FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Clippers F Kawhi Leonard won’t travel with team for Texas road trip
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will not travel with the team when it visits the Houston Rockets on Wednesday
Western Conference Executive Says That The Warriors Won The Title Because Of Injuries: "It Lined Up Perfectly For Them Last Year."
A Western Conference executive believes the Warriors won't repeat as 2023 Champions because of the injury luck they got last playoffs.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
Jazz beat Grizzlies for second time in three days
Lauri Markkanen compiled a season-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Utah Jazz to a
Silver wants apology for 'reckless' post; Irving offers none
NEW YORK (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants an apology and Kyrie Irving still isn’t going to give one. Shortly after Silver said Irving “made a reckless decision” by tweeting out a link to a film containing antisemitic material last week, the Brooklyn Nets guard again stopped short of saying he was sorry for doing so. Irving said some things in “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” were untrue, but he didn’t say he shouldn’t have posted a link to it. “I’m not the one who made the documentary,” Irving said after the Nets practiced Thursday.
How Jazz HC Will Hardy Became a Favorite for Coach of the Year
New Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy is raising eyebrows around the NBA, and the oddsmakers are taking note. With 6-1 odds, Hardy is the early favorite to win Coach of the Year, according to unibet.com. Willie Green of the New Orleans Pelicans is also listed at 6-1, while J.B....
As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal
When the NBA signs its next broadcast deal, which comes up in 2025, the league wants to make sure that it can appeal to younger viewers plugged in to streaming, while also bringing in a big cheque. As streamers such as Amazon, with Thursday Night Football, and Apple TV+, with MLB and MLS, increasingly move into the world of live sports, it’s clear that streaming will be a key plank for the next basketball pact. Warner Bros. Discovery President David Zaslav hinted that it may look at an offer that includes a combination of its soon-to-come HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming service, as well...
George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out
HOUSTON -- — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. It was the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. “It...
