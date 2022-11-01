Read full article on original website
Jaisle, Ringer in contention for player of the week award
A couple of local high school football players are in the running for the Southern Indiana Sports Network’s Player of the Week Award. Batesville sophomore Quarterback Will Jaisle passed for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for another 126 yards and 2 more schools in the Bulldogs’ 35-34 Class 3 A Sectional 31 semifinal win over Indian Creek last Friday.
Bulldogs are title game bound
Batesville football trailed Indian Creek with under a minute to go in the ballgame on Friday night but heroics with only seconds remaining lifted the host Bulldogs to a 35-34 upset win over the Braves in the semifinals of the Class 3A Sectional 31 Tournament. The shootout win for Batesville...
South Ripley grad earns 2nd Team All-Horizon League Cross Country honors
Congratulations to Versailles native, South Ripley High School graduate, and Northern Kentucky University women’s cross country runner Megan Cole, who earned 2nd Team All-Horizon League honors at the 2022 Horizon League Cross Country Championships at Rochester, Michigan last Saturday, October 29. Cole placed 12th overall with a time of...
ICR: Cincinnati to host a four-star prospect and potential hometown hero this Saturday
Cincinnati will host dozens of talented prospects this Saturday for the matchup against Navy but none more important than Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller running.
Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
Michael Short
Michael Ryan Short, 31, of Dillsboro, passed away on October 30, 2022. He was born in Batesville, Indiana on August 17, 1991 to parents Angeline (Ryker) Tichenor and Stanley Short. Michael loved his family, especially his sons. He enjoyed hanging out, playing video games, golfing, and campfires. Michael was a...
Jay F. Scudder Sr.
Jay F. Scudder, 65, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born November 2, 1956, in Milan, IN, son of the late Earl E. Scudder and Nora (LeRichie) Scudder. Jay was a Master Welder and retired from AEP where he started back in...
TERMINALLY ILL BROOKVILLE GIRL GETS HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA
(Richmond, IN)--On Wedneday, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had reached out through a video message with words of encouragement to a terminally ill 17-year-old girl in Brookville. Here’s more on Kayla Spangler. According to family members, Kayla now has, at most, a few days left. On Wednesday, she received her high school diploma. "It couldn't have happened at a better time and I'm glad she got to do this before it was too late," said Kayla’s mom. While this week’s events were taking place, Christmas gifts from the community were being dropped off at Franklin County High School. Kayla’s family will celebrate Christmas on Thursday.
Ella Jean Nunlist
Ella Jean Nunlist, age 66 of Greensburg, Indiana passed away on October 31, 2022 at Our Hospice in Columbus. The daughter of Anthony and Bernardina (Suttman) Nunlist was born in Batesville on June 9, 1956. Ella graduated from Batesville High School in 1975. She was currently working for Delta Faucet...
Portions of East High School without power, students have eLearning day Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE: The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) confirmed, just before 5 a.m. today, that Columbus East High School (CEHS) will shift to eLearning on Thursday as parts of the school are still without power. “CEHS is still without power in critical areas and the building is...
Kenneth John Runyan-59 of Greensburg
Kenneth John Runyan, 59, of Greensburg, passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born on March 3, 1963 in Connersville, Indiana the son of William O. & Mary Ann (Hardebeck) Runyan. He had lived most of his life in Decatur County. Kenneth was a 1981 graduate of South Decatur High School and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He enjoyed coon and squirrel hunting and his animals. Survivors include his mother, Mary Ann Runyan of Greensburg; a sister, Teresa Ann Runyan of Greensburg; brothers, William E. (Karen) Runyan, Ronald J. (Marcia) Runyan and Thomas Joseph Runyan all of Greensburg; nephews, Steve (Macy) Runyan and Matt Runyan; nieces, Libby (Chris) Houpey, Amber Boice, Destiny Runyan, Alyssa Runyan, Peyton Runyan and Bella Runyan; great niece, Savannah Houpey; great nephew, Weston Houpey; cousins, Karen & Jim Hardebeck and Pat Manlief. He was preceded in death by his father, William O. Runyan and a brother, Robert A. Runyan. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Father Binu Mathew officiating. Burial will follow at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Millhousen. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Millhousen Volunteer Fire Department or the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Decatur County 4-H receives $4 K donation
Greensburg, IN — Decatur County 4-H has received a $4,000 donation from Farm Credit Mid-America in Greensburg. The donation will go toward helping the growth and progression of the livestock projects at the 4-H Fair. “It is exciting when businesses, like Farm Credit Mid-America, retain their local and intimate...
Lammers Pike to be closed Thursday and Friday for road construction
— Lammers Pike will be closed between State Road 46 and Village Road Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4 from 8 am until 4 pm both days for road construction. The City of Batesville reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
Jim And Jack’s On The River
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 3rd Nov at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
Long lasting unseasonable warmth expected for the Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS – Near-record warmth is coming to the Midwest and Indiana will be no exception. Beyond highs in the mid 70s, it’s the longevity of this warm stretch that will have it feeling more like late September than early November!. Highs return to the 70s!. Our last stretch...
Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme danger'
GREENFIELD, Ind. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a man who has been missing since Sunday night and may be in "extreme danger." Jeffrey Stratton, 36, was last seen around 7:35 p.m. in Greenfield, Indiana, which is roughly 25 miles east of Indianapolis, state officials said.
Columbus Festival of Lights Parade returns in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Red Arch Community (RAC) Events, Inc., led by Sarah Forbes, Amy Stoughton, and Crissy Riley, has announced it will organize/produce the re-branded Columbus Festival of Lights Parade for years to come. Because time is limited this year, the first RAC parade is set for Saturday, December 2, 2023.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
AUDIO: Injured Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Thanks Community for Outpouring of Support
Johnnie Tremain suffered burns on his hand and ears during a structure fire on Church Road in late September. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Johnnie Tremain is blown away by the support he's received since sustaining injuries while fighting a recent structure fire. Tremain was among a group of...
