Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, and More
So it's not a blow your socks off get ready for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 month(s) like last year, but there's still another extremely strong month ahead for Xbox Game Pass members. Xbox has confirmed its first round of games for Game Pass in November, and there's certainly a few that'll prick your ears up. Just remember, these are only the first wave of games announced this month, we'll likely get a few more announcements in and around November 15.
IGN
Ballads of Hongye - Official Release Date Trailer
Ballads of Hongye is a unique city-builder strategy game. As the local magistrate, you must carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County as you discover a unique story. Ballads of Hongye releases on November 15 on Steam. The game will also be released on the Epic Games Store in the near future.
Atomic Heart Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
"Atomic Heart" is a single-player first-person shooter that appears to be inspired by games like "Bioshock" and "Prey" (2017). Developed by Mundfish, "Atomic Heart" takes place in an alternate future where technological advances lead humanity into a short-lived utopia. However, these same technological advances also eventually led to the creation of mutants, and it isn't long before all of the progress crumbles in the human-built paradise. Armed with cutting-edge firearms and a special glove that provides access to various special powers, players must master their tools and environment to plumb the deepest secrets of "Atomic Heart."
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Revealed
With November right around the corner, Sony has today announced the lineup of free PS4 and PS5 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus beginning next week. Per usual, the monthly slate of PS Plus titles happened to leak beforehand, which means we have already had a good idea of what to expect. Still, that lineup has now been confirmed.
IGN
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
ComicBook
PlayStation May Have Just Leaked a New Uncharted PS5 Game
PlayStation may have just accidentally leaked a new Uncharted PS5 game. There's been reports and speculation that Uncharted 5 -- or whatever the next installment in the Naughty Dog series ends up being called -- is in development at Sony San Diego. However, over the past year or so, these long-running rumors died out and in some cases were replaced with rumblings the project in question was cancelled. Fast-forward and now these rumors have been partially revived by none other than PlayStation itself.
Polygon
Soviet sci-fi shooter Atomic Heart coming to PS5, Xbox Series X in February 2023
Atomic Heart, the surreal first-person action RPG from Moscow-based developer Mundfish announced all the way back in 2018, finally has a new trailer, featuring a disorienting montage of strange retro-futuristic imagery and fast-paced action, and a release date: Feb. 21, 2023. The game resembles something of a cross between the...
IGN
How to Watch One Piece Film: Red – Release Date and Streaming Status
Anime fans have a big theatrical release to look forward to this weekend with One Piece Film: Red. Fans of the series especially won't want to miss this one, as our One Piece Film: Red review called it "the best One Piece movie of the last decade." One Piece Film:...
IGN
Sony Announces 11 New PlayStation VR2 Games, Including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
Alongside announcing the release date and price of PlayStation VR2, Sony has additionally revealed 11 new games headed to the platform, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. As revealed by PlayStation.Blog, the full list of games also includes Crossfire: Sierra Squad, The Light Brigade, Cities VR - Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious...
IGN
Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Tabletop Game
The Last of Us is the next video game to get its own board game adaptation. Naughty Dog has announced a partnership with Themeborne — creators of the Escape the Dark series — to create a tabletop game titled The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Escape the...
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
IGN
PlayStation VR2 Release Date and Price Revealed
PlayStation VR2 will officially be released on February 22, 2023, for $549.99, and pre-orders will begin on November 15. As revealed by the PlayStation.Blog, PlayStation VR2 will include the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. There will also be a PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle that will retail for $599.99, and will include everything from the standard edition plus a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain.
IGN
TFM: The First Men - Official Steam Early Access Trailer
TFM: The First Men is a strategy game inspired by rich creation stories. Explore uncharted lands, build a home in the wilderness, wage tactical battles in real-time, and shape the future of the human race in an epic, multi-generational adventure. TFM: The First Men is available now in Steam Early Access.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
IGN
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
PlayStation VR games releasing in November 2022 and beyond
PlayStation VR has a solid lineup of games, with more added every so often. We've put together a list of everything releasing this month and beyond.
IGN
How to Play the Resident Evil Games in Chronological Order
Through its (near-)consistent excellence, innovation, and longevity, Resident Evil games has earned its crown as the king of survival of horror. Capcom debuted its world of mutants and mercenaries in 1996 and has since grown Resident Evil into a multimedia franchise that spans over two dozen console games, six films, two recent Netflix series, novels, comics, and even stage plays.
Comments / 0