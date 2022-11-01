ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
The Associated Press

Silver wants apology for 'reckless' post; Irving offers none

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants an apology and Kyrie Irving still isn’t going to give one. Shortly after Silver said Irving “made a reckless decision” by tweeting out a link to a film containing antisemitic material last week, the Brooklyn Nets guard again stopped short of saying he was sorry for doing so. Irving said some things in “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” were untrue, but he didn’t say he shouldn’t have posted a link to it. “I’m not the one who made the documentary,” Irving said after the Nets practiced Thursday.
Deadline

As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal

When the NBA signs its next broadcast deal, which comes up in 2025, the league wants to make sure that it can appeal to younger viewers plugged in to streaming, while also bringing in a big cheque. As streamers such as Amazon, with Thursday Night Football, and Apple TV+, with MLB and MLS, increasingly move into the world of live sports, it’s clear that streaming will be a key plank for the next basketball pact. Warner Bros. Discovery President David Zaslav hinted that it may look at an offer that includes a combination of its soon-to-come HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming service, as well...
ESPN

George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out

HOUSTON -- — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. It was the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. “It...
