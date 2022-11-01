Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Highly Anticipated Drama
Are you ready to delve into the world of The Last of Us?. The nine-episode first season of the HBO's videogame adaptation debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The Last of Us takes place 20 years...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
IGN
The Last of Us TV Series on HBO Gets a Premiere Date
Naughty Dog and HBO have confirmed that the TV show adaptation of The Last Of Us will premiere on January 15, 2023. The news was shared alongside a new poster showing Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie walking in a ruined city in the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us.
aiexpress.io
Looks like The Last of Us will premiere on HBO in January
HBO has just about confirmed we are able to count on The Final of Us to premiere on the cable community January 15. That is in accordance with a list on the official web site (thanks, Coming Soon). Of us had been additionally lately given a sneak peek of the...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
ComicBook
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
IGN
A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer
From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
IGN
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for November 2022
Though it feels absurd to say it, November is upon us again. Halls will soon be decked. Holidays will soon be taken. And all that free time requires something to do. Fortunately, the tail end of 2022 holds a huge cache of blockbuster movies, binge-worthy series and surprisingly great original content. So much so, you’re going to need a guide for it all...
EW.com
Your guide to the 2023 TV premiere dates
Forget holiday shopping — much more important work awaits you! And that would be: Planning your TV-watching calendar for 2023. The networks and streamers are already flipping their calendars ahead and devising ways to keep you tethered to your screens in the new year. In January, you could plunge into a post-apocalyptic world with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO's The Last Of Us before trying to determine a defendant's guilt or innocence in Fox's anthology crime drama The Accused, whose cast includes Rachel Bilson, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Chiklis. You could follow Christian Bale as he investigates multiple murders in the Netflix gothic thriller film The Pale Blue Eye, and then hitch a ride with Natasha Lyonne as she heads out on the road in Peacock mystery series Poker Face. After all of that, you will be cordially invited to be held hostage in Amazon Prime Video's Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding.
IGN
Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Tabletop Game
The Last of Us is the next video game to get its own board game adaptation. Naughty Dog has announced a partnership with Themeborne — creators of the Escape the Dark series — to create a tabletop game titled The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Escape the...
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
Viral Low-Budget Horror ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the extremely low-budget and extremely bloody take on A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s story that became a viral sensation when stills were released over the summer, is heading to cinemas. Fathom Events is set to release the slasher horror — from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield — for a one-day event across hundreds of U.S. theaters on Feb. 15. Meanwhile, Altitude has acquired Blood and Honey for the U.K., Mexican chain Cinemex has plans to put it on several hundred screens and in Canada the Cineplex chain is releasing the film. The Hollywood Reporter understands that several other territories are also...
‘Clarkson’s Farm’ Season 3 Greenlit by Prime Video, Already in Production
“Clarkson’s Farm,” the surprise pastoral smash hit from Amazon Prime Video, has been greenlit for a third season, with production already underway. The show follows former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson as he re-locates from London to the English countryside and tries to run a farm (called Diddly Squat) often with disastrous results. Fortunately, his trusty farmhands Kaleb, Gerald and Charlie – as well as his wife Lisa – are there to help the man who has been dubbed “Britain’s most unlikely farmer.” A second season of the show, featuring both familiar and new faces, is set to launch in early...
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
Comments / 0