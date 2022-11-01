Read full article on original website
IGN
Aussie Deals: God of War Ragnarok PS5 Consoles Go Live, Plus a 10/10 Day for Freebies!
Alright, let's get this red hot deal alert sorted. Because if history is anything to go by, those God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundles just aren't going to last. Supporting evidence: the many 'perfect 10' review scores this sequel received at 3 a.m. local time. Ragnarok is indeed one of the hottest games of 2022 now. So quick-select your wallet and gather up some hacksilver.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok PS5 vs PS4 Pro vs PS4 Performance Review
God of War Ragnarok is almost here and ahead of release we’ve put the PS5, PS4 Pro and PS4 through its paces. Join us as we dive deep into the new God of War release and see how the latest from Sony Santa Monica performs across the different hardware. God of War Ragnarok PS5 options include different 4K, 45fps, 60fps, and even 120fps options for you to choose on your journey but does the game still hold up with these settings? And how does it fair on older hardware? Find out in our IGN Performance review.
IGN
God of War Ragnarök Will Launch With Over 70 Accessibility Features
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the full list of over 70 accessibility features that will ship with God of War Ragnarök when the game is released on November 9. God of War Ragnarök is set to be one of the frontrunners for game of the year, and Santa Monica has clearly put a lot of work into ensuring as many players as possible can enjoy the apocalyptic adventure by including an impressive range of customization options.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundles Are Now Available to Preorder
Both Amazon in the US and the UK now have the God of War: Ragnarok PS5 Bundle available to preorder before the big release day on November 9. In the UK it's pretty simple, you need to be a Prime member and click preorder - done, your order is secure and will arrive on release day.
IGN
All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Owners to Get 20 Hours of Double XP After a Confusing Situation
After a confusing situation, Activision has decided to give all current and future owners of the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens. The news was shared by Call of Duty's Twitter, and the...
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 669: God of War Ragnarok Review Discussion
Cardy and Dale have played God of War Ragnarok so are here to tell you (in a spoiler-free way) just how good it is. They're then joined by Mat who joins in to discuss how great Andor has been, why the Weird Al movie is worth checking out, and the return of The White Lotus.
IGN
HIdeo Kojima: 'Every Day I Am Approached by Ridiculous Offers To Buy Our Studio'
Hideo Kojima says that he’s been approached with some ridiculous monetary offers from other companies to buy his studio, Kojima Productions. However, he’s been rejecting all of them. On episode #10 on his Spotify podcast, Brain Structure, Kojima says, "We are indies, we have no affiliations whatsoever and...
IGN
Sony Follows Microsoft Xbox by Hiking Prices of PlayStation 5 Series Consoles in India; All You Need to Know
A day after Xbox hiked prices of its various gaming controllers, accessories and console, its competitor PlayStation has followed suit by increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 as well. As spotted by Indian Console Gamers, the ShopAtSC website now features the PlayStation 5 at an increased price of Rs....
IGN
When Is a Game's Release Date Not a Release Date?
Call me an old crank if you must, but in my day a “release date,” also known as “day one,” was the day a game went on sale to the general public to buy and play for the first time. Want to buy and play it earlier than that, even if money is no object? Sorry, you can’t: it hasn’t been released yet! That’s literally what the word “unreleased” means. In recent years, though, that simple, seemingly uncontroversial concept has somehow been twisted to mean something else – namely, whatever a publisher’s marketing department wants it to mean. For the right price we can now buy and play certain games that publishers tell us – with a straight face, no less – won’t have their “day one” for several more days. This cynical toying with release dates, which have long been practically gamer holidays we get excited about and look forward to as our first chance to play a long-anticipated game, is manipulative and – in some – cases downright deceptive.
IGN
A New Japanese Godzilla Movie is Coming in 2023
Toho, the company behind the creation of Godzilla, has announced a new film starring the King of Monsters set to release on November 3, 2023. The announcement was a part of Godzilla Day 2022, and the official Godzilla Twitter account shared a logo for the new movie. Takashi Yamazaki will...
IGN
Game Scoop! 698: Spoiler-Free God of War Ragnarok Opinions
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Jada Griffin -- are discussing God of War Ragnarok, PSVR2, early '80s games, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. Watch the...
IGN
Lionsgate Is Interested in a Major John Wick Video Game Adaptation
While Lionsgate still has two more John Wick movies on their way, the studio is reportedly also considering a "big AAA game" based on the franchise. During an earnings call today, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer mentioned that the company has been discussing proposals for the game, though nothing is set in stone yet.
IGN
Resident Evil Village: The Winters' Expansion Review
After beating Resident Evil Village the first time, I was extremely satisfied with how the horror story played out from start to finish. When Capcom announced it was making an expansion, I knew it would be a tough act to follow. Unfortunately, the three parts of the Winters' Expansion aren’t up to it. Its new campaign is extremely short, rushed, and does little to improve on Village’s story, and the new way to play the main game makes it less scary than it was the first time around. The main bright spot is the update to Mercenaries, which gives the people more of what we want: Lady Dimitrescu.
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet - Gimmighoul Official Trailer
This latest Pokemon trailer introduces Gimmighoul, the Coin Chest Pokémon. Gimmighoul hides all over the Paldea region, waiting for somebody to come across them.
IGN
Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Showcase: Here Are All The Games Announced
Day of the Devs is an event that began way back in 2018, in partnership with Double Fine and iam8bit. Through this annual event, developers are able to showcase all the indie games that currently are in development. Since the inception of the event, they have been able to showcase over 500 games to players. This year marks the 10-year anniversary for Day of the Devs. To celebrate the anniversary, they introduced a whole roster of new indie games to look forward to, check them out below:
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Debuts Six-Part Prequel Podcast
The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming horror game from Striking Distance Studios is releasing on December 2, 2022. If that wait is too much to bear, Krafton, Striking Distance and IGN are here to help as we are partnering to release a scripted prequel podcast called The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station to get fans ready for the trip to Black Iron Prison on the Jovian moon Callisto.
IGN
Hideo Kojima Says a Google Stadia-Exclusive Death Stranding Sequel Was Never in the Works
Hideo Kojima has addressed the report that stated he was working with Google Stadia on an exclusive Death Stranding sequel, saying those rumors were "unfounded." Kojima was speaking to The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley on his Spotify podcast Brain Structure and was asked about the report that said he was working on this project with Google before Stadia VP and general manager Phil Harrison made the final decision to cancel the project as the company didn't think a solo experience would sell well on the cloud platform.
IGN
Ghostwire: Tokyo – New Bethesda Wall Art Reveals Potential Xbox Release for the PS5 Exclusive Title
Popular PS5 exclusive title Ghostwire: Tokyo might soon make its way to Xbox, after images of Bethesda's office in London showcased some pretty big confirmations. The images of the office were found by Twitter user Klobrille from workspace design company Area, whose website featured the now deleted pictures of the interiors in Bethesda's London office.
IGN
IGN Rewards Wrap-Up: Enter to Win Mario + Rabbids, Save $10 on GameScoop Shirts, and More
Whether you are a paying IGN Plus member, or you've registered a free IGN account, there is some cool stuff you can get as part of IGN Rewards. This week, you can show your love for Camp Goose, the Omega Cops, or whatever you wanna call the Game Scoop podcast crew. GameScoop t-shirts are $10 off and all you need is a free IGN registered account.
IGN
EA States The 3 Game Deal With Marvel Is ‘Incredibly Important’ for growth; Discusses Fears Around Upcoming Recession and More
Through EA's Q2 FY23 Earnings Call Transcript, players have been furnished with some exciting details. During their Q&A session, the company was asked what the 3-game deal with Marvel means for long-term growth of their business to which EA COO Laura Miele responded by stating how licensed IP is an 'incredibly important' component that helps in expansion of the player base.
