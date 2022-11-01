ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Healthy decisions, convenient solutions: Friends collaborate to impact women, families

Friends Whittney Bennich and Emily Norris joined together to make something for everyone with their businesses Fit Chic and Southern Fried Skinny in Hartselle February 2021. Both with their own specialty and expertise, these ladies became acquainted through Fit Chic, which Whittney started in 2015 and immediately connected as friends which quickly developed into a major collaboration.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Exciting things are happening at your library

Welcome to the William Bradford Huie Library update, we have quite a few exciting things to share. At the top of the list is a huge thank you to Sen. Arthur Orr. Senator Orr presented a check for our library at the city council Meeting Sept. 27. We thank him for his support of not only our library, but all the libraries in his district.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Getting ready

Back in the day, if someone spoke of CCR, that someone was talking about the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival. But that CCR’s version of Fortunate Son does not quite align with the good fortune to students that college and career readiness seeks to bring. As its name suggests,...
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘She was an absolutely amazing woman’

DODGE CITY, Ala. – Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the Dodge City Senior Center on Saturday for the unveiling of a plaque dedicated in remembrance of late Dodge City Mayor Tawana Canada, who spent much of her time with the seniors in attendance at the center.   Canada served as mayor for about 13 years before she passed away unexpectedly in January 2022. She was first elected to the Dodge City Council in 1996 and was appointed mayor in 2009 following the death of Mayor Perry Ray. She went on to be re-elected twice.   The Dodge City Town Council unveiled the plaque...
DODGE CITY, AL
theflorala.com

Room in the Inn Shoals adjusts to changes

Room in the Inn, Florence’s non-profit directed toward the unhoused population, has faced many trials and difficulties since its conception. This year, they find themselves without an intake center. The non-profit has faced push-back from Florence city government. Room in the Inn has already gone through three intake centers,...
FLORENCE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Town of Falkville announces winners of fall decorating contest

The Town of Falkville recently announced their 2022 winners for the fall decorating contest. Businesses-1st place-Falkville Elementary, 2nd place-Falkville Health and Rehab, 3rd place-Emmy Anna’s Salon, Churches-1st place-Victory Fellowship, 2nd place-Falkville Falkville First Baptist, 3rd place-Pine Street Baptist, Residential-1st place-Cheri Sellers, 2nd place-Patti Ozbolt, 2nd place-Tina Summerford, 3rd place-Jennifer Cameron. The Town of Falkville expresses their appreciation to all of the participants.
FALKVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Annual Veterans Day parade returns Saturday

The 12th annual Veterans Day parade is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. with a patriotic program honoring all military veterans beginning at 10 a.m. in front of the historic depot. Veterans Day will be recognized nationally on Nov. 11. Parade organizer Lee Y. Greene said he is glad...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Lexington residents oppose proposed annexation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An intense town hall meeting in Lexington had residents shouting at each other and at town leaders. On Tuesday, the town held a public meeting to discuss the proposal to annex 122 homes into the town’s boundaries from Lauderdale County. The proposed benefits would include...
LEXINGTON, AL
WAFF

Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that it will be opening a freestanding emergency department in Hartselle. According to a press release from Cullman Regional, it will be the first freestanding emergency department in North Alabama. The new emergency department will be at Hartselle Health Park which was opened in 2021.
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama Amendment 6 allows cities to spend existing tax on pay-as-you-go projects

The sponsor of the bill that became Statewide Amendment 6 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday said the legislation came at the request of the city of Huntsville. Amendment 6 would allow cities that already collect a special ad valorem tax to use that money for pay-as-you-go public projects. It would repeal a restriction in the state Constitution that says cities can spend money from the tax only to pay bonds or other debt service on projects.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year

A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Halloween carnival brings family fun to Falkville

Community members enjoyed a petting zoo, hay ride, games and more at the Halloween carnival hosted by the William Robinson Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary 10774 in Falkville. The free fun also included food, candy and bingo for children.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens, Florence, Huntsville announce leaf pickup schedules

Residents will soon be able to start clearing those leaf piles from their yards. The city of Athens plans to begin its annual leaf pickup route Nov. 7, but there is no set schedule this year. The city said its Sanitation Department plans to start on one side of the city and work to the other side as staffing allows.
ATHENS, AL

