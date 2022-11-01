ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Pearland solidifies playoff spot with win over Strake Jesuit

PEARLAND — Pearland got a much-needed win over Strake Jesuit to punch their ticket for the 23rd straight year to the post-season. The Oilers overcame some turnovers to get a 24-14 district win to improve to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in district. The Oilers will host Alief Hastings (1-8,...
PEARLAND, TX
KHOU

NCAA searching for 2023 Men's Final Four volunteers in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston is still several months away from hosting the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four, but you can already sign up to be involved!. The NCAA is opening up opportunities to volunteer. You can do anything from greeting people at the airport to helping out at the fan fest that will be held downtown.
HOUSTON, TX
reporternewssports.com

Shadow Creek shuts out Alief Taylor 45-0

SHADOW CREEK — As the 2022 regular football season winds down -- the Shadow Creek Sharks remained perfect with a 9-0 overall record and 6-0 in district while claiming the 23-6A crown for this season after beating the Alief Taylor Lions 45-0. Shadow Creek will close out the season by hosting the Strake Jesuit Crusaders on Friday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Freedom Field.
PEARLAND, TX
mocomotive.com

Crucial Week 11 for six Montgomery County schools

It’s not exactly the calm before the storm. There’s nothing tranquil about this final week of the regular season for six Montgomery County programs as the playoffs lay on the horizon. The playoff fates of Conroe, Willis, Montgomery, Porter, Magnolia West and Legacy Prep remain up in the…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WAFB

Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cw39.com

Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
HOUSTON, TX
reporternewssports.com

Dawson slides past Alief Elsik 23-16

DAWSON — The game between Dawson and Alief Elsik was played in constant rain with wind which meant less than ideal conditions. The outcome didn't really matter as far as determining the playoffs as the Eagles have already punched their ticket to the post-season while Elsik will be staying at home once again.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest

ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
kogt.com

Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement

West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms

Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms. A prominent spine surgeon in Houston suffered a devastating injury in a bicycle crash at Memorial Park in 2019 that cracked his helmet, broke his back, and he was never expected to move his arms or legs again. With a lot of determination and concentration, he is now able to move his arms.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals

Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
HOUSTON, TX

