Level Zero is a terrifying sci-fi asymmetrical horror where aliens stalk in the dark
If Dead by Daylight had aliens in it.
Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken - Official Reveal Trailer
Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken continues the Deep Sleep legacy with this new pixel based point and click adventure game. This full-length game brings the series' signature tension, atmosphere, and horror-based story that has been absent for almost a decade. Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken will be available on PC in 2023 with future platform releases to be announced.
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Free Games for November
PlayStation Plus subscribers may already know what free games they're getting in November thanks to a reputable leak which named three games supposedly going to be available next month. Those three games are Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. PlayStation hasn't yet officially revealed which games will be available next month, but we should know soon with the games set to be available shortly afterwards. Until the latter happens, subscribers can still download October's free games for the next couple of days.
Beasts of Maravilla Island - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Get your cameras ready to embark on a journey of exploration, wildlife documentation, and uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Maravilla Island. Beasts of Maravilla Island is avaliable now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Undead Nightmare 2 trailer sends fans wild
It seems strange to think about this, given the studio's multiplayer-focused output these days, but there was once a time when Rockstar Games used to make some of the greatest single-player DLC there was. Long before CD Projekt RED showed people how it was done with The Witcher 3: Wild...
The underrated Star Trek: why you should watch Deep Space Nine
Wedged between the operatic, trailblazing perfection of Star Trek: The Next Generation and the charming (yet wildly inconsistent) Star Trek: Voyager, Deep Space Nine was at an immediate disadvantage. Where were all the ships? The voyages? The jefferies tubes, dammit? Why would we want to watch a dialogue-heavy drama set on a badly lit space station?
‘Alien: Isolation’ is a too-perfect organism
If you’re here for another love letter to Alien: Isolation, look elsewhere. I may have fallen victim to some of its charms (the clacky keyboards and the treasure trove of world-building devices are just some of the delights on offer) but I wasn’t here to admire Isolation’s artistic merits – I was here to desecrate them: to creep through as a horror philistine, averting my gaze from any film-accurate scares that braver Alien fans might laud. In short, I planned to wrap up this column without triggering anything that could even remotely be considered “good” horror.
PSVR 2's Eye-Watering Price Revealed - IGN The Daily Fix
On today's IGN The Daily Fix:The PlayStation VR2's price and release date was finally revealed. Alongside announcing the release date and price of PlayStation VR2, Sony has additionally revealed 11 new games headed to the platform, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. Finally, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has set a new record for the best-selling weekend in the franchise's history, bringing in a total of $800 million worldwide in sell-through after only three days on the market, according to publisher Activision.
SIGNALIS is the Survival Horror Revival We Needed
Looking around gaming twitter these days, it’s not uncommon to come across the sentiment that “survival horror is back.” These tweets often point to upcoming remakes of Dead Space, Resident Evil 4, Silent Hill 2 as well as to The Callisto Protocol which, while not a remake, is very much a spiritual successor to Dead Space. While I’m all for these games modernising survival horror elements for current-gen sensibilities, I can’t help but feel like something was lost in translation. There was a weird, ineffable appeal in the jank of those old PSone-era titles that made them feel creepy in a way modern games can never feel.
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
Old School Runescape players smuggle gold into Fresh Start Worlds, immediately get banned everywhere
"We've also done our best to remove any additional wealth that was added as a result of this," Jagex added
Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, and More
So it's not a blow your socks off get ready for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 month(s) like last year, but there's still another extremely strong month ahead for Xbox Game Pass members. Xbox has confirmed its first round of games for Game Pass in November, and there's certainly a few that'll prick your ears up. Just remember, these are only the first wave of games announced this month, we'll likely get a few more announcements in and around November 15.
Forget combat, we asked the devs behind this upcoming RPG how they're including jobs like 'doctor' and 'orator'
There's lots of swordfighting in Where Winds Meet, but I'm more excited to try earning a living 10th-century China.
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Director Is Preparing a Peter Pan Horror Movie Too
The viral, low-budget horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is coming to theaters but the director already has sites on another public-domain horror movie concept. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fathom Events announced that it will release director Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s slasher movie to theaters on February 15 across the U.S., with plans to showcase the film in the U.K., Canada, and Mexico.
Resident Evil Re:Verse Video Review
Resident Evil Re:Verse reviewed by Will Borger on Xbox Series X|S, also available on Xbox One, PlayStation, and PC. There’s a good multiplayer game somewhere within Resident Evil Re:Verse, but what’s here now is in desperate need of balance changes and more content. This third-person deathmatch that was added alongside Resident Evil: Village is an interesting take on the franchise’s most iconic locations and characters, and it has some good ideas – especially giving you a second life as a fan-favorite monster. That can be fun in short bursts, but nearly every match showcases its unbalanced roster, lack of variety, and monetization methods that make better perks more easily available to those willing to spend cash.
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
Tower of Fantasy - Official Saki Fuma Character Trailer
As captain of the Mirroria Security Special Forces, Saki Fuwa is the only genuine human in the group, never having undergone any biomechanical modification. She loves the ancient fighting style of kendo, and often dons a traditional kendo uniform. Saki Fuwa is capable of a state of "Super Flow", the ability to concentrate her full focus on a single action resulting in an incredible boost to attacks and combat prowess. Saki Fuwa also comes armed with her powerful Heartstream weapon. Saki Fuma will arrive to Tower of Fantasy on November 10th.
God of War fan prepares for Ragnarok by destroying the game's hardest boss in just 13 seconds
Beating the hardest boss in God of War on the max difficulty quicker than you can say 'BOYYYYYYYYYYY'
