FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
KAKE TV
Former KU basketball player dies 10 months after crash on Kansas Turnpike
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died 10 months after he was severely injured in a crash. Muscadin, 22, had been hospitalized since the accident on December 30, 2021. The University of New Mexico announced his passing in a tweet Tuesday morning. “Gethro...
WIBW
Topeka couple escapes injury, driver hospitalized after Johnson Co. wreck
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka couple escaped serious injuries when a Kansas City driver was sent to the hospital after colliding with their vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of I-435 and K-32 Highway with reports of an injury crash.
Police: One dead in Kansas crash and fire
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just before midnight Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. First responders were dispatched to the 6700 block of Donahoo Road and they discovered a vehicle down an embankment and on fire, according to Kansas City, Kansas police. A single occupant was pronounced deceased on scene.
KCTV 5
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence teen’s struggle to get help after brush with suicidal thoughts illustrates systemic issues
Just before midnight one night in early September, a 17-year-old Free State High School senior parked her SUV on a dead-end road flanked by corn crops, intent on killing herself. Amber had taken some of her father’s medication bottles from the tote where her parents stored them in the kitchen,...
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Gorillas Thursday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off its sixth national championship, including four in NCAA history, Kansas will play its lone exhibition game for the 2022-23 season when it hosts Pittsburgh State on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.
Multiple students suspended after threats, firearms at Lansing High School
The Lansing School District said several students heard classmates making threats to the school and reported concerns to teachers and staff.
Leavenworth woman convicted for deadly stabbing of fiancé
A 41-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, woman pleaded guilty to killing her fiancé in 2021 and faces up to 10 years in prison.
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
chiefs.com
Chiefs Announce High School Coaches of the Week for Week Nine of the 2022 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Coach of the Week honors for the ninth week of the season. The awards go to Clinton head football coach Cody Carlson (Missouri) and Olathe South head football coach Ron Litchfield (Kansas). As a result of this honor, both schools will receive a...
Sheriff: Man flew from North Carolina to meet underage Kan. girl
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. On Monday, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office was alerted to possible exploitation of a child, according to a media release. Deputies responded to investigate at a residence in the 400 Block of East Flint Hills Drive, Lake...
🏈 Kansas Returns Home to Host #18 Oklahoma State Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 5 to host the No. 18 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1, with Tim Brando (Play-by-Play) and Spencer Tillman (Analyst) on the call. Kansas...
KCTV 5
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 in Lenexa overnight
LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - A person was hit and killed on Interstate 35 early Thursday morning in an incident that also sent the driver to the hospital. The car hit the pedestrian while traveling southbound on I-35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa at 1:54 a.m. That pedestrian died, and the driver was taken to the hospital. Emergency medical crews describe the driver’s condition as “stable”.
Asst. Fire Marshal: Kansas house fire intentionally set
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Investigators have determined a Thursday morning Kansas house fire was intentionally set. Just after 3a.m., crews responded to a house fire located at 1280 SW Lane Street in Topeka, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Dylan Smith. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two...
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Cameron Cooper
Cameron Cooper, 16, was last seen on Oct. 19, 2022, in Lawrence. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Lawrence Police Department (785) 843-0250, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously online through NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here.
KU Sports
Hopeful Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says Jayhawks 'need a great crowd' Saturday vs. Oklahoma State
It’s been a few weeks since football fans in Lawrence made it their mission to Pack the Booth and fill up David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the surprising Jayhawks’ home games. And even though Kansas has lost three games in a row since its last campaign to...
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
