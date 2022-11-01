ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, WI

cityofcolumbuswi.com

Columbus to Host "A Day with Lewy" at Kestrel Ridge on November 10th

Columbus, WI is proud to host the only event for learning and understanding of dementia caregiving with a focus on Lewy Body in the State. A Day with Lewy: Lewy Body Dementia and the Caregiving Journey conference will take place Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course, located at 900 Avalon Road. Open to everyone, this conference will be in-person, you can sign up online for this free event.
COLUMBUS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2022 We Energies Cookie Book drive-thru today in Somers

We have no idea why a utility puts out a cookie recipe book each year, but we’re here for it!. The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book is available, starting today. Cookie Books will be distributed for free during a drive-thru from 9am to 1pm in Somers, on Highway KR just west of Sheridan Road.
SOMERS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator

MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.  Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement.  ...
WATERTOWN, WI
cityofcolumbuswi.com

Light to Unite Event Honoring Purple Heart Recipients

The Columbus Area Community is encouraged to join the City of Columbus and the Military Order of the Purple Heart in bringing recognition and support to recipients of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. We will be having a recognition ceremony on 11 November 2022 at the Civil War Monument on Dickason Blvd. from 5:00-5:30 pm.
COLUMBUS, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement

MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
WISCONSIN STATE
thenorsestar.com

Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn

Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man dies after driving through corn & soybean fields, crashing into tree

(WFRV) – A man from the West Bend area died after a crash in Washington County that went through corn and soybean fields. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that resulted in the death of a man in his early sixties. On October 31 around 1 p.m., authorities were made aware of a truck that went through a field and hit an embankment and a tree.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond

FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
BEAVER DAM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer

TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

