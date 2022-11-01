Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Over 900 customers without power in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to an outage map on Ozarks Electric Cooperative's website, over 3,000 customers in Fayetteville are without power as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The outage is reported to be mainly affecting the downtown and west side of the city. As of 3:45 p.m.,...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas events rescheduled ahead of possible Friday storms
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — People in Northwest Arkansas have rescheduled events originally planned for Friday due to a chance of severe storms. 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the severe threat will begin Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are in the risk area. Follow this link for the latest weather information.
933kwto.com
Crews Locate Hiker in Arkansas after Search Lasting Several Days
First responders say they have located a hiker who had been missing since last Thursday. 67-year-old Clinton Smith was found Tuesday afternoon near the area of Buffalo National River in Newton County. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native began his hike Thursday along Hemmed-in-Hollow trail, and lost contact shortly after. Authorities...
KTLO
Hiker reported missing at Buffalo River found near Horseshoe Bend trail
A hiker reported missing near the Buffalo National River in Newton County has been located on the Horseshoe Bend trail near the Red Bluff lookout. Search and rescue personnel found Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, around noon Tuesday and assisted him to Kyle’s Landing. He was reportedly in good spirits.
talkbusiness.net
Culver’s closes $1.22M deal for Bentonville land on Walton Boulevard
A Wisconsin-based chain that specializes in frozen custard and butter burgers is one step closer to a second location in Arkansas. Culver’s, which opened on West New Hope Road in Rogers this summer, recently completed a land purchase for a commercial lot in Bentonville. According to property records, Stephen...
KHBS
John White On The Record
ROGERS, Ark. — John White is running to representArkansas' District 4 in the U.S. House of Representatives. He talked about the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record. Watch the video above to hear what he had to say. John White is a disabled veteran who...
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
