Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
thekatynews.com
Football Playoff Picture Gains Clarity
Victories over the weekend by Paetow, Katy, Morton Ranch and Tompkins have narrowed the available playoff spots in District 19-6A. But the race continues, as expected until the upcoming weekend for the final qualifiers. KATY 59, SEVEN LAKES 0. The state-ranked and unbeaten Katy Tigers (9-0, 7-0) appear to have...
reporternewssports.com
Shadow Creek shuts out Alief Taylor 45-0
SHADOW CREEK — As the 2022 regular football season winds down -- the Shadow Creek Sharks remained perfect with a 9-0 overall record and 6-0 in district while claiming the 23-6A crown for this season after beating the Alief Taylor Lions 45-0. Shadow Creek will close out the season by hosting the Strake Jesuit Crusaders on Friday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Freedom Field.
No. 3 Houston brings star power into opener with N. Colorado
Third-ranked Houston went to the Final Four two seasons ago and the Elite Eight last season and unveils perhaps the
reporternewssports.com
District 23-6A Champions
PEARLAND — The Pearland Lady Oilers beat the Alief Hastings Lady Bears to close out the 2022 regular volleyball season with a perfect 12-0 mark and 33-12 overall. The Lady Oilers beat the Lady Bears 25-12, 25-10, 25-15 to capture the 23-6A crown. Pearland will face Clear Falls in...
KHOU
NCAA searching for 2023 Men's Final Four volunteers in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Houston is still several months away from hosting the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four, but you can already sign up to be involved!. The NCAA is opening up opportunities to volunteer. You can do anything from greeting people at the airport to helping out at the fan fest that will be held downtown.
Former UH basketball player commits $2 million donation to Houston Rise
UH basketball player from the 70's commits large donation to help fund major modernizations to athlete facilities.
New Waverly, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in New Waverly. The Newton High School football team will have a game with New Waverly High School on November 03, 2022, 14:30:00. The Newton High School football team will have a game with New Waverly High School on November 03, 2022, 16:30:00.
The 4th annual Oxtail Mash Up returns this weekend in Houston
17 chefs will cook imaginative takes on the dish at 4th annual Oxtail Mash Up.
Nuns from Houston and Philadelphia believe a higher power will reveal the World Series champions
'So may God reign down his love and praises on the Astros in this World Series," Sister Mary Catherine Do of The Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province said.
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn't happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires.
cw39.com
Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
fox26houston.com
Houston Astros fans take on the iconic ‘Rocky Steps’ in Philadelphia
HOUSTON - Philadelphia is the birthplace of the United States, but one of its most popular tourist stops is the Rocky Statue at the end of the mile long Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The movie first came out in 1976 starring Sylvester Stallone as the eponymous character, Rocky Balboa. Actor, director...
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
fox26houston.com
Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms
Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms. A prominent spine surgeon in Houston suffered a devastating injury in a bicycle crash at Memorial Park in 2019 that cracked his helmet, broke his back, and he was never expected to move his arms or legs again. With a lot of determination and concentration, he is now able to move his arms.
Warning: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in Texas
Fall fishing season is in full swing, and there are plenty of lakes all over Texas to help you catch your fill. However, there are some places in the Lone Star State that are safer than others when you're on the water. AZ Animals states that the main cause of...
cw39.com
Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
Houston Happens – Astros, Dia de los Muertos, Fifth Ward block party, and so much more!
We have a jam packed show today full of guests doing amazing things in our community!
Intuitive Machines Opens Houston’s First Engine Verification Facility
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Intuitive Machines, LLC (“Intuitive Machines” or the “Company”), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, today opened its Small Engine Verification Facility (“Flame Range”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005385/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Philly pizzeria owner responds to viral video after he declined to cater for Astros
HOUSTON — "If you think that I've cooked for the Astros, you're outta your mind. We said no to them." That's the viral video circling social media that shows the owner of a famous Philadelphia pizzeria declining to serve the Houston Astros pizza while the team is in town for the World Series.
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
