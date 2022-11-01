ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Shadow Creek shuts out Alief Taylor 45-0

SHADOW CREEK — As the 2022 regular football season winds down -- the Shadow Creek Sharks remained perfect with a 9-0 overall record and 6-0 in district while claiming the 23-6A crown for this season after beating the Alief Taylor Lions 45-0. Shadow Creek will close out the season by hosting the Strake Jesuit Crusaders on Friday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Freedom Field.
PEARLAND, TX
Dawson advances to volleyball playoffs

DAWSON — The Dawson Lady Eagles closed out the 2022 volleyball season with a sparkling 29-13 overall record and 10-2 in district. The Lady Eagles advance to the 6A Region III post-season and will face the Brazoswood Lady Buccaneers in the bi-district round.
DAWSON, TX
District 23-6A Champions

PEARLAND — The Pearland Lady Oilers beat the Alief Hastings Lady Bears to close out the 2022 regular volleyball season with a perfect 12-0 mark and 33-12 overall. The Lady Oilers beat the Lady Bears 25-12, 25-10, 25-15 to capture the 23-6A crown. Pearland will face Clear Falls in...
PEARLAND, TX

