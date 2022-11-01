Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cityofcolumbuswi.com
Columbus to Host "A Day with Lewy" at Kestrel Ridge on November 10th
Columbus, WI is proud to host the only event for learning and understanding of dementia caregiving with a focus on Lewy Body in the State. A Day with Lewy: Lewy Body Dementia and the Caregiving Journey conference will take place Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course, located at 900 Avalon Road. Open to everyone, this conference will be in-person, you can sign up online for this free event.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book drive-thru today in Somers
We have no idea why a utility puts out a cookie recipe book each year, but we’re here for it!. The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book is available, starting today. Cookie Books will be distributed for free during a drive-thru from 9am to 1pm in Somers, on Highway KR just west of Sheridan Road.
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday. Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement. ...
cityofcolumbuswi.com
Light to Unite Event Honoring Purple Heart Recipients
The Columbus Area Community is encouraged to join the City of Columbus and the Military Order of the Purple Heart in bringing recognition and support to recipients of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. We will be having a recognition ceremony on 11 November 2022 at the Civil War Monument on Dickason Blvd. from 5:00-5:30 pm.
news8000.com
Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement
MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank announces $1 million investment in Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An area bank is making a difference in the community it was founded in. Associated Bank announced it is investing $1 million in regional nonprofits to strengthen the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. "Northeast Wisconsin is the birthplace of Associated Bank. We are doubling...
thenorsestar.com
Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn
Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin motorcyclist thrown from bike after hitting deer, dies en route to hospital
OTSEGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer and being thrown from the bike on a county highway in Columbia County. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m., authorities received a 911 call for a single motorcycle crash on CTH C in the township of Otsego.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man dies after driving through corn & soybean fields, crashing into tree
(WFRV) – A man from the West Bend area died after a crash in Washington County that went through corn and soybean fields. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that resulted in the death of a man in his early sixties. On October 31 around 1 p.m., authorities were made aware of a truck that went through a field and hit an embankment and a tree.
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond
FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
WISN
Lottery fever hits southeast Wisconsin ahead of $1.2 billion Powerball
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1.2 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history. At the BP on National Avenue in New Berlin, shoppers played their luck, hoping to cash in on the prize. Just last fall, David Larsen of New Berlin bought...
WBAY Green Bay
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
Aerial enforcement planned for I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have an extra set of eyes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. Aerial enforcement is planned for the county along Interstate 94, the State Patrol announced Tuesday. Pilots will look for drivers who are speeding or acting aggressively. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they will radio troopers on the ground...
Motorcycle group meets Vietnam vet following chance encounter
A Vietnam veteran was moved to tears when he saw some veterans riding by, some saluting him. A month and a half later, they got to meet.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Gas on the rise as prices jump from $3.58 to $4.19 for regular unleaded and $5.09 for diesel
November 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists across Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Dodge and Fond du Lac Counties may want to fill the tank quick as gas prices are spiking. A gallon of regular unleaded ended October 2022 at $3.58 and within two days prices are up...
nbc15.com
64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
wpr.org
Wisconsin's housing shortage isn't just a quality-of-life issue. It's a workforce issue.
Registered nurse and Oshkosh native Mackenzie Summerville and her fiance spent more than a year looking for their first home. In August, the couple finally had an accepted offer — after placing nine offers, many of which were above asking price, on different homes. They moved into their new home in Weyauwega, about a 35-minute commute from her job, last month.
