Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
reporternewssports.com
Pearland solidifies playoff spot with win over Strake Jesuit
PEARLAND — Pearland got a much-needed win over Strake Jesuit to punch their ticket for the 23rd straight year to the post-season. The Oilers overcame some turnovers to get a 24-14 district win to improve to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in district. The Oilers will host Alief Hastings (1-8,...
No. 3 Houston brings star power into opener with N. Colorado
Third-ranked Houston went to the Final Four two seasons ago and the Elite Eight last season and unveils perhaps the
The 4th annual Oxtail Mash Up returns this weekend in Houston
17 chefs will cook imaginative takes on the dish at 4th annual Oxtail Mash Up.
KHOU
NCAA searching for 2023 Men's Final Four volunteers in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Houston is still several months away from hosting the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four, but you can already sign up to be involved!. The NCAA is opening up opportunities to volunteer. You can do anything from greeting people at the airport to helping out at the fan fest that will be held downtown.
reporternewssports.com
Shadow Creek shuts out Alief Taylor 45-0
SHADOW CREEK — As the 2022 regular football season winds down -- the Shadow Creek Sharks remained perfect with a 9-0 overall record and 6-0 in district while claiming the 23-6A crown for this season after beating the Alief Taylor Lions 45-0. Shadow Creek will close out the season by hosting the Strake Jesuit Crusaders on Friday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Freedom Field.
mocomotive.com
Crucial Week 11 for six Montgomery County schools
It’s not exactly the calm before the storm. There’s nothing tranquil about this final week of the regular season for six Montgomery County programs as the playoffs lay on the horizon. The playoff fates of Conroe, Willis, Montgomery, Porter, Magnolia West and Legacy Prep remain up in the…
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
cw39.com
Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
Former UH basketball player commits $2 million donation to Houston Rise
UH basketball player from the 70's commits large donation to help fund major modernizations to athlete facilities.
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
reporternewssports.com
Dawson slides past Alief Elsik 23-16
DAWSON — The game between Dawson and Alief Elsik was played in constant rain with wind which meant less than ideal conditions. The outcome didn't really matter as far as determining the playoffs as the Eagles have already punched their ticket to the post-season while Elsik will be staying at home once again.
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
kogt.com
Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement
West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
fox26houston.com
Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms
Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms. A prominent spine surgeon in Houston suffered a devastating injury in a bicycle crash at Memorial Park in 2019 that cracked his helmet, broke his back, and he was never expected to move his arms or legs again. With a lot of determination and concentration, he is now able to move his arms.
KHOU
Texas governor candidates work to get out the vote in Houston, Harris County amid lower-than-expected voter turnout
We’re inching closer to 4 million votes cast in early voting in Texas, but for both governor candidates, they’re concerned about the lower-than-expected turnout. That turnout is why there’s an effort from both sides to get out the vote in Houston and Harris County. From knocking on...
Nuns from Houston and Philadelphia believe a higher power will reveal the World Series champions
'So may God reign down his love and praises on the Astros in this World Series," Sister Mary Catherine Do of The Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province said.
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
It's time to make sure you're packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you're reading this you're not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there's never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food.
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
KBTX.com
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
