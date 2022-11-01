Read full article on original website
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in historyAmarie M.Danville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Nebraska Mountain Lion Now at Home in Indiana After Walking to Illinois
We have posted stories about animals found in Indiana or Kentucky that most people didn't think should be there. Some native creatures are a surprise, but they're supposed to be where they are. But others are imported one way or another and are NOT supposed to be where they are.
Walk Through Millions Of Lights At Louisville’s Winter Woods Spectacular 2022
Now that Halloween is behind us, it's time to take the attention away from spooky attractions and move on to Christmas light displays. One of the coolest ones will be returning to Louisville in 2022. Each year at Iroquois Park in Louisville, Kentucky, the park holds the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular,...
Fascinating Ghost Sightings and Paranormal Activity in Indiana and Kentucky
We asked this question on our show because there are so many stories of haunted places in our area, we wanted to see if our listeners has any good stories to share, and they certainly did. The Log Inn. The Log Inn is the oldest restaurant in Indiana. It's known...
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
Why is it a Tradition to Bury a Bottle of Kentucky Bourbon Before You Get Married?
It's no mystery that the south has its fair share of traditions along with superstitions and old folklore. But how many of us have heard of burying a bottle of bourbon before one's wedding day? As a lifelong Kentuckian, this is a new one for me. But why is this done?
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
Here’s What This Cute Little Woolly Worm Says About Kentucky’s Winter
Have you heard that woolly worms are a winter weather predictor? We recently spotted the most active woolly worm ever and he told us a lot about Kentucky winter 2022-23. Growing up I remember my momma used to tell me that woolly worms could tell us how harsh winter was going to be. My brother and I loved going outside when the weather would get cooler and hunting for woolly worms. We would collect them and see what we thought winter was going to be like.
This Weekend We Return to Standard Time in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, But Why?
It's almost that time again when we will "fall back" an hour, but why do we change our clocks twice a year?. Ever since I can remember there has always been a bit of a controversy surrounding the time change each year. Each year we change our clocks twice, one when we switch to Daylight Saving Time, and the other when we switch to Standard Time. Standard Time is when we "fall back" an hour. However many don't like when we fall back because we lose an hour of daylight at the end of the day and it's dark by the time many of us get off work.
This Town Has Been Named The Most Family-Friendliest In Indiana
As you know, there are a lot of family-friendly towns all throughout the state of Indiana. However, one town has been named more family-friendly that the rest. Any guesses?. When you think of a family-friendly place to visit, a few things might come to mind. Good food, plenty of attractions, maybe amusement parks, sightseeing, shopping, and other things to keep you and the kiddos entertained. There are no shortages in terms of places like that throughout Indiana. Recently, the travel website, Travel Pulse, released the most family-friendly cities in the United States. They broke it down state by state, and the results for the most family-friendly town in Indiana might surprise you.
This is Indiana’s Creepiest Urban Legend
When it comes to Indiana urban legends, this one tops the list of the creepiest. With Halloween right around the corner, what better way to get you in the spirit than by sharing a creepy story? You have heard of urban legends before, right? No, not the movies, but the scary stories that have been passed down from generation to generation that have garnered a lot of fear throughout the years. Now the thing with urban legends is that they are just that: legends. Maybe these stories are completely made up, or perhaps there is some truth to them.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
This Illinois City Was Just Named Most Family-Friendliest
A travel website just claimed the Most Family-Friendliest Town in the state of Illinois, and I have to admit I somewhat agree with their choice. Travel Pulse just named the 50 Most Family-Friendly Towns in each state and named Chicago for Illinois. Now, I do love Chicago don't get me wrong, but when I am there visiting there really is nothing nice about that city. I am sure residents of Chicago get sick of tourists, but you have to know that when leaving in a big city you are going to get millions of people each year visiting. According to Travel Pulse,
Is Stealing Halloween Candy Off Of Someone’s Porch Illegal in Indiana and Kentucky?
Some people are full of tricks instead of treats, but can they actually get into trouble for it?. When you take the kids out trick or treating, I think everyone can agree that there is a certain etiquette to follow. Don't walk in people's landscaping, stick to the walkways, don't trick or treat if the lights are off, and take only one piece of candy if someone leaves the candy bowl out. However, not everyone follows these simple Halloween rules, and ruin the fun for everyone.
Hilarious Kentucky Mom “When Life Hands You Squirrels, You Make Lunch”
One Kentucky mom got the surprise of her life this past week when she went to get a diet coke out of the refrigerator. She decided to make the best out of the moment. Let's face as a mom you have to be prepared for just about anything. You literally never know what your kids are going to do from one minute to the next and if you aren't on your toes they are probably getting stepped on, taken off, or even crazier.
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
From Corruption to Deep Dish Pizza what is Illinois known for?
If someone asked you "What is Illinois known for?" what would be your response? That is exactly what one website has tried to figure out with its list of the 23 Things Illinois is Known and Famous For, so let us break down the list and see what they got right.
Kentucky Woman Finds Very Aggressive Turkeys in Driveway [VIDEO]
In the ongoing saga of life on the Dingaling Ranch, I'm usually chasing my husband around the kitchen ad the yard trying to corner him so I can catch him as he tries to stay away from me. But, this time I was being cornered and chased and unfortunately not by him.
Kentucky Woman Sees Terrifying Image in Photo That’s Been Haunting Her NIghtmares
The thought of death doesn't really scare me, but the fact that death hovers over us like a cloud gives me a very uneasy feeling. We have no idea when our time is up. When death will draw our card and come to deliver us to what lies ahead. Sometimes...
Rare Indiana McDonald’s One of Only 12 in the Entire Country
When you think about McDonald's, all of the locations are pretty much the same, right? That's not the case at this Indiana McDonald's. McDonald's restaurants are pretty uniform. You've got the same iconic golden arches sign pointing you to the same Big Macs, French Fries, McNuggets, and occasionally ice cream. Once you have seen one McDonald's, you have pretty much seen them all.
Indiana Cattle Dog Looking to Round-Up a Family [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m Lycan, a two-year-old cattle dog mix at the Vanderburgh Humane Society! And if you like an active and fun-sized shadow, you’ll love me! I’m a little shy at first, but warm up very quickly! I already know “sit” and am said to be potty trained. I’m very motivated by treats (which is great for training!) and would do great in a home that will oblige my herding instincts. No, you don’t need to provide me with cattle…just lots of exercise! My breed needs a job to stay happy, and they say a tired pup is a happy pup! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my neuter, microchip and vaccinations.
