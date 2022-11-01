Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Hideo Kojima Revealed Shioli Kutsuna To Star in His New Game
About a month ago, Hideo Kojima‘s confirmed on his social networks that actress Elle Fanning is involved in his upcoming game for Kojima Productions. Recently, the game designer posted on Twitter again to tease the latest update for the project. Alongside a previously released poster, which featured Elle Fanning...
IGN
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
IGN
Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Tabletop Game
The Last of Us is the next video game to get its own board game adaptation. Naughty Dog has announced a partnership with Themeborne — creators of the Escape the Dark series — to create a tabletop game titled The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Escape the...
IGN
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed for PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the graphics modes for God of War Ragnarok on PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. Santa Monica Studio shared these modes on Twitter, and the news follows a report that stated God of War Ragnarok would have a 120hz performance mode on PS5. This appears to still officially be the case with the Favor Performance + HFR (High Frame Rate) mode and the Favor Performance + HFR + VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) mode. As always, achieving 120hz requires a TV or monitor that supports HDMI 2.1.
IGN
Naughty Dog Reportedly Working With Sony on a “Beloved Franchise” Leading to Rumors About a Potential Uncharted Remake
Naughty Dog, the studio behind franchises like The Last of Us might be working with a new Sony studio based in San Diego, California. According to the job listings found by VGC, the new San Diego studio is potentially working on a title with Naughty Dog on a "beloved franchise." Following the release of The Last of Us: Part 1, fans are wondering what Naughty Dog franchise might receive the remake treatment from the studio.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 11 New PS VR2 Games
Earlier today, PlayStation revealed a release date and launch price for the PS VR2 hardware. While PlayStation previously revealed a handful of games set for the hardware, the company announced an additional 11 games today. As of this writing, no specific release dates have been revealed for any of these titles, though they are all tentatively set to arrive in 2023. The following games were revealed today:
IGN
EA Reiterates a 'Major' Game Will Be Released Before April 2023 and It May Just Be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
EA has reiterated that a game the company is describing as a "Major IP" will be released before March 31, 2023, and it just may or may not be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. On Page 10 of EA's Q2 FY 2023 Results slideshow, EA lists the games it is expecting to release before the end of its Fiscal Year 2023 on March 31, 2023. While there are many games we've already learned about in its Q4 list, including the Dead Space Remake, PGA Tour, Super Mega Baseball, and Wild Hearts, there is one game listed only as "Major IP" that is quite notable.
Ars Technica
God of War Ragnarök review: A scattered but strong sequel
It's been four years now since Sony reimagined the remorseless god of war Kratos as a meme-worthy single father struggling to connect with his son. A few years have also passed between the events of that game and those of God of War: Ragnarök, a less focused game that still serves as a worthy sequel that slots easily into the same groove as that reboot.
IGN
Xbox Game Pass Titles for November 2022 Include Pentiment, Football Manager 2023, Somerville, and More; Game Pass Stats Revealed and More
Xbox Game Pass is a subscription plan that console and PC players can subscribe to for free titles each month, along with several other benefits. The popular subscription service recently announced the new lineup of games that will be available for this, and it includes titles like Football Manager 2023, Return to Monkey Island, Pentiment, Somerville and many more.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy - Official Saki Fuma Character Trailer
As captain of the Mirroria Security Special Forces, Saki Fuwa is the only genuine human in the group, never having undergone any biomechanical modification. She loves the ancient fighting style of kendo, and often dons a traditional kendo uniform. Saki Fuwa is capable of a state of "Super Flow", the ability to concentrate her full focus on a single action resulting in an incredible boost to attacks and combat prowess. Saki Fuwa also comes armed with her powerful Heartstream weapon. Saki Fuma will arrive to Tower of Fantasy on November 10th.
