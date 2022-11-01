Read full article on original website
IGN UK Podcast 669: God of War Ragnarok Review Discussion
Cardy and Dale have played God of War Ragnarok so are here to tell you (in a spoiler-free way) just how good it is. They're then joined by Mat who joins in to discuss how great Andor has been, why the Weird Al movie is worth checking out, and the return of The White Lotus.
God of War Ragnarök Will Launch With Over 70 Accessibility Features
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the full list of over 70 accessibility features that will ship with God of War Ragnarök when the game is released on November 9. God of War Ragnarök is set to be one of the frontrunners for game of the year, and Santa Monica has clearly put a lot of work into ensuring as many players as possible can enjoy the apocalyptic adventure by including an impressive range of customization options.
Game Scoop! 698: Spoiler-Free God of War Ragnarok Opinions
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Jada Griffin -- are discussing God of War Ragnarok, PSVR2, early '80s games, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. Watch the...
All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Owners to Get 20 Hours of Double XP After a Confusing Situation
After a confusing situation, Activision has decided to give all current and future owners of the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens. The news was shared by Call of Duty's Twitter, and the...
One Piece Film Red Movie: Ending Explained
The One Piece Film: Red movie is out now in US theaters and other countries, which means we finally get to see more of the Red Hair Pirates in action and learn a little bit more about Shank’s past. Let’s break down the ending and how it fits in the long-running anime series.
Age of Empire IV Releases Official Companion Book
Age of Empires IV is the sequel to the highly appreciated historical strategy series of games. Recently we learned that Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empire Mobile have officially been announced. Lately they have just announced an Age of Empire Companion Book through their 25th Anniversary Celebration. Future...
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet - Gimmighoul Official Trailer
This latest Pokemon trailer introduces Gimmighoul, the Coin Chest Pokémon. Gimmighoul hides all over the Paldea region, waiting for somebody to come across them.
Resident Evil Village: The Winters' Expansion Review
After beating Resident Evil Village the first time, I was extremely satisfied with how the horror story played out from start to finish. When Capcom announced it was making an expansion, I knew it would be a tough act to follow. Unfortunately, the three parts of the Winters' Expansion aren’t up to it. Its new campaign is extremely short, rushed, and does little to improve on Village’s story, and the new way to play the main game makes it less scary than it was the first time around. The main bright spot is the update to Mercenaries, which gives the people more of what we want: Lady Dimitrescu.
Quentin Tarantino Has No Interest in Making a Marvel or DC Movie: 'I'm Not a Hired Hand'
Famed director Quentin Tarantino has shared that he has no interest in making a Marvel or DC movie as he is "not a hired hand." Speaking to the Los Angeles Times about his new book Cinema Speculation, the director behind such films as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and many more, made it clear that he is not interested in jumping into the world of superheroes.
Sparks of Hope Pristine Peaks Side Quests
With the warm shoals of your first planet behind you, it's time to tackle Pristine Peaks' side quests. The second planet in Sparks of Hope boasts another broad range of side quests, from finding penguins to battling a giant, Darkmess-covered Rabbid ballerina. Those and a handful of other side quests are more than enough to earn you enough Planet Coins to unlock the Pristine Peaks secret zone.
Genshin Adventurer's Trials Day 3 - Sequential Trial 3
Adventurer's Trials Day 3 introduces Sequential Trial 3, a new round of three trials with one returning from the Genshin Impact 3.2 event's first day. This set of challenges is light and breezy, so you can speed through and grab your rewards without taking too much time. Like the event's other trials, you can also join with friends for co-op play.
Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Showcase: Here Are All The Games Announced
Day of the Devs is an event that began way back in 2018, in partnership with Double Fine and iam8bit. Through this annual event, developers are able to showcase all the indie games that currently are in development. Since the inception of the event, they have been able to showcase over 500 games to players. This year marks the 10-year anniversary for Day of the Devs. To celebrate the anniversary, they introduced a whole roster of new indie games to look forward to, check them out below:
The Entropy Centre Review
There's nothing quite like the feeling you get in a puzzle game when you look at the big picture and the solution to the whole stage comes to you all at once. And the clever challenges in The Entropy Centre provided me with a regular supply of those "Eureka!" moments. Its time-bending, first-person brain teasers weren't usually as challenging as I might have liked, but finding the solutions was always satisfying regardless. And it all comes wrapped in a fairly compelling, bittersweet story, too.
Sparks of Hope Midwinter Gateway Quest
Midwinter Gateway is a Pristine Peaks side quest with something special on offer aside from the usual coins and Star Bits. Successfully finish this combat trial for the mysterious Madam Bwahstrella, and you earn some Skill Prisms to power up your characters with. This Sparks of Hope guide walks you...
Save Room - Official Teaser Trailer
Save Room will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on November 11, 2022. Check out the relaxing trailer for this puzzle inventory management game inspired by survival horror, like Resident Evil 4.
Blood Bowl 3 - Official Release Date Trailer
Blood Bowl 3, the turn-based strategy sports game set in the Warhammer universe, will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 23, 2023. Check out the action-packed trailer for the release date reveal. In Blood Bowl 3, you take on the...
Kingshunt - Official Early Access Release Trailer
Kingshunt has entered into Early Access as a free-to-play game on Steam. Check out the latest action-packed trailer for this dark fantasy, third-person 5v5 arena brawler game to see enemies and more.
Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope - Official Release Trailer
Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope DLC is available now on PC and consoles. Watch the launch trailer to see what to expect. The Moon is shattered, what was once a beacon of hope in the sky has now left survivors to deal with a new, catastrophic void. Use the Moon’s fragments to your advantage and make sure to keep your hopes up (literally) to survive.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Composer Exits Project Following “Challenging” Work Conditions; Players Highlight Issues With Weapon Attachments and More
It hasn't been less than two weeks since the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and we already have a controversy at hand. However, it's not from a source you might predict. Following weeks of uncertainty surrounding the release of the game's soundtrack, composer Sarah Schachner released a...
Fluffy Horde - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Fluffy Horde will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 11, 2022. Watch as a horde of fluffy bunnies attacks in this trailer for the 2D side-scrolling game, featuring real-time strategy mixed with tower defense mechanics. In Fluffy Horde, save your crops from the enemy and try to withstand the rabbit tsunami. You are the only thing standing between a magical rabbit-mancer "Shaman" and the complete annihilation of the Three Kingdoms.
