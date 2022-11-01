HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO