Lawrence, KS

KAKE TV

Former KU basketball player dies 10 months after crash on Kansas Turnpike

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died 10 months after he was severely injured in a crash. Muscadin, 22, had been hospitalized since the accident on December 30, 2021. The University of New Mexico announced his passing in a tweet Tuesday morning. “Gethro...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka couple escapes injury, driver hospitalized after Johnson Co. wreck

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka couple escaped serious injuries when a Kansas City driver was sent to the hospital after colliding with their vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of I-435 and K-32 Highway with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Police: One dead in Kansas crash and fire

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just before midnight Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. First responders were dispatched to the 6700 block of Donahoo Road and they discovered a vehicle down an embankment and on fire, according to Kansas City, Kansas police. A single occupant was pronounced deceased on scene.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Jayhawks to Host Gorillas Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off its sixth national championship, including four in NCAA history, Kansas will play its lone exhibition game for the 2022-23 season when it hosts Pittsburgh State on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 in Lenexa overnight

LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - A person was hit and killed on Interstate 35 early Thursday morning in an incident that also sent the driver to the hospital. The car hit the pedestrian while traveling southbound on I-35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa at 1:54 a.m. That pedestrian died, and the driver was taken to the hospital. Emergency medical crews describe the driver’s condition as “stable”.
LENEXA, KS
Hutch Post

Asst. Fire Marshal: Kansas house fire intentionally set

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Investigators have determined a Thursday morning Kansas house fire was intentionally set. Just after 3a.m., crews responded to a house fire located at 1280 SW Lane Street in Topeka, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Dylan Smith. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Cameron Cooper

Cameron Cooper, 16, was last seen on Oct. 19, 2022, in Lawrence. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Lawrence Police Department (785) 843-0250, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously online through NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

